Policy, politics and progressive commentary Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the […] The post Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs appeared first on Nevada Current.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 15 HOURS AGO