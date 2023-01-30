ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Education Foundation and 99.9 KTYD Drum Up Funds for School Music Programs

Since 2003, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) has kept the beat for school music programs by raising funds to pay for instruction and collecting instruments. The efforts have ensured that every elementary school student in Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) learns to play an instrument as part of their school day curriculum, a rarity for California school districts.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

E. David Yossem of Santa Barbara, 1936-2022

Eugene David Yossem, 86, passed away in Santa Barbara on Dec. 21, 2022. Born in St Louis, Missouri on Feb. 11, 1936, David moved to Salinas, California, as a young boy. Upon graduation from San Jose State University in 1957, he enrolled in Naval Officer Candidate School. David served 20 years on active and reserve duty and earned the rank of commander.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Murder Is Still on Our Minds in Santa Barbara

Thank you to the more than 100 Noozhawk readers who have emailed, written and texted me about my last three Best of Bill columns addressing the murder of Rob Gutierrez:. I may not have responded to each message yet, but I’ve read them all — including the pain-filled and heartfelt three- and four-pagers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Valentine’s Day Radiothon Embraces Music Education Programs

Music is the universal language of love. So, it’s befitting that local Santa Barbara radio station K-LITE 101.7 Morning Show hosts Gary Fruin and Catherine Remak have selected The Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Education programs to benefit from their annual 12-hour Valentine’s Day Radiothon. Funds raised from...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Milestone Award Recipient Santa Barbara Zoo Among Honorees at Chamber of Commerce Event

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce recognized eight businesses at the third annual regional business awards meeting. “There’s only one event we do a year where we focus on ourselves,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “Usually, we’re so focused on the community, but our annual meeting is when we get to shine a light on our chairman of the board and the Board of Directors. These are high-level CEOs in the community who are so dedicated to supporting the chamber and the business community, and business on the South Coast.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Philharmonic Breaks Boundaries With Next Performance

The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society’s (SMPS) next season will open with Breaking Boundaries, Feb. 25 at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Maria. Maestro Michael Nowak will lead the Santa Maria Philharmonic Orchestra, and the audience, through three groundbreaking works from innovators of the 19th and 20th centuries. From the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 2.1.2023

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

School District Investigating Anti-Semitic Incident at Dos Pueblos High

Recently, Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) staff were troubled to learn that a swastika was discovered on a pole in the Dos Pueblos High School athletic stadium. A custodial team removed it immediately, and an investigation is underway. While the perpetrator has not been determined, SBUSD condemns this hateful...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Edward Joseph Rodriguez Jr., Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1949-2023

Edward Joseph Rodriguez Jr. beloved Husband, Dad, and Papa, left us on Jan. 21, 2023. He is preceded in death by his mother Dolores in 2001 and his father Edward Sr. in 2010. Born on Jan. 9, 1949 in Lompoc, California, he spent his childhood days playing football and hunting in Santa Barbara. He was the quarterback of the football team at San Marcos High School and graduated in 1968.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara High School Students Win Congressional App Challenge

A pair of Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) students won the Congressional App Challenge by creating a program that aims to strengthen student connectedness with an anti-cyberbullying approach. Computer Science Academy students senior Christian Sanchez, and sophomore Antonio Ayala developed One Connected as a way for students to easily and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Three New Trustees Join Santa Barbara Foundation Board

Richard Beswick, Raphael Gonzalez, and Lynn Scarlett are the newest members of the Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) Board of Trustees. They join colleagues Stephen Hicks, board chair; Matt Rowe, vice chair; Danna McGrew, treasurer; Ginger Salazar, secretary; and Phil Alvarado, Randall Day, Pamela Gann, Angel Iscovich, Pamela Macal, Robert Nakasone, Ernesto Paredes, Michael Pfau, Susan Richards, James Rogers, Alexander Simas, Tracy Stouffer, and Zohar Ziv.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Time for Bands to Apply for 2023 Concerts in Park Series

The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is seeking musical acts for the 2023 Concerts in the Park series, the free, family friendly summer tradition that has brought a variety of musical entertainment to Chase Palm Park since 2000. “This event is a great way to bring the community together...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

37% of Goleta Elementary Students Not Yet Reading at Grade Level, Testing Data Show

Nearly four out of 10 students in the Goleta Union School District are not reading at grade level, according to results from the latest round of Star 360 testing. “We, as a district, take complete ownership of that,” Superintendent Diana Galindo Roybal said. “We are not ignoring the fact that our students need to be able to become readers by the end of third grade.”
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Slow Start Hurts Santa Barbara Girls in Loss at Pacifica

The Santa Barbara High girls basketball team fell behind 17-2 in the first quarter against Pacifica and never recovered, falling 53-29 in a Channel League make-up game on Wednesday night in Oxnard. Jazz Gordons scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Dons. “She scored 10 point in...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Prep Basketball: Carpinteria Girls Edged by Malibu, Santa Ynez Boys beat Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Girls Lose to Santa Maria

The Carpinteria girls were locked in an energetic back-and-forth battle on Senior Night won by visiting Malibu 40-38. Amarisse Camargo led the Lady Warriors with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, adding seven steals. Jamaica Cook added six points, 13 rebounds and three steals, and Charlotte Cooney had six points, seven steals and five assists.
