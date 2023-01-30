ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Two monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo after habitat was 'intentionally compromised,' officials say

By Chris Blake
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQs6m_0kWbyZDZ00

Two emperor tamarin monkeys at the Dallas Zoo went missing Monday and officials say they found evidence that their habitat was "intentionally compromised."

The zoo notified Dallas police, who were already involved due to a string of unusual incidents at the zoo, according to the zoo .

The zoo said emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home if the got out, but workers searched the zoo grounds and did not find them. Officials said police told them they have reason to believe the monkeys were taken.

On Tuesday, Dallas police released surveillance video and a photo of a man they want to talk to in connection to the missing monkeys. Police stopped short of calling him a person of interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUmPM_0kWbyZDZ00
Dallas police want to talk to this man in connection to the missing monkeys at the Dallas Zoo. Police stopped short of calling him a person of interest. Photo credit Dallas Police Department

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Dallas police Det. Edwin Saracay at 214-671-4509 or edwin.saracay@dallaspolice.gov .

The missing monkeys mark the fourth suspicious incident at the zoo this month. First, a clouded leopard escaped from its habitat after the enclosure was intentionally cut on Jan. 13. Authorities then found a similar cut at the habitat housing langur monkeys.

Finally, a 35-year-old lappet-faced vulture was found dead with an "unusual wound" on Jan. 23, the zoo said.

