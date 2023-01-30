ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (illness) questionable for Warriors on Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Thompson plays, Kevon Looney or Jonathan Kuminga would likely revert to the bench.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

T.J. McConnell moving to Indiana second unit Thursday

Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell is not in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. McConnell is moving back to the bench as Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) returns from a multi-game absence. He's averaging 29.1 minutes per game when Haliburton is inactive this season, but only 17.3 minutes when they are both active.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (hamstring) active on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hart will be active in his usual role after 27-year old was listed with hamstring tightness. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hart to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 8.9 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Clippers' Marcus Morris (rib) questionable on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morris continues to deal with a rib injury and is questionable for Thursday's clash with the Bucks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Morris' Thursday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Boston's Grant Williams operating bench role on Wednesday night

Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Boston's starter. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Grant Williams to score 15.6 FanDuel points. Grant Williams' projection includes 7.4 points, 3.4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Heat's Victor Oladipo (ankle) doubtful on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oladipo is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play against Milwaukee on Saturday after being listed as doubtful. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.2 minutes against the bucks.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Mavericks rule out Davis Bertans (calf) on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (calf) will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Bertans will be inactive after suffering a left calf strain on Thursday. Expect Reggie Bullock to play more minutes versus a Warriors' team ranked 14th in opposing true shooting percentage. Bullock's current Saturday...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) ruled out on Friday

Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Carter Jr. will be sidelined on Friday after the Orlando big man was held out with a right foot plantar fascia strain. Expect Bol Bol to see more time versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 14th in defensive rating.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Bucks list Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo is on track to suit up on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 53.7 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Saturday projection includes 28.0...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) questionable on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid continues to deal with foot soreness and is questionable to face the Spurs on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.1 minutes against San Antonio. Embiid's Friday projection...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Taurean Prince (ankle) active for Wednesday's game versus Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Prince will suit up at home after the Timberwolves' forward was listed as questionable. In 20.8 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 16.4 FanDuel points. Prince's projection includes 9.1 points, 2.8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Donovan Mitchell ejected Thursday night for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell was punched below the belt by Dillon Brooks midway through the third quarter on Thursday, and he responded by throwing the basketball at the Grizzlies wing's head. As a result, both were ejected from action.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Trae Young (ankle) active for Hawks' Wednesday contest

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Young will make his return after Atlanta's star sat out one game with right ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Young's Wednesday projection includes 25.2 points,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Wizards-Pistons postponed Wednesday due to flight issues

The Washington Wizards-Detroit Pistons game has been postponed Wednesday due to weather-related flight issues. The Pistons are still stuck in Dallas after playing the Mavericks on Monday night. The league has yet to announce when the game will be replayed. The Wizards are No. 12 and the Pistons are No....
DETROIT, MI

