Gov. Noem signs unemployment insurance tax cut
The governor says the point-five percent tax cut will save $18 million for businesses. The bill also changes when a surcharge is imposed on the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
Noem signs bill freeing up $200 million for housing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has $200 million in housing infrastructure funding now that Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 41 into law. “We are thankful that this bill has been revised so that these dollars can now be deployed,” the governor stated in a release. “As South Dakota’s economy continues to boom, we have consistently ranked at or near the top of the country for fastest new housing development. However, even this impressive growth has not kept up with new residents moving into our state.”
Governor Noem signs five more bills into law for 2023 session
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has signed several bills into law. On Wednesday, Governor Noem signed SB 2, which revises Department of Corrections reporting requirements concerning abuse and neglect of individuals in private contracted facilities. Today, Governor Noem signed the following four bills into law:. • SB 22,...
Tax cut likely this session, but details still in debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief to be passed as part of budget negotiations in Pierre. But questions about which tax is reduced, and who will benefit, are still...
SD House Republican lawmakers want school choice in state
PIERRE, S.D. - A couple of Republican South Dakota state lawmakers want to allow public education funds to follow students to the school of their parents choice. Representatives Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish) and Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) are carrying a pair of bills that would be large scale expansions of school choice in the state.
South Dakota state senator drops federal lawsuit regarding suspension
South Dakota state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller has dropped her federal lawsuit against Senator Lee Schoenbeck.
South Dakota closer to tightening rules for Medicaid
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - The South Dakota House of Representatives Tuesday passes a resolution that proposes a state constitutional amendment to allow for the state to consider a work requirement for “able-bodied” Medicaid recipients. The vote was 60 to 8. Resolution sponsor, Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen from Sioux...
SD Housing Money Available to Cities and Counties
The South Dakota legislature passed a two hundred-million-dollar package of funding for housing infrastructure. Yankton Thrive C.E.O. Nancy Wenande says it’s another source of funding to develop affordable housing…. Wenande says the money won’t go directly to building homes and apartments…. Wenande says developing sites adds to...
South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre at the Legislative Session Press Conference. The Democratic representatives discussed clarifying the permissible uses of the state’s airplane- making it abundantly clear that the airplane should be used only by state employees and for matters relating to their job.
SD Democrat Lawmakers "Express Unhappiness" with "Able-Bodied" Medicaid Resolution
South Dakota Democratic legislators express unhappiness with a resolution that would ask voters to allow the state to consider a work requirement for "able bodied" Medicaid expansion recipients. The House this week passed HJR 5004, which would put the constitutional amendment on the 2024 general election ballot. Democratic House Assistant...
GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES
Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
Judging by some bills, South Dakota must have no real problems left to solve
Everything is OK in South Dakota. We’ve taken care of all our problems, big and small. We’re on the right track and no one can stop us now. Cynics who read the above paragraph and don’t believe it should direct their attention to the Jan. 25 meeting of the House State Affairs Committee. During that […] The post Judging by some bills, South Dakota must have no real problems left to solve appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
Adding incentives to open childcare centers in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Childcare in South Dakota is a $250 million industry, but the state is also losing out on $146 million in work productivity because of the lack of childcare. Finding solutions to South Dakota’s childcare crisis is gaining momentum, but more than 1/3 of South Dakota...
Noem wants panel to approve foreign purchases of South Dakota ag land
Gov. Kristi Noem’s bill to establish a panel that reviews agricultural land purchases by foreign individuals and groups dropped on Tuesday. Senate Bill 185 reaffirms a 1979 law that prevents foreign governments from acquiring no more that 160 acres of agricultural land in South Dakota. It adds “foreign person, foreign entity” to the list.
SD Legislators Hear Prison Problems
Members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature heard more about issues in the state prisons. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says they hold more prisoners than the system is designed for….. Wasko says the penitentiary in Sioux Falls is not safe for staff or...
