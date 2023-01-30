ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

oilcity.news

Travel on many Wyo roads still difficult early Thursday, days after snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Drifting and blowing snow and high winds are making commuting through parts of Wyoming difficult days after a weekend snowstorm blanketed the area. According to WYDOT, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high winds, which reached 60 mph or more at times yesterday. There’s a black ice and no unnecessary travel warning on I-25 between Casper and Midwest.
My Country 95.5

WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night

If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
KTLO

Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
KING 5

Winds begin to ease after strong gusts in western Washington

SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changed Friday as a frontal system brought widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The high winds and strong gusts caused scattered power outages...
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Weekend Temperatures – How Low Did It Go?

Overnight temperatures across Wyoming were extremely low during the last weekend of January, with some areas reporting overnight temperatures of nearly 50 degrees below zero. The National Weather Service Riverton Office released the lowest temperatures recorded across Wyoming during Sunday night’s storm. Overall, it got a bit chilly in the Equality State during the night of Jan. 29-30.
Wake Up Wyoming

TURN BACK! Wyoming GPS is Trying To KILL YOU!

People are getting frustrated. Signs are popping up all over. "TURN BACK - YOU'RE GPS IS WRONG!" Let's just hope drivers actually read those signs rather than just blowing by them. It's not like it was easier in the past. Old paper maps and mistakes. People got confused and lost...
Wake Up Wyoming

Where Does Wyoming Oil Come From?

There's a lot of oil under Wyoming. Well, actually, nothing that we call "fossil fuels" actually has anything to do with fossils. Better to call them "organic fuels," because they did not go through the process of "fossilization" that creates fossils. So let's take a look at how Wyoming oil...
Idaho State Journal

Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill

The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
