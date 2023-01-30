Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
More hate-based graffiti found at two MCPS high schools
Race-based hateful graffiti was discovered at Gaithersburg High School on Wednesday — the first day of Black History Month. It’s the second such instance this past week alone at GHS, according to a statement released by the County Council. A GHS student scribbled the “N” word into the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Solar project in Gaithersburg will be county’s large multifamily installation
Solar project in Gaithersburg will be county’s large multifamily installation. It will be at Seneca Village in Gaithersburg, an affordable housing site with 684 apartments in 58 buildings, on a 40-acre site. County officials recently announced a solar array project that will be the largest multifamily project in Montgomery...
bethesdamagazine.com
Extensive Life Sciences Ecosystem Makes Montgomery County Perfect Home for ARPA-H
The newly established Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) will accelerate cutting-edge biomedical and health research, moving discoveries from the laboratory to patients more quickly, sustainably and equitably than ever before. As the agency seeks to remove roadblocks to solving some of the biggest challenges in health today, Montgomery County, Md., is uniquely positioned to support this crucial federal agency and the ideal home for ARPA-H.
bethesdamagazine.com
Inspector general: DHHS didn’t follow proper emergency procurement procedures
Montgomery County underreported $5 million in spending for emergency food procurements, according to a report released Tuesday by the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General. The underreporting was the result of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services not following proper procurement procedures, including paying vendor invoices before getting signed confirmation goods were received, according to the report.
bethesdamagazine.com
Woman slain in Silver Spring, police say; suspect in custody
A call for a welfare check Wednesday morning at Silver Spring’s Paddington Square Apartments led to officers discovering a deceased woman, the Montgomery County Police Department announced Wednesday. Police have arrested a homicide suspect, they said. Officers responded around 3 a.m. to a call in the 8800 block of...
bethesdamagazine.com
Man sentenced to eight years in prison for Chevy Chase armed carjacking
Man sentenced to eight years in prison for Chevy Chase armed carjacking. Tyrece Jones, 21, of Prince George’s County, was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but eight years suspended, for a 2021 carjacking incident in Chevy Chase, according to Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy.
bethesdamagazine.com
Teenager, 3-year-old struck by vehicle after exiting bus in Rockville
A teenage pedestrian and a 3-year-old child were struck by a vehicle in Rockville on Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer. The victims were disembarking from a bus at Omega Drive and Research Boulevard, when they were struck by a passing vehicle, Piringer...
bethesdamagazine.com
Ping-pong, public art and a dog run: Inside plans for two new Silver Spring parks
A new South Silver Spring Park will be constructed at the site of the former National Tire and Battery Building at 1110 East-West Highway in Silver Spring, as another park project currently wraps up construction in Downtown Silver Spring—Gene Lynch Urban Park, located at 8410 Colesville Road. According to...
Comments / 0