numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (illness) questionable for Warriors on Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Thompson plays, Kevon Looney or Jonathan Kuminga would likely revert to the bench.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Boston's Grant Williams operating bench role on Wednesday night

Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Boston's starter. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Grant Williams to score 15.6 FanDuel points. Grant Williams' projection includes 7.4 points, 3.4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Clippers' Marcus Morris (rib) questionable on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morris continues to deal with a rib injury and is questionable for Thursday's clash with the Bucks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Morris' Thursday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Donovan Mitchell ejected Thursday night for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell was punched below the belt by Dillon Brooks midway through the third quarter on Thursday, and he responded by throwing the basketball at the Grizzlies wing's head. As a result, both were ejected from action.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Taurean Prince (ankle) active for Wednesday's game versus Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Prince will suit up at home after the Timberwolves' forward was listed as questionable. In 20.8 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 16.4 FanDuel points. Prince's projection includes 9.1 points, 2.8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Aaron Gordon (ankle) ruled out for Nuggets on Thursday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon was listed questionable coming into the day due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action ahead of the weekend due to the injury. Jeff Green and Bruce Brown should see more work with Gordon sidelined.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bryn Forbes (ankle) will play Friday for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bryn Forbes will play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Forbes entered the day with a questionable tag due to a sprained right ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to suit up to kick off the weekend. In 22...
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) will not return on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) will not return to Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Anderson left Friday's game in the first half with back spasms and was originally considered questionable to return. He has been downgraded to out and will miss the remainder of Friday's game. Anderson will...
numberfire.com

Magic starting Mo Bamba for inactive Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) on Friday

Orlando Magic power forward Mo Bamba is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bamba will make his sixth start this season after Wendell Carter Jr. was ruled out with a foot strain. In a matchup versus a Minnesota team allowing 52.2 FanDuel points per game to his position, Bamba's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Trae Young (ankle) active for Hawks' Wednesday contest

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Young will make his return after Atlanta's star sat out one game with right ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Young's Wednesday projection includes 25.2 points,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Spencer Dinwiddie (injury recovery) questionable for Dallas on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (injury recovery) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Dinwiddie is dealing with recovery on his right knee and is questionable to face the Warriors on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Golden State. Luke Doncic (heel) and Christian Wood (thumb) have been ruled out.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Pacers' Daniel Theis (knee) available to make season debut on Thursday

Indiana Pacers forward Daniel Theis (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Theis has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active on Thursday for the first time this season. Theis missed extended time at the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

