The idea of possible life after death has been something our species has been obsessed with the idea of an afterlife at least 430,000 years ago. It's not difficult to understand why: it seems like a pretty cruel joke that someone gives birth to us out of nowhere without asking our opinion on the matter and then we toil so hard to create a livelihood for ourselves, only for it to be taken away.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO