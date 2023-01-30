ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Related
bethesdamagazine.com

More hate-based graffiti found at two MCPS high schools

Race-based hateful graffiti was discovered at Gaithersburg High School on Wednesday — the first day of Black History Month. It’s the second such instance this past week alone at GHS, according to a statement released by the County Council. A GHS student scribbled the “N” word into the...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Extensive Life Sciences Ecosystem Makes Montgomery County Perfect Home for ARPA-H

The newly established Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) will accelerate cutting-edge biomedical and health research, moving discoveries from the laboratory to patients more quickly, sustainably and equitably than ever before. As the agency seeks to remove roadblocks to solving some of the biggest challenges in health today, Montgomery County, Md., is uniquely positioned to support this crucial federal agency and the ideal home for ARPA-H.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Inspector general: DHHS didn’t follow proper emergency procurement procedures

Montgomery County underreported $5 million in spending for emergency food procurements, according to a report released Tuesday by the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General. The underreporting was the result of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services not following proper procurement procedures, including paying vendor invoices before getting signed confirmation goods were received, according to the report.
bethesdamagazine.com

Woman slain in Silver Spring, police say; suspect in custody

A call for a welfare check Wednesday morning at Silver Spring’s Paddington Square Apartments led to officers discovering a deceased woman, the Montgomery County Police Department announced Wednesday. Police have arrested a homicide suspect, they said. Officers responded around 3 a.m. to a call in the 8800 block of...
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Teenager, 3-year-old struck by vehicle after exiting bus in Rockville

A teenage pedestrian and a 3-year-old child were struck by a vehicle in Rockville on Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer. The victims were disembarking from a bus at Omega Drive and Research Boulevard, when they were struck by a passing vehicle, Piringer...
ROCKVILLE, MD

