WCAX
Friday Weathercast
New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 3 hours ago. The temperature...
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Obi-Wan Kasnowbi and Scoop
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Snowplow Spotlight is on Obi-Wan Kasnowbi and Scoop. Meet Obi-Wan Kensnowbi. His driver, Dan LaRoche, calls it a very creative name! Kids at the Orchard School in South Burlington came up with it. Obi-Wan plows the left lane of Interstate 89 from Exit...
WCAX
Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The temperature plummeting well below zero wasn’t enough to stop some hardcore skiers and snowboarders from hitting the slopes on Friday. Some braved the cold to shred on this frigid day at Stowe Mountain Resort. “We’ve got minus 25 at the summit with winds gusting...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Poppy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a sweet kitty who is independent? Meet Poppy!. The Humane Society of Chittenden County calls this 3-year-old spayed female cat amazing. They say she’s not known as a cuddly kitty, but that could change depending on the family who adopts her. She...
WCAX
Fair helps connect Vermont families with kids' summer camps
WCAX
MTWASHINGTON
Our region is in the deep freeze. Our Elissa Borden did a brief stint outside to find out why people were braving the winds at the Burlington waterfront. It may feel like the dead of winter but some parents are already thinking about summer, specifically summer camps. Renaissance Faire to...
WCAX
Efforts to get Vermont’s homeless inside as temperatures plummet outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In freezing conditions like this, the best bet is to stay inside. But that can be a problem for people without permanent housing. That’s why community organizations across Vermont are ramping up operations to try to save lives. “The hardest part, I think, about being...
WCAX
Vermonters brave brutally cold weather
WCAX
Contaminated cannabis: State warns of pesticide in some Vermont pot
WCAX
White River Jct. community observes 'Hedgehog Day'
The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it’s owned and operated by Middlebury College. This week’s deep freeze has a lot of Vermonters making sure their heating fuels are topped off and furnaces ready to kick on. Thursday Weathercast. Updated:...
WCAX
Burlington pod community to open next week with updated rules
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first residents are set to move into Burlington’s pod community next week. The low-barrier shelter in the Old North End is months behind schedule, and officials on Thursday revealed substantial changes to the rules for those staying there. The plan is to have five...
WCAX
Project to protect deer, allow Vermonters to enjoy trails deemed a success
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Organizers say a pilot project aimed at allowing Vermonters to enjoy winter trail use while protecting an important deer wintering area was a success, so it will continue in 2023. The program started in Waterbury in 2021. The Vermont Department of Parks and Rec launched two...
WCAX
Warming shelters open up across Vermont as temperatures drop
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With dangerous windchills in the forecast for our region, the state is reminding folks of warming and overnight shelters available for those who may need them. In Barre, the Good Samaritan Church on North Seminary Street has flexible hours. In Burlington, there is the Miller Center...
WCAX
2 Vt. towns get state development designation
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
WCAX
Backcountry rescue drills keep Stowe first responders on their toes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Search and rescue calls have been increasing over the past few years in our region. Calls for help can range from a cardiac arrest on the top of a mountain during the summer to an injured backcountry skier lost in the woods. And when it comes to central Vermont, it’s often Stowe Mountain Rescue crews that are the first to respond.
WCAX
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
WCAX
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
WCAX
Longtime sailing center a casualty of Lake Champlain real estate boom
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease...
WCAX
Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws
WCAX
Mount Washington sees record low temperature, could shatter 2nd record overnight
