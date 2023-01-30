Read full article on original website
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
Unsafe tap water in Mound: Residents paying high bills, but can't drink the waterEdy ZooMound, MN
The Bucket of Blood SaloonThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
ccxmedia.org
Marketing Group Wants More People To Experience Maple Grove
The city of Maple Grove has its first official destination marketing organization. Experience Maple Grove is a 501(c)6 non-profit that serves as a strategic partner with the city. “We want to promote Maple Grove to other outside agencies and visitors to ensure they know about our shopping, dining and parks...
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes | Shopping mall in Minnesota
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is a commercial and residential district located in downtown Maple Grove, Minnesota, United States. Construction of Arbor Lakes began in the late 1990s with a simulacrum of a traditional American Main Street designed in neotraditional style. The second phase (completed in 2003) included the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Minnesota's first lifestyle center, which includes neotraditional elements. The third phase, The Fountains at Arbor Lakes, is approximately 850,000 square feet (79,000 m2) in size and includes a Main Street-inspired entrance, with two hotels, several restaurants, and a number of junior anchors.
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Click-And-Ride Offers $3 Fares
Plymouth residents might be familiar with Park-and-Rides throughout the city, but many don’t know about the city’s Click-and-Ride service that makes house calls. “This has been in existence since the 1980’s, but we still get calls from people who are not aware we have transit services available in the city of Plymouth,” said Nur Kasin, Transit Administrator, city of Plymouth.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
bringmethenews.com
Minnesota restaurant roundup: El Loro owner to open 3 new locations
Restaurant announcements are helping shake off the winter blues in Minnesota, as anticipated spring and summer openings draw closer. Here's a few of the restaurant happenings we're keeping an eye on:. Restaurateur behind El Loro planning 3 new Minnesota restaurants. Fans of El Loro will soon be able to find...
Yummy And Popular Minnesota-Based Donut Shop Now Has 2nd Location
Oh my god, if there is one thing I love it’s donuts. Okay well, there are a lot of things that I love but I think donuts are my kryptonite!. And when combined with something else I love (Minnesota Companies) I am so excited to share with you that a Minnesota-based Donut shop is opening it’s second location.
ccxmedia.org
Help the Osseo Fire Dept. with Hydrants and at the ‘Fireman’s Dance’
The Osseo Fire Department has an important reminder: take the time to clear snow from around fire hydrants. A fire can double in size every 30 seconds, so every second counts for firefighters. Help them out by keeping hydrants accessible. You can also support the Osseo Fire Department at the...
tourcounsel.com
Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
ccxmedia.org
Environmental Leaders Launch ‘Low Salt, No Salt’ Campaign
In the warmer months, Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are a major source of recreation and relaxation. But experts say that the things we’re doing in the winter to remove snow and ice have a big impact on our bodies of water. “Yeah so it only takes one teaspoon...
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
tourcounsel.com
Albertville Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Minnesota
Albertville Premium Outlets is an outlet center mall located in the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, in the northwest suburb of Albertville, Minnesota. Albertville Premium Outlets is owned and managed by Simon Property Group. The center features over 100 stores, including Ralph Lauren, Nike, Coach, Lucky Brand Jeans, Puma and more.
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
ccxmedia.org
Under Pressure Brewing Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary in Golden Valley
Under Pressure Brewing in Golden Valley credits its loyal “knights” for helping it to celebrate its four-year anniversary. “We’ve had regulars that stuck with us through thick and thin,” said Lori Ertl, co-owner of Under Pressure Brewing. “They’ve been with us through the beginning, through COVID, they’re still coming in.”
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
ccxmedia.org
Park Center Gymnastics Beats Osseo
The Park Center gymnastics team scored a season high 130.550 points to beat Osseo in the teams’ dual meet Thursday. The Orioles scored 114.500. Pirates’ sophomore Maya Woods won all four events and finished with an all-around score of 36.625. Both teams have one conference meet remaining and...
Brave the Cold: Add This Frozen Waterfall To Your Minnesota Bucket List
Minnehaha Regional Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close to one million people visit the park each year to see the incredible 53' waterfall, hike, bike and cool off during the summer in the wading pools. The park is gorgeous in the summer and even more stunning during the winter months. Check out all of the images below to see how beautiful it is when it's frozen.
Mall of America launches new membership program
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America announced the launch of a new "first-of-its-kind" program that rewards guests every time they visit. The membership program, called MOA Insiders, offers guests the opportunity to earn exclusive benefits every time they come to the mall and "shop, play, and dine," according to a press release.
