San Angelo, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Pontious Possum Rises from Pothole to Predict Future of College Hills

SAN ANGELO, TX – Pontious Possum of College Hills has spoken! Only six more months of construction on College Hills Blvd., jokes the local Home Builders Association. In a post on their Facebook, on Feb. 3, 2023, the Home Builders of San Angelo joked that Pontious Possum of College Hills had emerged from his pot hole to give you a time line on college hills.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fire Erupts inside San Angelo’s Homeless Camp

SAN ANGELO, TX — Overnight just after 12:30 a.m., the San Angelo Fire Department and police responded to a fire inside the homeless encampment located just west of N. Bryant Blvd. at 14th St. Over the radio, crews were notifying one another initially that it was a grass fire....
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Our Water: National Weather Service

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service is in charge of creating models, weather data, and turning those into a forecast. The forecasts they generate are used to help cities prepare in the event of a weather storm. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Castillo says, “We’re looking at different types of forecast models on our […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: DPS Confirms Double Fatality in Fiery US-87 N. Rollover Crash

SAN ANGELO – Two people in a Dodge Ram pickup were killed in a fiery rollover crash on US-87 N at Bald Eagle Creek Friday afternoon. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Sgt. Justin Baker, a black Dodge Ram with Colorado license places was southbound on US-87 when it veered off the roadway to the left and struck the guardrail at the bridge. The vehicle rolled and crashed upside down on the bridge.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

La Esperanza Breaks Ground on Roller Rink Turned Clinic

SAN ANGELO, TX – La Esperanza has officially broken ground on the new clinic that will replace the old roller rink on Sherwood way. The ground breaking included staff from La Esperanza, engineers from KFW architects, leaders with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, and more. CEO of La Esperanza Dean Munn thanked the crowd for all the help and expressed his enthusiasm for the future.
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's When San Angelo Trash Service Will Resume

SAN ANGELO – Republic trash and recycle trucks will resume pickup routes Thursday. According to information from the city of San Angelo, trash service will not operate Wednesday, Feb. 1, and is planning for a late start Thursday, Feb. 2, due to inclement weather. Please place bins out for...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Black Ice on US 87 Causing Multiple Rollover Crashes

SAN ANGELO, TX – Multiple rollover crashes have been called this morning on US 87 in Tom Green County keeping first responders busy. According to scanner reports, on Jan. 31, 2023, more than 5 rollover crashes have occurred in Tom Green County from Grape Creek and Wall on US Highway 87. Luckily, as of now there have been no major injuries.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Amber Alert Issued for Toddler in Immediate Danger

The suspect is Jaeshaun Brown, 20. He is a Black man, 5’7″ and 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black clothing. The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582. Call the San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
