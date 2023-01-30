Read full article on original website
What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)
During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
NHL Legend Dies
One of hockey's greats has unfortunately passed away. Bobby Hull was a hockey Hall of Famer, 12-time all-star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner, which is the Most Valuable Player award in the NHL. It was announced today that Bobby Hull has died at age 84.
Buffalo Sabres Linked to Huge Goaltender Trade
The Buffalo Sabres will play their first game at KeyBank Center in almost two weeks, tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the best team in the Eastern Conference, not named the Boston Bruins. It will be a tough test for a Sabres team who is just one point behind the final wild card spot and four points back of the first wild card spot, with four games in hand on the team who holds that position (the Washington Capitals).
NHL coach arrested for terrible behavior
New Jersey Devils associate coach and former Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette is in legal hot water. Broward County (Fl.) authorities arrested Brunnette on Wednesday for suspicion of DUI. Deputies arrested the former coach after he disobeyed a stop sign and then transported Brunette to Broward County Main Jail. Records reported by Local10.com Read more... The post NHL coach arrested for terrible behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Dies
Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of a former superstar in the league. While he was not a player, his impact was revolutionary to the Minnesota Twins, the team he spent his baseball career working with.
Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury
Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.
Look: Sports Media World Reacts To Prominent ESPN Departure
After 11 years at ESPN, senior writer Kevin Van Valkenberg is leaving the Worldwide Leader. Van Valkenberg started as the Editorial Director of "No Laying Up" on Wednesday. He announced the news on Twitter this morning. "After 11 years, I made the decision to part ways with ESPN when my contract ...
The Hockey Writers
New York Rangers’ 2023 Trade Targets: Luke Schenn
With All-Star weekend arriving and the March 3rd NHL Trade Deadline fast approaching, every general manager is starting to scour the league for the best available options. Chris Drury and the New York Rangers will be looking for upgrades to their roster that won’t impact their cap problems next season.
MLB news: Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves
Happy February to all! We are officially in the same month as the beginning of spring training, so there’s a reason for MLB fans to celebrate today. As part of the celebration, let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a key member of the World Series-winning Chicago Cubs retires, the Toronto Blue Jays add a former New York Yankees reliever to the bullpen, and the Atlanta Braves bring back an old friend on a minor-league deal.
