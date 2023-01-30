Read full article on original website
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
Kevin Costner’s Youngest Daughter Is A Huge Daddy’s Girl—Meet Grace
Primetime Emmy Award winner, Kevin Costner, has a large family as he welcomed seven children from three women. The kids live in a blended family, all thanks to him for his sacrifice and commitment to raising them under his watch. Costner has been in the spotlight for several years but does not allow the accolades and career to get in the way of his life as a loving and adorable dad to his children.
All About Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 2 Kids
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's kids are following in their footsteps. The Hollywood power couple, who have been married since 1988, are proud parents to two adult children: son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 30. Both have pursued careers in the entertainment industry, with Travis working as a musician and producer, and Sosie becoming a successful actress in her own right.
Kevin Bacon Is A Proud Father To Two Successful Children
Kevin Bacon began his amazing career featuring in the 1984 classic movie, Footloose, which made the audience and critics fall in love with him. He then went on to star in films like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. The actor has been married...
John Legend Reveals the Sentimental Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name
Watch: John Legend Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name. John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And though John exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez that the name was Chrissy's idea, it ended up having a surprising family connection.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Nicole Kidman’s Older Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Taller Now Than Dad Keith Urban On Outing With Sister, Faith, 12
Keith Urban, 55, recently had a fun outing at a grocery store with his growing daughters! The singer was photographed wearing a yellow graphic hoodie, black nylon pants, and white sneakers, as his oldest child, Sunday Rose, 14, who towered over him in height, and youngest, Faith Margaret, 12, walked beside him in the their own casual outfits. Sunday wore a light gray zip-up hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, and Faith wore a light pink sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and sneakers.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Jane Fonda Jokes About Why She and Her 80 For Brady Costars Were a 'Problem for the Director'
Fonda opened up to PEOPLE at the film's premiere Friday about the issue of "getting us to stop talking to each other" Sometimes casts just have a lot of chemistry! That can be said for Jane Fonda and her 80 for Brady costars Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin, who she joked became a "problem for the director." "Getting us to stop talking to each other and start playing our characters," Fonda, 85, joked to PEOPLE of their fun on set. "You know, we just — whether it...
Popculture
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo
Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Reveals Diagnosis, Remains on Leave
After being noticeably absent on Good Morning America last week, Ginger Zee reveals she has been diagnosed with the flu. On Friday (January 20th), Ginger Zee took to Instagram to reveal the diagnosis with a pic of one of her sons holding a thermometer showing her temperate spiked 103.3. “I’ve got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out,” the TV personality and ABC News’ chief meteorologist shared. “Hope to see you back on Good Morning America soon.”
NCIS: Los Angeles Cast Reacts to Series Ending After 14 Years: 'What a Spectacular Journey We All Shared'
In the wake of being told on Friday afternoon that NCIS: Los Angeles would end its run after this season, cast members of the high-octane CBS drama have one by one weighed in on the news. Perhaps Eric Christian Olsen, who joined the NCIS spinoff as recurring during Season 1 (and became a series regular the following year), summed it up best. “What a spectacular journey we all shared,” he wrote, alongside a stunning BTS photo of his Marty Deeks in silhouette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Christian Olsen (@ericcolsen) As reported by TVLine on Friday, NCIS:...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa is comparing pregnancies with mom Teresa Young ahead of welcoming her baby boy Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to meet her baby boy. The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, is spending time with family in the lead-up to welcoming her first baby. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, El Moussa stands in pajamas next to mom Teresa Young as she reflected on becoming a mom herself. In a second photo included in the post, Teresa can be seen at 9 months pregnant, awaiting Heather's...
