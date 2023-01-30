Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Toledo, Oregon Summer Festival: A Special Place in My HeartTravel the Oregon Coast and MoreToledo, OR
Arcade with Birthday Party Options in Newport, OregonTravel the Oregon Coast and MoreNewport, OR
Multiple Agencies Respond To House FireOregon Coast Breaking NewsEddyville, OR
What Can you Do In Lincoln City, Oregon?Travel the Oregon Coast and MoreLincoln City, OR
4 Amazing Seafood Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
kptv.com
Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound was down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon. At 4 p.m., the Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the road had been cleared and all lanes were open again. This is developing...
kezi.com
Broken water main floods downtown Corvallis street
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A broken water main has flooded a stretch of a downtown Corvallis street, and city officials are warning residents to avoid the area. Corvallis officials said the break was reported on southwest Fourth Street at about 1:30 p.m. on January 31. Officials said city crews are on the scene working to figure out the exact location of the break and get started on repairs. Officials advise residents to avoid Fourth Street between Jefferson and Madison Avenues if at all possible.
kpic
Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County
DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KATU.com
Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon
NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
State lawmaker pulled over twice, alleges racial profiling by Oregon State Police
An Oregon lawmaker is sharing concerns of possible racial bias after getting pulled over for a pair of traffic stops in consecutive days while leaving Salem.
Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire
Friday morning January 27th 2023 at approx 7:30 am a call was placed to the emergency dispatch center in Salem for a house fire in Eddyville. Pacific West Ambulance was dispatched along with Toledo Fire Department. Toledo Fire immediately requested Tenders from Siletz and Newport Fire Departments due to the rural location of this fire. Newport Fire's Chief Sakaris along with Toledo Engine 43 arrived on scene to a fully engulfed house fire. Crews pulled hose lines and began a defensive attack and exposure protection. Toledo Tender 41 arrived shortly there after and started supplying water.
kezi.com
Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For
Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
kezi.com
Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
kptv.com
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon man dies in crash Monday morning
A Lebanon man was pronounced dead Monday morning, Jan. 30, following a single-vehicle crash on Scravel Hill Road outside Albany, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 09:22 a.m., reporting the crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane, outside of Albany. The caller reported a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area, Duncan said.
kezi.com
Man’s life saved by bystanders, police after SUV overturns in canal, Albany police say
ALBANY, Ore. -- Quick action from bystanders and police helped save the life of a man who drove off the road and overturned into a canal Monday, the Albany Police Department said. According to the APD, officers responded to a reported rollover crash at Pacific Boulevard and Queen Avenue at...
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
kptv.com
Lane County man arrested for hitting his dad in the head with cast-iron pan
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man is accused of hitting his dad in the head with a frying pan during a fight in Mapleton on Monday, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight in the...
Comments / 0