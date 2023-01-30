Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Low-income renters exploited in Memphis, says organizerEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage2UrbanGirlsMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Over 13K MLGW residents without power
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water have multiple outages across the city. According to MLGW, about 13,000 people woke up without power on Thursday morning. This is possibly due to the inclement weather. There are 256 outages affecting 13,420 customers mainly in the Bartlett, West Cordova, Northeast...
actionnews5.com
Holly Springs Utility Company leaves customers figuratively and literally in the dark
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Since the start of the ice storm that swept through the Mid-South this week, customers of Holly Springs Utility Department (HSUD) have been calling, emailing, and messaging our newsroom, frustrated with the lack of communication coming from the utility company on when their power will be restored.
actionnews5.com
Emergency warming centers open in DeSoto County
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Two emergency warming centers have opened in DeSoto County Thursday. One will be located at the Hernando Gale Center at 2601 Elm Street. Another will be open at the Southaven Community Safe Room at 7312 Highway 51 North. Residents who wish to stay at the...
actionnews5.com
Memphian raised in Wisconsin ice skates down Beale Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While many of us were huddled up indoors during the ice storm, one Memphian pulled out his camera and laced up his skates. Zack Repischak was born in Wisconsin and moved to the Bluff City with his family when he was 13. Repischak says the chilly...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Health Department offices, clinics to open late Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to inclement weather, Shelby County Health Department’s offices and clinics will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. For more information about Shelby County Health Department services, click here.
actionnews5.com
North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
actionnews5.com
Tracking road conditions and power outages amid winter blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple crashes have been reported around the Mid-South as we expect another day of freezing temperatures and sleet Wednesday. Emergency officials say they want you to stay home. The first artic blast of 2023 left roads slick with sleet and drivers keeping an eye out for...
actionnews5.com
Expert shares what Memphis rents can expect in the coming months
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee makes the list of states where rent has gone up the most. The median rent in Memphis is currently $1,520. Jon Leckie with Rent. joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to breakdown the latest trends and if renters might see some relief.
actionnews5.com
Slippery roads, ice cause delays on I-40, I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night, two areas of I-40 are at a standstill, and a portion of I-240 is completely blocked, due to ice on the roads causing slippery conditions. All three incidents took place within an hour just past 9 p.m., according to TDOT. Two cars are disabled...
actionnews5.com
MPD officer injured in shooting at White Station Library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police Department officer was shot on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to White Station Library on Poplar Avenue at 12:32 p.m. According to MPD, an officer and another individual are injured. Both were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. We have multiple crews...
actionnews5.com
5-year-old killed in Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday night. A 5-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. MPD says the child did not survive. The shooting took place on Chancellor...
actionnews5.com
TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police Department officer was shot Thursday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), at noon Thursday, the Memphis Police Department received a trespassing call from a neighboring business to the White Station Library. 30 minutes later, the same suspect confronted another citizen inside the library, creating a disturbance.
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Memphis food festivals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 18 Memphis food festivals you won’t want to miss, from Black Restaurant Week and Vintage 901 to Memphis Vegan Festival and Le Diner En Blanc.
actionnews5.com
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
actionnews5.com
Your First Alert to our second round of icy weather and the potential for a third
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our First Alert Weather day continues as our second round of winter weather is underway here in the Mid-South. A mix of freezing rain and sleet is falling over much of the area this evening and will continue into the overnight hours although, we’ll likely see a transition from ice to snow showers around midnight that will continue into early morning Wednesday.
actionnews5.com
2 dead, 1 injured after train crashed into car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a train crash on Tuesday morning. According to MPD, a car was struck by a train just after midnight. MPD says it happened near Chelsea Avenue and Carpenter Street. Two people did not survive their injuries. A third person was able...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Teens receive summons for violating curfew after shooting man, occupying stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teens have received a juvenile summons for violating curfew after police say they were involved in a shooting that left one man injured Friday morning. Police also say the vehicle they occupied was stolen overnight. At midnight Friday, officers responded to a shots-fired call at...
actionnews5.com
LIVE: Family prepares to lay Tyre Nichols to rest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and a grieving city will say their final goodbyes to Tyre Nichols. We just learned that the funeral was rescheduled to 1 p.m. due to the weather conditions. It will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1. Ben Crump will deliver...
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Thursday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about an upcoming event focused on community conversations to help heal from trauma. It will take place Saturday February 4 at Willing Souls Churched located at 1680 Orr St. in Memphis at 12 p.m. For more information call (901) 213-6438.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda ‘Le Le’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo announced the passing of the giant panda “Le Le.”. Le Le was born on July 18, 1998, and passed at the age of 25. clarification: NOTE — In China, it’s customary to be considered one year old upon birth. Memphis Zoo...
Comments / 0