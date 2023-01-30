Read full article on original website
What Do Millennials Think Of Law Firm Life?
As more millennials join the partnership ranks, we want to know how unique — or not — the generation’s outlook on law firm life truly is. Do shared generational attitudes transcend the partner-associate divide? What impact, if any, is that having on law firm policies?. In the...
Teased Law Firm Merger Fizzles
From Byfield Consultancy Joint Managing Director Ben Girdlestone:. Womble Bond Dickinson and BDB Pitmans announce today that they have decided not to proceed further with their proposed merger. After extensive discussions on the combined proposition, both firms have decided that the best path forward is to remain independent of each other. Excellent relationships have been established and the firms will continue to work closely together in the future.
Industry Expert Can't Believe There Haven't Been More Outright Layoffs In Biglaw (Yet)
I’m a little surprised that firms appear to be willing to make an investment and carry underutilized lawyers for a little while longer. It’s been relatively quiet. — Owen Burman, managing director of the Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group, in comments given to Reuters on the state of Biglaw’s workforce, which is currently in a state of overcapacity, in the wake of both a drop in demand for legal services and lawyer productivity. According to Wells Fargo’s year-end survey, the average firm saw productivity fall 6.1% to 1,568 billable hours per lawyer. “We have some history going back quite a while on this, and we’ve never seen data for the Am Law 100 being less than 1,600 hours,” Burman told the American Lawyer. “With low utilization and excess capacity entering this year, and not a lot of real positives on demand expectations, we’d expect to see more rationalization if we don’t see more positives on the economic front at the end of the first quarter.” Thus far, just three firms have conducted outright layoffs: Cooley, Goodwin, and Stroock.
Fun Fact: You Can't Just Name Yourself After A National Law Firm And Start Doing Business
THE ONE LEGAL MARKETING HACK THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW!. Because it’s probably trademark infringement. Back in September, Lewis Brisbois filed a trademark infringement suit against a bunch of folks in Texas apparently running a mediation company named *checks notes* Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. As you...
2022 Was A Terrible Year For IPOs
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. How much was raised in US initial public offerings in 2022?. Hint: That amount is down from the record $275 billion in IPOs raised in 2021. See the answer on the next page.
You Don't Look Like A Lawyer
LexisNexis and CEO of Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company that has pioneered online negotiation technology. Olga embraces legal innovation and had dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She is convinced that the legal profession will emerge even stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive than before by embracing technology. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, operations professional, startup advisor, public speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. She founded the Women Serve on Boards movement that advocates for women to participate on corporate boards of Fortune 500 companies. She authored Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat, Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security, and Blockchain Value: Transforming Business Models, Society, and Communities. She is working on Visual IQ for Lawyers, her next book (ABA 2023). You can follow Olga on Twitter @olgavmack.
Memo To Biglaw Associates: Don't 'Destroy' Your Career By Using Social Media
I’ve seen associates that have built personal brands about their families experience negative performance reviews only attributable to their use of social media. I personally don’t believe there is any room within traditional law firms to build a meaningful personal brand. It’s a very fast way for a young attorney to destroy their career.
Performance Review Tips: In-House Edition
If your employer operates on a fiscal year, which ends March 31, then performance review season is upon us! While performance reviews are handled differently by company and leader, if you have an opportunity to submit a self-evaluation or assessment, here are a few tips for you to consider. Get...
