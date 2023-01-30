MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our First Alert Weather day continues as our second round of winter weather is underway here in the Mid-South. A mix of freezing rain and sleet is falling over much of the area this evening and will continue into the overnight hours although, we’ll likely see a transition from ice to snow showers around midnight that will continue into early morning Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO