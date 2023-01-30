ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Trump evidence goes to grand jury - but here's why his haters aren't celebrating

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Manhattan prosecutors could be pursuing criminal charges against Donald Trump regarding hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election - and people online aren't convinced anything will come of it.

On Monday, the Manhattan district attorney's office began presenting evidence to a grand jury regarding the matter according to New York Times.

Two witnesses were seen entering the lower Manhattan building indicating the District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, could be deciding whether to charge Trump.

The investigation is just one of several cases that Trump is potentially facing .

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It is unclear what charges Trump could face as it depends on the evidence, but the matter has to do with falsified business records which the Trump Organization was convicted of last year.

In 2018, Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pled guilty to federal campaign finance charges related to hush money paid to Daniels in 2016.

The Manhattan DA's office is now deciding whether classifying the payments to Cohen was in conflict with a New York law that prohibits falsifying businesses records.

The case has been going on for quite some time and news that the DA's office was making moves sparked some excitement on Twitter.

But many felt that the outcome will ultimately lead to no significant charges.


On Truth Social , Trump called the investigation "the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time" and claimed he "never had an affair."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
SheKnows

Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

Mike Lindell agrees to be interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel in the most humiliating way

Mike Lindell agreed to be interviewed on national television inside a huge arcade claw machine, and the MyPillow CEO is trolling himself at this point. Jimmy Kimmel Live! viewers were treated to a bizarre interview between the long time US talks show host and the Trump advisor on Tuesday evening (January 31). Since 2016, Lindell has been an avid supporter of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.MyPillow has stopped being marketed on mainstream networks as a result of purporting lies about the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 election and Lindell has also been banned from Twitter.Sign up for our free...
Indy100

George Santos promises he'll stop lying right away, honest

Representative George Santos (R-NY) has promised there will be no more lies from him. Speaking with One American Network (OAN) on Tuesday, Santos, 34, said he can “guarantee you that from now on anything and everything is always going to be aboveboard.” The newly-elected Republican Representative has faced public scrutiny after several investigations found Santos lied about his resume. Most recently, Santos’ campaign finances have been called into question by federal and local investigators due to uncertainty surrounding his treasurer and the source of campaign loans. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSantos resigned from serving on congressional committees...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy