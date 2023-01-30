Read full article on original website
Power outages come to the Concho Valley
More than 1,000 residents of the Concho Valley were left without power as the remains of winter storm Mara left the region on Thursday, February 2, 2023
What is it like for first responders when severe weather hits?
According to AAA Texas, an average of 24 emergency responders are struck and killed by vehicles while working at the roadside each year. We talked to first responders in San Angelo about what it is like for them when severe weather hits.
Dog causes two crashes on Houston Harte
Traffic on Houston Harte in San Angelo was reduced to a single lane after two crashes that started because of a dog on the expressway.
Pontious Possum Rises from Pothole to Predict Future of College Hills
SAN ANGELO, TX – Pontious Possum of College Hills has spoken! Only six more months of construction on College Hills Blvd., jokes the local Home Builders Association. In a post on their Facebook, on Feb. 3, 2023, the Home Builders of San Angelo joked that Pontious Possum of College Hills had emerged from his pot hole to give you a time line on college hills.
Fire Erupts inside San Angelo’s Homeless Camp
SAN ANGELO, TX — Overnight just after 12:30 a.m., the San Angelo Fire Department and police responded to a fire inside the homeless encampment located just west of N. Bryant Blvd. at 14th St. Over the radio, crews were notifying one another initially that it was a grass fire....
Driver, passenger declared dead after San Angelo crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 84-year old woman and a 91-year old man died Feb. 3 in San Angelo as a result of a fatal crash. At approximately 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 87, Monica Kahn was driving a pickup truck southbound with Robert Jakob Kahn in the passenger seat.
Our Water: National Weather Service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service is in charge of creating models, weather data, and turning those into a forecast. The forecasts they generate are used to help cities prepare in the event of a weather storm. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Castillo says, “We’re looking at different types of forecast models on our […]
NWS: Warmer today; some ice lingers
Temperatures were expected to warm on Thursday, February 2, 2023, but the National Weather Service warns that some ice could remain through the morning and overnight.
BREAKING: DPS Confirms Double Fatality in Fiery US-87 N. Rollover Crash
SAN ANGELO – Two people in a Dodge Ram pickup were killed in a fiery rollover crash on US-87 N at Bald Eagle Creek Friday afternoon. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Sgt. Justin Baker, a black Dodge Ram with Colorado license places was southbound on US-87 when it veered off the roadway to the left and struck the guardrail at the bridge. The vehicle rolled and crashed upside down on the bridge.
La Esperanza Breaks Ground on Roller Rink Turned Clinic
SAN ANGELO, TX – La Esperanza has officially broken ground on the new clinic that will replace the old roller rink on Sherwood way. The ground breaking included staff from La Esperanza, engineers from KFW architects, leaders with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, and more. CEO of La Esperanza Dean Munn thanked the crowd for all the help and expressed his enthusiasm for the future.
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
One fatality reported due to icy road conditions in Schleicher County
According to investigation reports, the vehicle was traveling on icy roads around 9:40 p.m. last night.
San Angelo Jeep Club helps hospital staff get to work in winter weather
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Jeep Club has been assisting staff at Shannon get to work amidst rapidly declining conditions due to the winter weather sweeping across the city. According to James Bartlett, President of the San Angelo Jeep Club, the club has been around since 2019 and has grown […]
Here's When San Angelo Trash Service Will Resume
SAN ANGELO – Republic trash and recycle trucks will resume pickup routes Thursday. According to information from the city of San Angelo, trash service will not operate Wednesday, Feb. 1, and is planning for a late start Thursday, Feb. 2, due to inclement weather. Please place bins out for...
saisd.org
SAISD Schools Closed Wednesday, February 1 and Delayed Thursday, February 2 Due to Inclement Weather
Due to the continued winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service and icy weather conditions which cause dangerous driving situations for our families and young drivers, San Angelo ISD campuses and offices will be CLOSED Wednesday February 1, 2023 for the safety of our students and staff. Additionally,...
Fire department keeps flames from spreading in neighborhood
The fire broke out in a shed located behind a home on East 14th Street around 6:45 p.m.
Wall VFD rescue vehicle flips while headed to crash
On Wednesday, February 1, a Wall VFD rescue vehicle, with three first responders on board, was responding to a crash when it overturned after losing traction on the ice-covered road.
Black Ice on US 87 Causing Multiple Rollover Crashes
SAN ANGELO, TX – Multiple rollover crashes have been called this morning on US 87 in Tom Green County keeping first responders busy. According to scanner reports, on Jan. 31, 2023, more than 5 rollover crashes have occurred in Tom Green County from Grape Creek and Wall on US Highway 87. Luckily, as of now there have been no major injuries.
Amber Alert Issued for Toddler in Immediate Danger
The suspect is Jaeshaun Brown, 20. He is a Black man, 5’7″ and 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black clothing. The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582. Call the San Antonio...
San Angelo ISD cancels classes due to winter weather
The San Angelo Independent School District announced that schools and offices in the district will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
