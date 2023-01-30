ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

NBA all-star O'Neal heads newest group in SC Athletic Hall

San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Six-time NBA all-star Jermaine O'Neal and Super Bowl champion Robert Brooks are among the newest members of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

The group, that included Chino Smith, a .400-hitter for the Negro Leagues, was announced Monday. The eight-member class will be enshrined during ceremonies in May.

O'Neal went directly from a Columbia high school to the NBA, where he played for seven teams over 18 seasons. He was drafted by Portland at age 17. O'Neal's most successful stint was with Indiana from 2000-2008 when he made the NBA all-star team six straight seasons from 2002-2007.

Brooks, who played at South Carolina, spent from 1992-98 with Green Bay. He was injured midway through the 1996 season and missed the Packers' Super Bowl win. Brooks is known for popularizing the “Lambeau Leap” while there and is part of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Smith, from Antioch, South Carolina, played six seasons in the Negro Leagues where he finished his career with a .423 batting average.

Others named to the hall were former Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton, ex-Clemson quarterback Woody Dantzler, Olympic hammer thrower Dawn Ellerbe, past Clemson men's golf coach Larry Penley and longtime South Carolina men's soccer coach Mark Berson.

2023 Arbitration Chart

Figures exchanged for the 21 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources: Player 2022 Asked Offered Houston Cristian Javier $749,100 $3,500,000 $3,000,000 Kyle Tucker 764,200 7,500,000 5,000,000 Kansas City Brady Singer 726,250 3,325,000 2,950,000 Los Angeles Luis Rengifo 730,000 2,300,000 2,000,000 Gio Urshela 6,550,000 10,000,000 8,400,000 Seattle Teoscar Hernández 10,650,000 16,000,000 14,000,000 Dylan Moore 1,350,000 2,250,000 1,900,000 Tampa Bay Jason Adam 1,150,000 1,775,000 1,550,000 Colin Poche 707,800 1,300,000 1,175,000 Harold Ramírez 728,000 2,200,000 1,900,000 Ryan Thompson 701,228 1,200,000 1,000,000 Toronto Bo Bichette 723,550 7,500,000 5,000,000 ___ NATIONAL LEAGUE Arizona Josh Rojas 730,900 2,900,000 2,575,000 Miami Jon Berti 1,260,000 2,300,000 1,900,000 Milwaukee Corbin Burnes 6,550,000 10,750,000 10,010,000 Philadelphia José Alvarado 1,900,000 3,700,000 3,200,000 Seranthony Domínguez 727,500 2,900,000 2,100,000 Pittsburgh Ji-Man Choi 3,200,000 5,400,000 4,650,000 St.
