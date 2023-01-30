Read full article on original website
Mark Weaver
3d ago
Reading an article attached to this one about a 12 year old bringing a gun and ammunition to school and not being charged because he’s 12 I will now tell my granddaughter to take her softball bat to school because she’s being bullied by other girls at home and at school because the school does nothing
Reply(2)
2
Related
Maryland school district educates kids on 'speciesism,’ oppression against plants, as part of BLM curriculum
A Maryland school district teaches a plan linked to Black Lives Matter that plants are oppressed and prompts students to identify "the places where they enjoy privilege."
Wbaltv.com
Students in need get free dental care at Anne Arundel County school
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — One woman is bringing her teeth-cleaning services straight to schools. Dental hygienist Jill Dorsey-Greene has been making school visits for more than 30 years. Her most recent stop was at Hilltop Elementary School in Glen Burnie to help students in need of dental sealants. "As...
fox5dc.com
N-word written on locker at Gaithersburg High School; MCPS launches investigation
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Hate-based graffiti was found Wednesday in the boy's locker room at Gaithersburg High School. The school's principal, Cary Dimmick, sent home a letter to families notifying them of the discovery. Within the letter, Principal Dimmick says a student made the "unacceptable decision" to scratch the N-word into...
Wbaltv.com
Bill would require schools to notify parents before conducting active-shooter drills
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Changes may be coming to active-shooter drills at Maryland schools. State law currently requires the drills, but it doesn't mandate that school systems notify parents, students or school staff ahead of time. Montgomery County Delegate Jared Solomon, D-District 18, considers the legislation he's sponsoring, House Bill...
fox5dc.com
13-year-old student brings loaded gun into Prince George’s County middle school classroom: police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they say a 13-year-old student brought a loaded handgun into a Prince George's County middle school classroom. Officers say they were called to William Wirt Middle School in the Hyattsville area around 11:40 a.m. Thursday after a student alerted school security to the situation.
fox5dc.com
Teen student dies in hospital after apparent overdose at Wakefield High School
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a teenage student, who apparently overdosed earlier this week at Wakefield High School, has died. The Arlington County Police Department said the teen died Thursday at the hospital. FOX 5 learned on Friday that the student who died was Sergio...
Community Leaders Condemn Latest Instance Of Hate Speech At Gaithersburg HS
Community leaders in Montgomery County are speaking out after the latest hate-based act that was reported, this time a racial message that was found at Gaithersburg High School. Principal Cary Dimmick issued a statement to the community after hate-based graffiti was found in the boy’s locker room at the high...
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small steps down
HOWARD COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — On Wednesday, Howard County Public School officials announced that Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small is stepping down from her position, effective immediately. Delmont-Small is leaving the Board to be able to focus her attention on the responsibilities of a new job she recently...
fox5dc.com
Wakefield High School parents express concern after apparent student overdose
ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents are questioning school administration after a student was found unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School due to an apparent drug overdose. FOX 5 has learned that parents are concerned they are in the dark about what’s going on inside the Arlington high school, adding that the situation is difficult and out of control.
Nottingham MD
BCPS Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center holds grand opening
TOWSON, MD—The new Baltimore County Public Schools’ Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center began providing services on Wednesday. The Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center is located on BCPS’ Greenwood Campus and provides employees and retirees with assistance and solutions to questions regarding benefits, retirement, leaves, certification, and payroll.
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week
Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
chestertownspy.org
New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County
A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
WJLA
Prince George's County middle schooler brings loaded gun to school, source says
RIVERDALE, Md. (7News) — A student at William Wirt Middle School brought a loaded gun to school Thursday, sources told 7News Maryland Bureau Chief Brad Bell. The gun, which was loaded with six bullets, belongs to the child's father and the student brought the weapon in order to show it off to friends in the cafeteria, the source said.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County considers using public building projects to solve affordable housing crisis
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Trying to figure out how to build more affordable housing is an issue that’s been both difficult and controversial for many DMV governments, but in Montgomery County officials believe the solution to the problem may be in their own firehouses, police stations and rec-centers. A...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Baltimore, MD County Residents Testify Legislation that Would Ban Plastic Bags in Retail and Grocery Stores
A bill that would ban the use and sale of plastic bags in Baltimore County received overwhelming support from local residents Tuesday night before the county council. Three council members introduced the Bring Your Own Bag Act earlier this month, which would also impose a 10 cent minimum fee on paper and reusable bags at checkouts in retail and grocery stores.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County, Baltimore City officials announce legislation to create regional water governance task force [VIDEO]
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott on Tuesday joined State Senator Jill P. Carter, State Senator Charles Sydnor, Delegate Stephanie Smith, and Delegate Eric Ebersole to announce state legislation to create a Task Force on Regional Water and Wastewater. This new Task Force...
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
WTOP
From bad driving to divorce, Maryland lawmakers keep busy in session
The Maryland Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Tuesday heard comments for and against two pieces of legislation. The first is about drag racing and other types of dangerous driving that local Maryland governments and their police forces say are becoming bigger problems. The bill, sponsored by Anne Arundel County Democrat...
