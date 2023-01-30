Read full article on original website
With the nation suffering from a huge shortage of medical personnel, you would think they would try to be nicer to them.
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas school
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Parents and the community are still looking for answers nearly a week after a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School affected over 130 students. Parents are asking for clarification from the Clark County School District (CCSD) and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) following the incident, which saw students experience projectile vomiting outside the school.
Mass-Vomiting Incident at Las Vegas Elementary School Likened to ‘Armageddon’
Parents have yet to receive answers on what caused the outbreak.
Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the […] The post Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
Doug Geinzer: Recruit doctors through graduate medical education and retain them through higher wages
Big Idea: Recruit doctors through graduate medical education and retain them through higher wages. “Any great city has medical schools, and there’s a blossoming academic medical infrastructure here in Las Vegas.” That’s Doug Geinzer’s belief, based on his 10 years as CEO of High Performance Providers — a venture Geinzer founded that connects self-insured patients with providers through direct contracting — and as former executive director of Las Vegas HEALS, a nonprofit promoting health education, advocacy, and leadership in Southern Nevada.
UMC's kidney transplant program ranks best in the U.S.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One Las Vegas hospital has ranked top in the nation for its kidney transplant program. University Medical Center of Southern Nevada‘s (UMC) Center for Transplantation beat out 256 programs for this top recognition. The hospital is providing top-notch care for patients who need kidney...
Las Vegas high school student suing school, accused bullies
LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — A former student of the Clark County School District is suing the district for allegedly failing to protect him from bullying. He’s also suing the parents of the students who he claims bullied him. Nicholas Monroe said three classmates started harassing him online and...
Nevada case renews conversation around missing, murdered Indigenous women
In America, Indigenous women are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than the national average. We spoke to a tribal member offering insight into what they call an "alarming crime trend."
48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base bring 3,000 service members together
The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23, at Nellis Air Force Base. The exercises provide military aircrews with intensive air combat drills in a safe and realistic training environment. 48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base …. The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23,...
CCSD Superintendent doesn't want district broken up, group continues its fight
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The discussion of whether to break up the Clark County School District continues. On Friday, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara made it very clear that he doesn't believe breaking up the district would be in the interest of his students. But one group that continues...
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
Woman formerly affiliated with 'The Circle' speaks on interaction with Nathan Chasing Horse before his arrest
Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in what police call a cult called "The Circle," a former member spoke to 8 News Now. Only on 8: Woman formerly affiliated with ‘The Circle’ …. Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse...
Las Vegas mother, daughter caregivers accused of stealing tens of thousands from stroke victim
A mother and daughter are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a stroke victim in their care, police wrote in court documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
City of North Las Vegas, Treasure Island hiring dozens during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Job seekers across the valley will have the chance to attend two separate hiring events this February. Treasure Island Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas are looking to hire staff for multiple departments during their upcoming career fairs on Thursday, February 9.
Multifamily in Nevada
The past few years saw Nevada multifamily housing demand skyrocket as inbound migration came and the single-family housing market was white hot. The U.S. multifamily market continues to be greatly in need of more units, and while the Las Vegas market has dropped a bit in terms of national markets, Nevada is also in desperate want of more developments.
Dog suffering from severe mange gets adopted following weeks of recovery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Penny didn't have to look far to find her forever home. In an update posted by The Animal Foundation on Wednesday, the shelter says Penny will stay with her foster family as they chose to adopt her following the recovery period. Her skin is all...
Las Vegas valley nail salons face spike of customers skipping bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local salon owners say they’re seeing a spike in customers skipping out on their bills. Many places are afraid to do anything after a customer killed a Las Vegas nail salon manager after failing to pay a $35 manicure bill. Krystal Whipple was sentenced...
2 people injured in Henderson school bus crash
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two people were taken to a local hospital after an SUV and a school bus collided in Henderson on Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive, the Henderson Police Department says.
No groundhogs in southern Nevada, so we look to the desert tortoise, Mojave Max, to predict spring-like weather
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While the east coast relies on the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to see if winter weather is coming or going, we have our own Spring Prognosticator in southern Nevada!. It’s the desert tortoise Mojave Max!. On Good Day Las Vegas this morning, Nate...
Food Entries Needed For The Clark County Fair
One of the juried categories during the Clark County Fair is the Home Science exhibit. Located in the Exhibit Hall this category features homemade baked goods and canned/bottled items that showcase the traditional skills of home cooking and preserving. “Anyone and everyone who has the desire to enter should be...
Trump Tower Las Vegas named among America’s ugliest buildings
The architects behind the world’s biggest and boldest buildings usually have a point to make. It might be a point about aesthetics, engineering or money. It might be about the architect’s religious devotion or their own genius. Whatever the point, the worst thing that can happen is to be ignored. For many architects and developers, to be boring is a greater sin than to be ugly.
