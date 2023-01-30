Read full article on original website
Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven Was One Of Taylor Sheridan's Biggest Influences For Yellowstone
Building off of the neo-western themes he explored in the films "Hell or High Water" and "Wind River," "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan is one of the most prolific storytellers in the genre today. The contemporary western has long been represented by movies that explore the decaying values of the West amidst moral ambiguity and gray areas within its characters. Titles like "No Country for Old Men" and "The Hateful Eight" fit perfectly with what Sheridan is aiming to create with characters that stand tall in virtue one second only to commit heinous acts or injustices the next.
Knock At The Cabin's Ben Aldridge Is Grateful For The Key Changes To The Source Material
Master of suspense M. Night Shyamalan gripped audiences with his 2023 white-knuckle thriller "Knock at the Cabin." The film was released on the heels of the filmmaker's big cinematic comeback that began with "The Visit" and gave fright-fans examples of his return to form in "Split," "Glass," and "Old." Adapted from the Paul G. Tremblay novel "Cabin at the End of the World," the film is about a family who is visited by four strangers who claim the world is ending, but the apocalypse can be prevented if one of the family members kills another. So, not only does the family have to figure out if the end times are really coming or not, but they also have to figure out who will be sacrificed if the doomsayers are right.
James Gunn Hasn't Cast His Rebooted DCU Yet, So We Did It For Him
James Gunn and Peter Safran have delivered on the DC Universe front, but exactly what they've delivered is up for debate. Sure, we know the broad details of their first full slate of movie and TV projects — "Gods and Monsters," they call it — but the announcements have focused on the various projects' themes and general vibe, instead of naming a single new actor. As such, the DCU reboot chapters' star roster currently consists of "Waller" star Viola Davis, along with whichever "Peacemaker" and "The Suicide Squad" actors might appear in her upcoming series.
Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.
Early Roles The Cast Of The Last Of Us Might Want You To Forget About
The history of adapting video games to live-action films or TV shows is littered with failures too numerous to mention. It's saying something, for example, that "Street Fighter" — the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme that sits at 11% on Rotten Tomatoes — remains to this day one of the better ones. Thankfully, the tides have been turning lately, and the HBO adaptation of the zombie survival game "The Last of Us" has taken audiences by surprise and become critically acclaimed.
Why Bill Nighy Was So Intent On Joining The Cast Of Harry Potter
The "Harry Potter" series, written by J.K. Rowling, is full of magic, suspense, and intense moments that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Though there are storylines that disappeared without explanation, the franchise is critically acclaimed, thanks to both the books and their film adaptations. While the novels...
George P. Wilbur, Stuntman Who Played Michael Myers, Dead At 81
Veteran stuntman George P. Wilbur — who was one of the only actors to portray Michael Myers more than once in the "Halloween" movies — died Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by fellow stuntman Chris Durand, who played Michael in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (via Horror Geek Life).
Taylor Sheridan Acknowledges That Yellowstone Is Supposed To Be Morally Ambiguous
Are the Duttons on "Yellowstone" inherently evil? Well, there's a lot of debate surrounding that. In an article for And Philosophy last April, Dr. Jamey Heit examined the morality of the show, focusing particular attention on Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) interest in Nietzsche's "Beyond Good and Evil" in the Season 3 episode "Meaner Than Evil." Dr. Heit said that the show rejects a simple understanding of morality — instead, it's more complex. The Duttons' enemies are, according to Dr. Heit, evil and don't fight fair. That forces the Duttons to be, as the episode title suggests, meaner than evil. Of course, that interpretation stands on the assumption that the Duttons deserve to hold on to their ranch. Not everyone is on board with that.
M. Night Shyamalan On Making Knock At The Cabin And Putting His Trust In Dave Bautista - Exclusive Interview
For his 15th feature film as a writer and director, M. Night Shyamalan did something he's only done one other time in his career: adapted an existing piece of material. That first one, "The Last Airbender," didn't work out so well. But in the case of his new movie, "Knock at the Cabin," he's adapted acclaimed horror writer Paul Tremblay's novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," with what's looking like far more successful results. Initially approached to produce an already existing screenplay, Shyamalan was so taken with the story that he eventually came around to rewriting it and helming the picture himself.
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
James Cameron Gets Scientific To Prove That Jack Really Had No Chance On That Door
James Cameron is one of the best directors of all time, but he's also a man of science. Since the beginning of his career, his films have tackled complex ideas pertaining to nature and technology, albeit with frightening outcomes. From "The Terminator" to "Avatar: The Way of Water," Jim's films are rooted in real-world concerns to some degree, and that's what makes them more thought-provoking than your average blockbuster.
