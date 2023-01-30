ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Mark Weaver
3d ago

Reading an article attached to this one about a 12 year old bringing a gun and ammunition to school and not being charged because he’s 12 I will now tell my granddaughter to take her softball bat to school because she’s being bullied by other girls at home and at school because the school does nothing

foxbaltimore.com

Howard County Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small steps down

HOWARD COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — On Wednesday, Howard County Public School officials announced that Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small is stepping down from her position, effective immediately. Delmont-Small is leaving the Board to be able to focus her attention on the responsibilities of a new job she recently...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Wakefield High School parents express concern after apparent student overdose

ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents are questioning school administration after a student was found unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School due to an apparent drug overdose. FOX 5 has learned that parents are concerned they are in the dark about what’s going on inside the Arlington high school, adding that the situation is difficult and out of control.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Nottingham MD

BCPS Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center holds grand opening

TOWSON, MD—The new Baltimore County Public Schools’ Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center began providing services on Wednesday. The Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center is located on BCPS’ Greenwood Campus and provides employees and retirees with assistance and solutions to questions regarding benefits, retirement, leaves, certification, and payroll.
TOWSON, MD
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week

Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
chestertownspy.org

New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County

A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
wasteadvantagemag.com

Baltimore, MD County Residents Testify Legislation that Would Ban Plastic Bags in Retail and Grocery Stores

A bill that would ban the use and sale of plastic bags in Baltimore County received overwhelming support from local residents Tuesday night before the county council. Three council members introduced the Bring Your Own Bag Act earlier this month, which would also impose a 10 cent minimum fee on paper and reusable bags at checkouts in retail and grocery stores.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

From bad driving to divorce, Maryland lawmakers keep busy in session

The Maryland Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Tuesday heard comments for and against two pieces of legislation. The first is about drag racing and other types of dangerous driving that local Maryland governments and their police forces say are becoming bigger problems. The bill, sponsored by Anne Arundel County Democrat...
MARYLAND STATE

