ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Smuggler tells U.S. jury he paid off ex-Mexico security chief

By JENNIFER PELTZ
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0HFK_0kWbzGen00

Describing meetings at a car wash and a smuggler's country house, a onetime drug trafficker testified Monday that he paid a former cabinet-level Mexican security official millions of dollars for help that included U.S. government information about a huge cocaine shipment in Mexico.

Óscar Nava Valencia, known as “El Lobo,” said the payments to former security secretary Genaro García Luna also were intended to assure protection at a time when a schism in the notorious Sinaloa cartel was heading toward a drug-world war.

García Luna and a high-ranking police official “said they were going to stand with us,” Nava Valencia told jurors at García Luna's U.S. federal drug trafficking trial .

García Luna is accused of accepting millions of dollars to let the Sinaloa cartel operate with impunity as it sent tons of cocaine to the U.S.

Defense lawyers haven't yet had their chance to question Nava Valencia, but they have argued that the case rests on lies from self-interested criminals. García Luna has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers have said the former cabinet member tried earnestly to combat the drug trade and is being abandoned by a U.S. government that once viewed him as a partner.

Nava Valencia — who is sometimes known as “El Lobo” Valencia, Spanish for “the wolf” — pleaded guilty years ago to cocaine conspiracy. He once helmed Mexico's Milenio drug cartel.

That enterprise had ties to the Sinaloa cartel during the reign of infamous kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, whose recent U.S. trial aired testimony about alleged payoffs to García Luna.

Nava Valencia told jurors he paid $5 million to García Luna and other high-level government officials to try to free a shipping container packed with 10 tons of Colombian cocaine after it was seized in the Mexican Pacific coast port of Manzanillo around 2007.

The traffickers didn't get the drugs back; indeed, another 10-ton container was seized days later, and the drugs were incinerated, Nava Valencia said.

Nava Valencia testified that at a meeting about a month later in a cartel bigwig's country house outside the central Mexican city of Cuernavaca, García Luna said he hadn't been able to intervene because the U.S. government and Mexican marines had been involved in the seizure.

But he said García Luna came through in another way: He later provided a document showing that the U.S. government had known about the shipment and its origins, information that the Mexican traffickers used to persuade their irritated Colombian suppliers that the problem had been on the Colombians' end. The Colombians then backed off their demand for a $50-million reimbursement, Nava Valencia said.

Nava Valencia recounted a second face-to-face meeting with García Luna some time later, amid a rift in the Sinaloa cartel. Nava Valencia ultimately aligned with Guzman's faction, which worried that its allies-turned-adversaries would turn to informing authorities so as to get police to harass their rivals.

“There were going to be operations and investigations against us, and we wanted to try to put a brake on them,” he explained.

So, he said, he and his associates paid $500,000 to get a meeting with García Luna and another $2.5 million when the then-security secretary showed up for the sit-down in an office above a car wash in the city of Guadalajara. That was when, according to Nava Valencia, García Luna and the police official with him pledged “to stand with us.”

García Luna led Mexico’s Federal Investigation Agency from 2001 to 2005, then served as secretary of public security to then-President Felipe Calderon from 2006 to 2012. He left Mexican government service and moved to Miami in 2012. He was arrested in 2019 in Texas and has since been held without bail in a federal lockup.

He could face decades in prison if convicted of drug trafficking and engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 53

Kent Testa
4d ago

Why do you think LYING BIDEN went down to see Mexican President ? because what they discussed was keeping border open ! BIDEN is trying to get more dark money off of them ! Cartels pay for that border to be wide open !

Reply(16)
16
The Cynic
4d ago

And the peasants that initially grow the plants in Columbia are paid peanuts and treated like slaves. Same thing for the poor folks that process the leaves.

Reply
4
dabstoys
4d ago

this is nothing new they've been getting paid off for many of years

Reply
20
Related
AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

The luxe lives of El Chapo’s sons, including jailbird Ovidio Guzmán López

Ovidio Guzmán López — El Chapo’s son — was born in Sinaloa Cartel country in northwestern Mexico, but raised hundreds of miles away from his drug-trafficking father in the lap of luxury. As a boy, Ovidio — who was captured earlier this month by Mexican authorities, prompting a wave of cartel violence — was driven every morning by taxi to his elite Catholic boys’ school in the upscale Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood, one of Mexico City’s chicest enclaves. But if his mother, Griselda López Perez, had wanted her youngest son to enter bourgeois society and pursue a post-secondary education, her plans were likely...
COLORADO STATE
Vice

Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight

JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
Jalopnik

Plane Passengers in Mexico Were Caught in a Gunfight Between the Cartel and Mexican Military

A passenger plane in Culiacán, Mexico took on gunfire moments before takeoff on Thursday as Mexican military captured the son of the notorious former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The former cartel boss’s son, Ovidio Guzmán, was not aboard the Aeromexico flight caught in the crossfire, but the plane in question was taxiing for takeoff when military planes landing on the airstrip nearby drew fire from the cartel, according to Reuters.
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
CBS News

Army general accused of ordering murder of woman seeking to blackmail him

The Philippine military said Wednesday it had sacked a prominent army general after police said he was the "mastermind" behind the murder of a woman who was seeking to blackmail him. Brigadier-General Jesus Durante, the former chief of then-Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte's presidential security force, ordered the killing of a woman outside her apartment last month, police said on Wednesday.Durante was sacked as commander of the 101st Brigade after he was named as a person of interest in Yvonette Chua Plaza's murder, Philippine army chief Lieutenant-General Romeo Brawner said.The victim had "very sensitive information against General Durante and she proceeded...
Vice

How a Cartel Tricked Mexico’s Government to Steal 20 Tons of Cocaine

The most significant narco-corruption trial in the history of the United States and Mexico has—at least so far—failed to deliver on lofty expectations from the press and public that Sinaloa Cartel members will testify about delivering massive bribes to their country’s former presidents. Instead, the first week...
AFP

Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls

Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
EL PASO, TX
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
518K+
Followers
80K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy