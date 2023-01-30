Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Education Foundation and 99.9 KTYD Drum Up Funds for School Music Programs
Since 2003, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) has kept the beat for school music programs by raising funds to pay for instruction and collecting instruments. The efforts have ensured that every elementary school student in Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) learns to play an instrument as part of their school day curriculum, a rarity for California school districts.
Noozhawk
E. David Yossem of Santa Barbara, 1936-2022
Eugene David Yossem, 86, passed away in Santa Barbara on Dec. 21, 2022. Born in St Louis, Missouri on Feb. 11, 1936, David moved to Salinas, California, as a young boy. Upon graduation from San Jose State University in 1957, he enrolled in Naval Officer Candidate School. David served 20 years on active and reserve duty and earned the rank of commander.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Murder Is Still on Our Minds in Santa Barbara
Thank you to the more than 100 Noozhawk readers who have emailed, written and texted me about my last three Best of Bill columns addressing the murder of Rob Gutierrez:. I may not have responded to each message yet, but I’ve read them all — including the pain-filled and heartfelt three- and four-pagers.
Noozhawk
Valentine’s Day Radiothon Embraces Music Education Programs
Music is the universal language of love. So, it’s befitting that local Santa Barbara radio station K-LITE 101.7 Morning Show hosts Gary Fruin and Catherine Remak have selected The Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Education programs to benefit from their annual 12-hour Valentine’s Day Radiothon. Funds raised from...
Noozhawk
Milestone Award Recipient Santa Barbara Zoo Among Honorees at Chamber of Commerce Event
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce recognized eight businesses at the third annual regional business awards meeting. “There’s only one event we do a year where we focus on ourselves,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “Usually, we’re so focused on the community, but our annual meeting is when we get to shine a light on our chairman of the board and the Board of Directors. These are high-level CEOs in the community who are so dedicated to supporting the chamber and the business community, and business on the South Coast.”
Noozhawk
Installation at UCSB Library Designed to Inspire Change Through Art
First, create something eye-catching — a visual statement large and striking enough to entice young scholars to put down their phones and check it out. Second, place the object in a space so prominent that it’s all but impossible to avoid. Hoping to inspire self-reflection among their peers...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Philharmonic Breaks Boundaries With Next Performance
The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society’s (SMPS) next season will open with Breaking Boundaries, Feb. 25 at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Maria. Maestro Michael Nowak will lead the Santa Maria Philharmonic Orchestra, and the audience, through three groundbreaking works from innovators of the 19th and 20th centuries. From the...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 2.1.2023
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
Noozhawk
School District Investigating Anti-Semitic Incident at Dos Pueblos High
Recently, Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) staff were troubled to learn that a swastika was discovered on a pole in the Dos Pueblos High School athletic stadium. A custodial team removed it immediately, and an investigation is underway. While the perpetrator has not been determined, SBUSD condemns this hateful...
Noozhawk
Five UCSB Professors Elected to American Association for the Advancement of Science
Climate sensing. Neural circuits. Active matter. Molecular beam epitaxy. Multimedia learning. Five UC Santa Barbara professors in disciplines spanning geology to biology, physics to psychology have been selected as this year’s newest fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). The new fellows are: geography professor...
Noozhawk
Edward Joseph Rodriguez Jr., Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1949-2023
Edward Joseph Rodriguez Jr. beloved Husband, Dad, and Papa, left us on Jan. 21, 2023. He is preceded in death by his mother Dolores in 2001 and his father Edward Sr. in 2010. Born on Jan. 9, 1949 in Lompoc, California, he spent his childhood days playing football and hunting in Santa Barbara. He was the quarterback of the football team at San Marcos High School and graduated in 1968.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara High School Students Win Congressional App Challenge
A pair of Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) students won the Congressional App Challenge by creating a program that aims to strengthen student connectedness with an anti-cyberbullying approach. Computer Science Academy students senior Christian Sanchez, and sophomore Antonio Ayala developed One Connected as a way for students to easily and...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Maiz Picante Taqueria the Latest Mexican Restaurant Set to Open in Santa Barbara
Another Mexican food restaurant is headed to Santa Barbara. Maiz Picante Taqueria appears close to opening at 2714 De la Vina St. The restaurant has a new sign posted above the doors, and the windows are taped up. The restaurant also launched an Instagram page this week with the post:
Noozhawk
Three New Trustees Join Santa Barbara Foundation Board
Richard Beswick, Raphael Gonzalez, and Lynn Scarlett are the newest members of the Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) Board of Trustees. They join colleagues Stephen Hicks, board chair; Matt Rowe, vice chair; Danna McGrew, treasurer; Ginger Salazar, secretary; and Phil Alvarado, Randall Day, Pamela Gann, Angel Iscovich, Pamela Macal, Robert Nakasone, Ernesto Paredes, Michael Pfau, Susan Richards, James Rogers, Alexander Simas, Tracy Stouffer, and Zohar Ziv.
Noozhawk
Time for Bands to Apply for 2023 Concerts in Park Series
The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is seeking musical acts for the 2023 Concerts in the Park series, the free, family friendly summer tradition that has brought a variety of musical entertainment to Chase Palm Park since 2000. “This event is a great way to bring the community together...
Noozhawk
37% of Goleta Elementary Students Not Yet Reading at Grade Level, Testing Data Show
Nearly four out of 10 students in the Goleta Union School District are not reading at grade level, according to results from the latest round of Star 360 testing. “We, as a district, take complete ownership of that,” Superintendent Diana Galindo Roybal said. “We are not ignoring the fact that our students need to be able to become readers by the end of third grade.”
Noozhawk
Jesus Miranda’s Epic Second-Half Hat Trick Gives Santa Barbara a 3-2 Comeback Win over Oxnard
Santa Barbara junior Jesus Miranda’s second-half hat trick brought the Dons back from a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 victory over Oxnard Wednesday night at Peabody Stadium. The first two of Miranda’s goals came on assists from Juan Pablo Montes. The winner, with two minutes remaining, resulted from a deft pass to Miranda in the box by Carver Jensen.
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Edges Toward Spilling as State Water Allocations Also Increase
Water was lapping near the top of Bradbury Dam this week, as runoff from big storms earlier this month continued to flow into Lake Cachuma, the reservoir on the Santa Ynez River that provides water for much of Santa Barbara County. The lake was at 99.4% of capacity, and about...
Noozhawk
Slow Start Hurts Santa Barbara Girls in Loss at Pacifica
The Santa Barbara High girls basketball team fell behind 17-2 in the first quarter against Pacifica and never recovered, falling 53-29 in a Channel League make-up game on Wednesday night in Oxnard. Jazz Gordons scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Dons. “She scored 10 point in...
Noozhawk
Prep Basketball: Carpinteria Girls Edged by Malibu, Santa Ynez Boys beat Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Girls Lose to Santa Maria
The Carpinteria girls were locked in an energetic back-and-forth battle on Senior Night won by visiting Malibu 40-38. Amarisse Camargo led the Lady Warriors with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, adding seven steals. Jamaica Cook added six points, 13 rebounds and three steals, and Charlotte Cooney had six points, seven steals and five assists.
