NHL Legend Dies
One of hockey's greats has unfortunately passed away. Bobby Hull was a hockey Hall of Famer, 12-time all-star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner, which is the Most Valuable Player award in the NHL. It was announced today that Bobby Hull has died at age 84.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks & Golden Knights Could Produce Kane Blockbuster
The trade deadline is just one month away (March 3), so trade rumors are naturally starting to increase significantly. One of the biggest trade targets available is Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, and there are an abundance of teams looking to bring in the veteran winger. Teams like the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and Colorado Avalanche have been viewed as potential favorites for the future Hall of Famer, but I’d now argue that there’s another team that we should keep a close eye on in the sweepstakes – the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks
When it comes to the Chicago Blackhawks and the 2023 trade deadline, the first names that come up are Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, and rightfully so. They are additions to a team looking for a deep postseason run that can be a difference-maker. There are, however, some other names that could be available at the March 3 deadline that could be depth pieces for teams.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Max Domi Garnering Interest from 2 New Teams
Recently, I wrote a piece going over four teams that are currently linked to Max Domi. The Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and Dallas Stars are all hoping to acquire the 27-year-old forward, and it ultimately makes sense when looking at how well he has been playing this campaign. In 48 games on the year, he has 14 goals to go along with a solid 35 points. As a result of this, he would be a solid addition to each of these clubs’ forward groups if acquired.
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: Midseason grades part 2 - Dominik Kubalik, Jonatan Berggren, Pius Suter and more
We continue our player grades with the season halfway over. Dominik Kubalik began the season hot but has since cooled off, is that enough to warrant a high grade?
Mailbag Podcast: How Many Blackhawks Will Be Traded Before the Deadline?
Mailbag Podcast: How many Hawks will be traded before the deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How many players will get moved before the trade deadline? What's a realistic timeline of the Blackhawks playing competitive hockey? Any chance Alex DeBrincat returns to Chicago? What's the potential market for Patrick Kane after the Bo Horvat trade? The guys answer all that and much more.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens’ Prospects Earning a Spot on the Roster
The Montreal Canadiens have injuries piling up as they head into the All-Star Break and their bye week. The hope is that, with the extra time off, some or most of their players will return by the end of the break. With ten players currently on injured reserve (IR), long-term injury reserve (LTIR), or listed as day-to-day, the Habs have been short on the bench for the past few games. During this time, several prospects have been able to play with the big club, show their stuff, and possibly earn permanent time with the team.
NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
Blues announce initiatives to Celebrate Black History
The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are proud to participate in a number of initiatives to support the community and Celebrate Black History throughout the month of February. Here are some of the ways the team will celebrate, both internally within its offices, throughout the community and...
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 Canadiens Doing Their Best to Wreck the Rebuild
It could always be worse for the Montreal Canadiens, looking at their position in the standings. At 20-27-4 heading into the All-Star break, they’ve got only 44 points in 51 games, but there are six teams below them, with the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets pulling up the rear with 34 each.
KESQ
Firebirds’ captain Max McCormick named to AHL All-Star Classic
We'll have desert representation at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic! Max McCormick, captain of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, was selected to represent the Pacific Division in the game. McCormick, 30, will take the place of teammate Andrew Poturalski, who is not available to participate. McCormick is tied for the team...
NHL
Hughes Named NHL's First Star for January | BLOG
The Devils leading scorer had 23 points through 13 games, including 13 goals. Devils forward and 2023 All-Star Jack Hughes was named the NHL's First Star for the month of January. Hughes had an outstanding January where he scored 13 goals and had 10 assists for 23 points, which led the NHL. The Devils forward had four multi-goal games and nine multi-point games. He averaged a goal a game throughout the month and over a point per game through New Jersey's 13 contests in January.
Pat Caputo: Are the Red Wings really improved?
While through 48 games, the Red Wings have only played at a slightly better pace than ’21-22, they can still finish strong. If they just keep up the same pace, they will finish 10 points better.
NHL
Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?
Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
NHL
Pathway to Hockey Summit inspires, educates those looking to work in NHL
SUNRISE, Fla -- Gina Galasso said all she knew about hockey a decade ago was Wayne Gretzky. Today, she's steeped in the sport as executive vice president & chief human resources officer for the Anaheim Ducks. "For me, not an athlete … I'm a Latina from East L.A., I never...
NHL
Pastrnak not concerned about contract with Bruins
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- David Pastrnak can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, but the Boston Bruins forward said he's not spending any time or energy worrying about his contract status. "Obviously I feel fine," the 26-year-old forward said Friday. "There's no rush. In the...
NHL
Ilya Sorokin goes Miami Vice with All-Star Mask
Islanders goaltender goes full Sonny Crockett for his All-Star mask. Ilya Sorokin understood the assignment. The Islanders' goaltender channeled his inner Sonny Crockett, going with the Miami Vice colors on the Islanders fisherman. Words don't do it justice, just enjoy. Get First Looks at Bo Horvat in his Islanders Jersey.
NHL
They Said It: Juuse Saros, In His Teammates' Words
Get to Know the Preds All-Star Goaltender With the Help of Those Who Know Him Best. Juuse Saros is almost as good at deflecting praise and attention as he is at deflecting pucks - and that's saying something. The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators at the NHL All-Star...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes
Dylan Cozens, Mattias Samuelsson, and Tage Thompson are ready to go for tonight's matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes, Sabres coach Don Granato announced. Thompson was absent from Monday's practice after taking a maintenance day to rest an upper-body injury. Cozens will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in...
