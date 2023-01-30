ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Jugglers Association hosts 45th annual Groundhog Day Festival

This weekend, the Atlanta Jugglers Association is hosting its 45th annual Groundhog Day Jugglers Festival with a full line-up of juggling workshops, competitions and a variety show. From Friday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 5., the Yaarab Shrine Center will be filled with balls, clubs, rings — anything that can...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta reacts to former first lady Bunnie Jackson-Ransom’s passing

The wife of former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson, Jackson-Ransom was known for being a well-respected public relations specialist, entrepreneur and author. Atlanta residents are reacting to the passing of their former first lady Burnella “Bunnie” Jackson-Ransom, who passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, at age 82. “The City of...
ATLANTA, GA
DeKalb issues land disturbance permit for training center; commissioner may appeal

DeKalb County has approved a land disturbance permit (LDP) for Atlanta’s controversial public safety training center, a major step that the mayor and CEO announced alongside a secretly written agreement on design and environmental points. Skeptics and opponents remain unappeased and some – including a DeKalb commissioner – may appeal the LDP on environmental grounds.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
French cultural institution Villa Albertine Atlanta announces 2023 residency projects

The French cultural institution Villa Albertine Atlanta recently announced a slate of international creatives who were selected for its 2023 residency program. Through this initiative, artists and cultural researchers will temporarily reside in Atlanta to explore topics of their choice, drawing inspiration from local communities and the cultural landscape. Villa...
ATLANTA, GA

