Clark County, NV

Bite this
4d ago

With the nation suffering from a huge shortage of medical personnel, you would think they would try to be nicer to them.

Edy Zoo

Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS, NV. - Parents and the community are still looking for answers nearly a week after a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School affected over 130 students. Parents are asking for clarification from the Clark County School District (CCSD) and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) following the incident, which saw students experience projectile vomiting outside the school.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the […] The post Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Doug Geinzer: Recruit doctors through graduate medical education and retain them through higher wages

Big Idea: Recruit doctors through graduate medical education and retain them through higher wages. “Any great city has medical schools, and there’s a blossoming academic medical infrastructure here in Las Vegas.” That’s Doug Geinzer’s belief, based on his 10 years as CEO of High Performance Providers — a venture Geinzer founded that connects self-insured patients with providers through direct contracting — and as former executive director of Las Vegas HEALS, a nonprofit promoting health education, advocacy, and leadership in Southern Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UMC's kidney transplant program ranks best in the U.S.

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One Las Vegas hospital has ranked top in the nation for its kidney transplant program. University Medical Center of Southern Nevada‘s (UMC) Center for Transplantation beat out 256 programs for this top recognition. The hospital is providing top-notch care for patients who need kidney...
LAS VEGAS, NV
newsnationnow.com

Las Vegas high school student suing school, accused bullies

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — A former student of the Clark County School District is suing the district for allegedly failing to protect him from bullying. He’s also suing the parents of the students who he claims bullied him. Nicholas Monroe said three classmates started harassing him online and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Multifamily in Nevada

The past few years saw Nevada multifamily housing demand skyrocket as inbound migration came and the single-family housing market was white hot. The U.S. multifamily market continues to be greatly in need of more units, and while the Las Vegas market has dropped a bit in terms of national markets, Nevada is also in desperate want of more developments.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

2 people injured in Henderson school bus crash

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two people were taken to a local hospital after an SUV and a school bus collided in Henderson on Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive, the Henderson Police Department says.
HENDERSON, NV
mvprogress.com

Food Entries Needed For The Clark County Fair

One of the juried categories during the Clark County Fair is the Home Science exhibit. Located in the Exhibit Hall this category features homemade baked goods and canned/bottled items that showcase the traditional skills of home cooking and preserving. “Anyone and everyone who has the desire to enter should be...
mediafeed.org

Trump Tower Las Vegas named among America’s ugliest buildings

The architects behind the world’s biggest and boldest buildings usually have a point to make. It might be a point about aesthetics, engineering or money. It might be about the architect’s religious devotion or their own genius. Whatever the point, the worst thing that can happen is to be ignored. For many architects and developers, to be boring is a greater sin than to be ugly.
LAS VEGAS, NV

