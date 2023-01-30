18-year-old dead following police chase in Glenpool

An 18-year-old is dead following a police chase through a neighborhood in Glenpool, according to a spokesperson for the City of Glenpool.

Around 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 28, Glenpool Police tried to stop a white Chevy Tahoe after police saw it speeding and passing another car using the oncoming lane.

Police chased the car after it turned into a neighborhood near E. 141st St. and S. Elwood Ave.

After about three blocks, the car crashed into a fence, basketball goal and the back of a home.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Vladislav Soden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the two passengers in the car, one was taken into custody at the scene and was later released. He was not injured in the accident. The other passenger ran away from the scene.

The people inside the home were not injured in the crash.

