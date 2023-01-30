Read full article on original website
Having Trouble Inviting Friends to 'Overwatch 2'? Here’s How to Solve the Problem
As the follow-up to one of the best team-based shooters on the planet, fans had high hopes for Overwatch 2. And while the game largely met the community's expectations, it wasn’t immune from launch day woes and jam-packed servers. Fast forward to today, and many of those complaints have been fixed – although some players occasionally can’t invite friends to Overwatch 2.
'My 600-Lb Life' Season 11 Participant Geno Might Have Made Some Progress Since Filming
Participants on My 600-Lb Life never have it easy. They are individuals who have gained so much weight that, at times, mobilization is nearly impossible. Add to that cameras in their face and each episode can be heart-wrenching for everyone involved. In the Season 11 premiere, we meet Geno Dacunto and after watching his story unfold, viewers are sure to wonder where Geno from My 600-Lb Life is now.
Hot for Teacher? Cindy Graham on TikTok Sure Hopes So
Let us set the scene for you: You're in 7th grade. You and your mom have to stop at the grocery store to pick up some Gushers for your lunches. You run into your teacher and are so embarrassed because it's weird that your teacher is in the wild and leaves their classroom at all.
Is It Possible to Catch A Shiny Noibat in 'Pokémon GO'?
Besides collecting long-time favorites in Pokémon GO, lucky trainers may stumble across a Shiny Pokémon or two in this mobile AR game. Encountering these unique variants is rare, especially for evolved Pokémon with extremely slims odds of appearing. Despite that, dedicated trainers are committed to filling out their roster, even if it may take hours or days to catch them all.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Has Been Leaked, Revealing World Map Size and Locations
As developer Avalanche Studios ramps up to the Feb. 10 release of the controversial open-world RPG game Hogwarts Legacy, early copies seem to be spreading across the internet. The situation has led many to leak certain aspects of the game before launch, even reportedly showcasing the official world map. Article...
'The Snow Girl's' Completely Original Story Is Captivating Viewers on Netflix
As Squid Game and a variety of other hugely popular foreign language series have shown us, Netflix is not just for English-language content anymore. The latest foreign-language series to become a massive hit on Netflix is The Snow Girl, or La Chica De Nieve in the original Spanish. The show's massive success has left some wondering whether its riveting crime story is based on a true story or not.
Where to Find the Secret Door In 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' and Complete Mickey's Quests
While there are plenty of tasks to keep you busy in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Friendship Quests are without a doubt one of the most popular aspects of the game. And if you’re trying to complete Mickey’s Friendship Quests, you’ll need to hunt down the Secret Door. The lovable mouse doesn’t give you much guidance as to where you’ll find this elusive object – but with a bit of help, you’ll be able to locate it in just a few minutes.
It's Going to Be Hard to Get Charizard in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
With over 100 new Pokémon, there’s no shortage of incredible creatures to capture in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Even more impressive is the total number of Pokémon in Paldea, which clocks in at 400 different species. Few of these faces are as iconic as the fire-breathing Charizard, and long-time fans will be glad to know that the monster has found its way into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Yes, You Can Choose Your Own Wand in 'Hogwarts Legacy'
The long-awaited (and controversial) Hogwarts Legacy is just around the corner, with its launch date scheduled for Feb. 10. Beyond letting you freely roam the wizarding world, you’ll also be able to create your own character and pick which house to join. Naturally, that also has fans wondering if you can choose your own wand in Hogwarts Legacy.
Grandma’s Hilarious Ouija Board Funeral Cards Urges Guests to “Keep in Touch”
The idea of possible life after death has been something our species has been obsessed with the idea of an afterlife at least 430,000 years ago. It's not difficult to understand why: it seems like a pretty cruel joke that someone gives birth to us out of nowhere without asking our opinion on the matter and then we toil so hard to create a livelihood for ourselves, only for it to be taken away.
TikTok's New Trend Is All About Celebrating Dads, but Some Users Are Shading Them Instead
The newest trend on TikTok, dubbed the "Sometimes all you need is your dad" trend, is all about celebrating (you guessed it!) dads. With mostly young women participating, the trend utilizes TikTok's photo slideshow feature and allows users to piece together screenshots of some of the sweetest texts they've ever gotten from dad, as well as photos. The results are nothing short of heartwarming.
Set Sail Onto Sinister Waters in 'Dredge' Launching On March 30
Developer Black Salt Games and publisher Team17 dropped a new trailer for the sinister fishing game Dredge that reveals it's release date to be March 30, 2023. The game has an undercurrent vibe similar to The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker but its environments, eldritch horror, and bizarre depth are the main attractors.
Looking for a Snatched Jawline? TikTok Says to Try Mewing — But What Is It?
Oh, the things we'd do for beauty. Scratch that; think of the things we actually do for beauty. Sadly, the list is very long. Whether it involves something as harmless as makeup (a little blush never killed anybody), as invasive as plastic surgery, or as outrageous as LED face masks, placenta face cream, and vibrating rose quartz face rollers, humanity's quest for outer beauty is undying.
