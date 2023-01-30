Read full article on original website
KHBS
Road crews in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley give update on conditions
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas road crews have continued to treat streets and highways while seeing a final round of sleet and freezing rain in the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation's focus has shifted primarily to the River Valley and central Arkansas. Sebastian County:. Sebastian County officials...
KHBS
Update on tonight's refreeze
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has an update on tonight's refreeze and a look at how much we could warm up going into the weekend.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is...
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
KHBS
Where the worst of the ice will be
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says there's encouraging news for parts of the area with the ice coming in tonight. Where the worst of the ice will be and when it finally moves out.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley...
Vehicle hit by train in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police respond to a vehicle hit by a train on Feb. 2 at the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 540 and Highway 71.
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
fourstateshomepage.com
Multiple accidents as road conditions on I-49 deteriorate
KSNF/KODE — Several reported vehicles have allegedly slid on what’s known as “black ice”, also known as “clear ice”. This form of freezing is especially dangerous, as it’s almost invisible. Avoid Interstate 49 from Joplin to Neosho, and the surrounding roads. According to...
Semi Truck Loses Control On Slick Oklahoma Highway
This week has been interesting, to say the least, for winter weather in Oklahoma. Some areas have received enough ice or sleet to cause slick roads, others, like us here in Southwest Oklahoma, have only received bitterly cold temperatures without much precipitation. So if you're traveling across Oklahoma this week,...
fayettevilleflyer.com
City trash and recycling services suspended Thursday, early-week collections will be picked up next week
Might as well roll that trash can back up the driveway this week. Or let it sit the curb for another week. Your choice. City of Fayetteville officials today announced that trash and recycling services would be suspended on Thursday, and the uncollected routes originally scheduled Monday-Thursday would be picked up next week due to slick road conditions resulting from this week’s winter weather.
Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Tuesday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. Monday. A deadly crash...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Weekend Flyer: Frost Fest, Kim’s Convenience, Razorback gymnastics and more
Pardon my French, but this weather is a bunch of hooey. I said what I said. We’ve been making an effort to post the Weekend Flyer on Thursdays lately, which opens up a whole other day of weekend events for those who are looking to get started early. This...
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
Tractor trailers leave I-49 crashing below onto US-60 near Neosho
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY — TRAVEL CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO DETERIORATEI-49 closes at 26 MM, MO-86, detour through Neosho to south of Crowder College. Multiple crashes at I-49 and US-60
talkbusiness.net
Fluid Truck sees growth in Northwest Arkansas
Colorado-based Fluid Truck, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, is investing in Northwest Arkansas. Fluid Truck allows businesses to rent commercial vehicles on demand through mobile devices. It operates in more than 400 U.S. cities from Seattle to Miami, offering 24/7 mobile access to various vehicles 365 days a year. The company has more than 100,000 users on its platform, ranging from individuals to small businesses like florists to large retailers like IKEA.
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
cassville-democrat.com
Something smells in Barry County
A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
Missing Washington County woman found dead
A missing woman out of Washington County was found dead Thursday, Feb. 3 in the area she went missing.
KHBS
Benton County wreck kills driver of flatbed truck
AVOCA, Ark. — A truck driver was killed in Benton County during Monday morning's winter weather, Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the county spokesperson, said. The flatbed truck was hauling equipment when the driver lost control and flipped on Guyll Ridge Road east of Avoca, Jenkins said. The crash was caused by the weather.
KHBS
Teen dies in crash on I-49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A teen was killed in an accident on I-49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel Thursday, Jan. 26. According to a fatal crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 18-year-old Jorgia Cole was killed and 28-year-old Stewart Sayward was injured when the GMC Sierra they were in was rear-ended.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville Restaurant Week planned for Feb. 19-25
Get hungry, Fayetteville. A host of local restaurants will offer specials, deals, prix fixe meals, and more as part of Fayetteville Restaurant Week, coming up later this month. The week-long celebration of local eateries is organized by Experience Fayetteville, and is set for the week of Feb. 19-25. From the...