Tommy Wiseau Only Approved Of 99.9% Of The Disaster Artist According To Dave Franco
"The Disaster Artist" broke onto the scene in 2017, adapting Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero's book of the same name. The movie tells the story of Wiseau and Sestero, two aspiring actors, as they make the legendarily bad movie "The Room." James Franco directed and starred as Wiseau in the project. It also featured his brother, Dave Franco, as Sestero, and long-time friend Seth Rogen played script supervisor Sandy Schklair.
Melinda Dillon, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind Star, Dies At 83
As announced by her family (via Neptune Society), Melinda Dillon, who memorably starred in Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in 1977, died on January 9, 2023, at the age of 83. No further details were shared about her death. Melinda Dillon is perhaps best remembered for her Oscar-nominated supporting role as Jillian Guiler in Spielberg's sci-fi classic which helped inspire generations to keep an open mind about the wonders of space and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. She earned another best supporting actress nomination for her featured role as the tragic Teresa Perrone in 1981's "Absence of Malice" alongside Paul Newman.
A Lap Dance In Magic Mike's Last Dance Put Salma Hayek In Real Danger
In a world where franchises are typically reserved for superheroes and gun-toting vigilantes, it's nice that a series about male strippers can break through the noise to become a phenomenon. Starting in 2012, "Magic Mike" was a bonafide success. Following the exploits of a male stripper group in Florida, the film went on to gross $167 million at the box office and acquire numerous accolades. There were plenty more stories to tell with this kind of setup, so a sequel was inevitable. That came in 2015 with "Magic Mike XXL."
The Last Of Us Season 2 Could Spark A Welcome Infection In Television
We're almost halfway through the first season of "The Last of Us," and after loving (and losing) television's new favorite couple, Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), the biggest upset is that, eventually, our weekly excursions into the apocalyptic world of the best video game adaptation ever made will come to an end. Of course, those who are familiar with the critically acclaimed source material know — and have marked in their calendars, much like George R. R. Martin readers already were stressing about the Red Wedding from the moment HBOs "Game of Thrones" was announced — that there's far more heartbreak and chills to come.
Murder House Was A Huge Reason Matt Bomer Wanted To Join American Horror Stories
Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" kicked off its robust 11-season run with one of its most critically acclaimed entries, 2011's "Murder House." Fittingly, when it came time to spin off the show into "American Horror Stories" – a series where each episode is a self-contained story — it was time to return to the fan-favorite House that started it all.
Small Details You Missed In Netflix's Jung_E
Netflix's slate of original movies expands with "Jung_E," a sci-fi story from Yeon Sang-ho, the same filmmaker behind the critically-acclaimed "Train to Busan." Borrowing from influences like "Blade Runner," "Altered Carbon," and "Neuromancer," this Korean movie explores the process of consciousness replication and the myriad of moral and ethical dilemmas that the process inevitably creates.
Game Of Thrones' Rose Leslie Describes The Pain Of Her Final Ygritte Scene
"Game of Thrones" is well-known for its subversion of typical fantasy tropes, its more realistic take on the genre, and of course, its shocking character deaths. "A Song of Ice and Fire," the books written by author George R.R. Martin that the show is based on, are very much the same way, and death can come for anyone at any time in the world of Westeros. The biggest and earliest example of this is when Ned Stark (Sean Bean) of House Stark, who many likely assumed would be the protagonist of the entire series, is executed in the finale of Season 1.
Robert Downey, Jr.'s Advice To Ironheart Actress Dominique Thorne Is Exactly What We'd Have Suggested
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is back in the spotlight again after dropping on Disney+ this week, and with it comes more talk and praise for the movie's emotional moments and emerging characters — like Dominique Thorne's "Ironheart," aka Riri WIlliams, who is set up to be a major piece in Marvel's future plans. With a Disney+ series currently on the way, Thorne has been looking to the only person she can truly relate to in the MCU for some words of advice and encouragement: none other than the man who started it all, Mr. Robert Downey Jr., aka Iron Man.
Barty Crouch Jr.'s Ending Isn't Clear In The Harry Potter Films
When it comes to popular adaptations of equally popular books, the "Harry Potter" movies are easily one of the biggest examples. They became a cultural phenomenon, and the Wizarding World franchise as a whole has grossed over $9.5 billion at the worldwide box office (via The Numbers). All told, eight films were adapted from the seven "Harry Potter" books, which center on the eponymous protagonist as he makes his way through Hogwarts and contends with the evil Voldemort, who murdered his parents when he was a baby.
