Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Wind River and Bighorn Basin Snowpack Above Normal after January Snows
Curious where our snowpack is at after the record-breaking January snowfall? Most Wyoming river basins are at or above normal for seasonal snow water equivalent (SWE) and precipitation.
oilcity.news
Travel on many Wyo roads still difficult early Thursday, days after snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Drifting and blowing snow and high winds are making commuting through parts of Wyoming difficult days after a weekend snowstorm blanketed the area. According to WYDOT, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high winds, which reached 60 mph or more at times yesterday. There’s a black ice and no unnecessary travel warning on I-25 between Casper and Midwest.
oilcity.news
Bridges to plows: WYDOT engineer gives Wyo drivers glimpse into projects, challenges
CASPER, Wyo. — Recently, a district engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation gave deep insight into the organization’s mission and challenges during this unusually snowy winter season in Casper. Mark Ayen, a district engineer for WYDOT District 2, was the featured speaker during this week’s Kiwanis luncheon...
WEDNESDAY: Parts Of Wyoming Closed Due To Blowing Snow
We all knew this was going to happen. High winds are blowing snow and closing down major highways and back roads. So let's see what Wyoming roads a closed as of Wednesday morning 02/01/23. Some entire communities are trapped in the drifts with no outside contact. It's the usual place,...
WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night
If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
KTLO
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
The last few days have brought rough weather for much of Montana as the roads, highways, and interstates are covered with snow and ice. This, of course, makes traveling difficult, and at times, impossible as those traveling on I-90 through Livingston learned firsthand this morning. The popular stretch of interstate...
It Could Be Wednesday Afternoon Before I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions. The southbound lanes between Glendo...
FREAKY! Watch Wyoming Wind Make Ice Waves On Lake!
You sure you want to go out on that ice and fish all day?. There are dangers involved. The video, below, shows what happens when that harsh Wyoming wind blows across the ice and causes it to roll like waves. Unfortunately, we have to report a story, now and then...
Winds begin to ease after strong gusts in western Washington
SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changed Friday as a frontal system brought widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The high winds and strong gusts caused scattered power outages...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Weekend Temperatures – How Low Did It Go?
Overnight temperatures across Wyoming were extremely low during the last weekend of January, with some areas reporting overnight temperatures of nearly 50 degrees below zero. The National Weather Service Riverton Office released the lowest temperatures recorded across Wyoming during Sunday night’s storm. Overall, it got a bit chilly in the Equality State during the night of Jan. 29-30.
TURN BACK! Wyoming GPS is Trying To KILL YOU!
People are getting frustrated. Signs are popping up all over. "TURN BACK - YOU'RE GPS IS WRONG!" Let's just hope drivers actually read those signs rather than just blowing by them. It's not like it was easier in the past. Old paper maps and mistakes. People got confused and lost...
Western Montana school delays - Feb. 1, 2023
With winter weather impacting road conditions, some Western Montana schools will delay start times today.
Wyoming’s Lander Lil Constantly Out Predicts Punxsutawney Phil
His predictions about winter are wrong 2/3rds of the time. Al Gore's predictions are far worse than that, for the record. Far more accurate predictions we turn to LANDER LIL!. Lander Lil is a Wyoming prairie dog who makes her prediction every February 2nd. Lander Lil, Lander is from Fremont...
Where Does Wyoming Oil Come From?
There's a lot of oil under Wyoming. Well, actually, nothing that we call "fossil fuels" actually has anything to do with fossils. Better to call them "organic fuels," because they did not go through the process of "fossilization" that creates fossils. So let's take a look at how Wyoming oil...
Wyoming PSC approves rate adjustment for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power
The Wyoming Public Service Commission approved a plan by Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power to implement new rates for electric service, effective March 1. Residential customers will see an increase of approximately $8 per month, ... Read More » The post Wyoming PSC approves rate adjustment for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
cowboystatedaily.com
Dog-Gone It! Varmint Blasting Enthusiasts Say It’s Getting Tougher To Blast Prairie Dogs In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dan Kinneman still remembers making a jaw-dropping kill on a prairie dog from well over a mile away near Rock Springs. “July 9, 2005 … 2,157 yards,” the Riverton resident told Cowboy State Daily. A mile is 1,760 yards.
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
Comments / 0