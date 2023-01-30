Read full article on original website
Comparing the classified document discoveries plaguing Biden, Trump and Pence
Washington -- President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are all facing scrutiny regarding their potential mishandling of classified documents. In all three cases, sensitive government materials were found in places where they shouldn't have ended up. But there are key distinctions that differentiate...
Hunter Biden calls for criminal probe in aggressive new legal strategy
Attorneys for Hunter Biden on Wednesday asked state and federal agencies to investigate a computer repair shop owner, Rudy Giuliani and number of right-wing political figures involved in disseminating contents of his laptop, alleging that they committed computer and other criminal violations in their effort to "weaponize" the laptop contents against his father.
Senate Democrats grapple with pressure to remove GOP's 'blue slip' authority on judges
When the Senate Judiciary Committee meets Thursday to vote on another slate of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, Democrats will be benefiting from more than their two additional years of Senate control. Democrats -- with the expansion of their majority in the midterms to a 51-49 margin -- have gained...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to State of the Union address
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address, according to an announcement from GOP congressional leaders. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday that Sanders will give the Republican address to the...
First on CNN: Biden administration makes it easier for borrowers misled by for-profit colleges to apply for student loan forgiveness
The Biden administration is making it a little easier for borrowers who were misled by their for-profit college to apply for student loan forgiveness. This comes as the president's broader, separate plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt is held up in the courts. The Department of Education...
First on CNN: House Foreign Affairs chair to highlight plight of Afghan women by bringing former ambassador to SOTU
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul has invited former Afghanistan Ambassador to the US Roya Rahmani to be his guest for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week, CNN has learned exclusively. Rahmani, a fierce defender of women's rights in Afghanistan, was the country's first female...
Fact check: Six false claims fully disproven by the newly released Paul Pelosi evidence
The conspiracy theories about the October attack on Paul Pelosi never made sense. And now the public can see that a whole bunch of these false claims have been definitively disproven by audio and video evidence. Prominent right-wing figures -- including former President Donald Trump and some Republican members of...
Debt ceiling: Here's what you should know as threat of default looms
The clock is now ticking on the nation's debt ceiling drama. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are set to meet for the first time on Wednesday to discuss possible solutions to resolving the situation before it becomes a full-blown crisis later this year. The two sides remain...
