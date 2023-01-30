Read full article on original website
Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
6abc
Patrick Mahomes: Historic matchup vs. Jalen Hurts 'special'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thirty-five years after Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start in the Super Bowl, this season's NFL championship game will have two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time. Super Bowl LVII will feature Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts...
6abc
How Eagles LB Haason Reddick went from Temple walk-on to NFL game-wrecker
PHILADELPHIA -- The question had zero to do with premier edge rusher Haason Reddick, but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts couldn't help turning the focus toward him. In the wake of Philadelphia's 31-7 throttling of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game Sunday, Hurts was asked about his own situational awareness in key moments and was in the midst of talking about football IQ and fundamentals when he pivoted.
6abc
How to watch Pro Bowl 2023
LAS VEGAS -- The NFL will conduct a revamped Pro Bowl week, dubbed the Pro Bowl Games. Gone is the traditional tackle football game, replaced by a series of skills competitions and three flag football games over the course of Thursday and Sunday in Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. There will be points at stake in every event that will go toward determining the overall winner between the AFC and NFC.
6abc
Nick Sirianni has 'free ride' as HC of talented Eagles, Julian Love says
Nick Sirianni has coached the Philadelphia Eagles to one of the most successful seasons in franchise history, but at least one division rival seems to think he has it pretty easy. New York Giants safety Julian Love said Sirianni, who has coached the Eagles to the fourth Super Bowl appearance...
6abc
Conference championship trash talk tops NFL quotes of the week
The conference championships produced their share of memorable quips in our NFL quotes of the week. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Valdes-Scantling had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. 'It's all love...
6abc
Tom Brady announces retirement -- again
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady announced his retirement -- again -- in a video on Twitter on Wednesday morning. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," the 45-year-old quarterback said in the video. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."
6abc
Philadelphia Eagles fans get the party started at Lot F
PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles are Super Bowl-bound and their fans are hoping to keep the party going in Philadelphia. A party that starts every gameday at Lot F of the Linc. We check out how fans celebrate the Birds when their beloved Birds take the field.
