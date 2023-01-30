ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cigna Q4 Results Beat Street View, Forecasts Higher FY23 Earnings, But Below Wall Street

Cigna Corporation's CI Q4 sales remained almost flat at $45.7 billion, in line with the consensus estimate. Adjusted revenues decreased by 1% Y/Y. Excluding the divested Medicaid business, adjusted revenues grew 1%, reflecting increased specialty contributions, premium increases to cover underlying cost trends, and U.S. Commercial and International Health customer growth, partially offset by lower U.S. Government medical customers and lower net investment income.
Why Stocks Like Coinbase, Carvana And Upstart Are Moving Lower Friday

Friday’s jobs report crushed expectations, showing the resiliency of the U.S. economy, despite higher interest rates. So, if the economy looks OK, why are stocks trading lower?. Debt-heavy companies like Coinbase Inc COIN, Carvana Co CVNA and Upstart UPST moved lower following Friday’s jobs report as investors worry the...
Ford, Atlassian, Amazon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT dropped 23.3% to $2.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL fell 22.4% to...
Top 5 Health Care Stocks That May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Why Personalis Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Personalis Inc PSNL and Moderna Inc MRNA have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform as part of upcoming clinical studies of mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck & Co Inc MRK. The platform, also utilized in the vaccine candidate's...
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Context Therapeutics, Snap: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday, led by upbeat corporate earnings and expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down its rate hike pace as the central bank is set to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday. The employment cost index, a crucial measure of wages considered by the Fed, showed compensation rose 1% in the fourth quarter versus estimates of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Amazon Suspends Fresh Grocery Store Expansion Post Q4 Results

During its earnings call, Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN CEO Andy Jassy disclosed halting the expansion of its line of Amazon Fresh grocery stores to evaluate how to make the chain more appealing versus competitors. Jassy decided not to expand physical Fresh stores pending the evaluation. "We're optimistic that we're going to...
Church & Dwight Reports Q4 Earnings Above Street View; Hikes Dividend

Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5% year-on-year to $1.44 billion, beating the consensus of $1.40 billion. Organic sales increased 0.4%, driven by 4.2% positive price and product mix offset by 3.8% lower volume. Net sales from Consumer Domestic increased 7.6% Y/Y, Consumer International...
Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results

Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Earnings Preview: PetMed Express

PetMed Express PETS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PetMed Express will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. PetMed Express bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Analyst Views Karuna Therapeutics' New Licensing Deal 'As Intriguing'

Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX and Goldfinch Bio entered into an exclusive license agreement under which Karuna will obtain global rights to Goldfinch Bio's investigational transient receptor potential canonical 4 and 5 (TRPC4/5) channel candidates, including lead candidate GFB-887. Karuna intends to evaluate these candidates as potential treatments for various psychiatric...
2 REITs Making New Highs Despite Rate Hike Concerns

The continued strength of Global Net Lease Inc. GNL and Getty Realty Corp. GTY is awesome to behold, especially given the uncertainty about the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Buyers of these rate-sensitive real estate investment trusts (REITs) clearly expect Wednesday’s announcement to hit the lower end of expectations.
US Stocks Higher, NASDAQ Adds Over 230 Points

US stocks traded higher this morning, with the NASDAQ gaining more than 230 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.02% to 34,092.96, while the NASDAQ rose 2.00% to 11,816.32. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 1.05% to 4,119.21. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary...
Nasdaq Futures Deflate As Apple Leads Tech Disappointments: Traders Look To Jobs Data For Mitigating Impact

Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests stocks may end a solidly positive week on a negative note. That said, the data-dependency of the Fed places the onus of providing trading cues to each incoming economic data. The U.S. non-farm payrolls data due ahead of the market open, if perceived as conducive for monetary policy loosening, could override the present negative sentiment.
Nasdaq Rises Sharply, Market Volatility Increases

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 jumped to around five-month high on Thursday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The Fed, on Wednesday, hiked its benchmark rate by 0.25%. Shares of Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL dropped in after-hours trading on Thursday following the release...
