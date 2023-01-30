ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Victims of double homicide in Green Bay identified by authorities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two women found stabbed to death in a Green Bay duplex have been identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. GoFundMe pages have been set up for Cegelski and O’Connor. “Rhonda would light up any room...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine

(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Double Homicide brings attention to rising domestic violence cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -An important conversation about domestic violence is happening in our community, following the deaths of two women in Green Bay. 48-year-old Richard Sotka of Green Bay faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide. Police in Green Bay were dispatched to the residence of 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski on the 1600 block of Elkay Lane last Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Judge: Jury can consider lesser charge in Oshkosh West attack trial

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury will be allowed to consider a lesser charge when they deliberate the case of a man charged in a 2019 attack at Oshkosh West High School. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett told jurors in the Grant Furhman trial Friday that if they cannot get a unanimous agreement on the Class A Felony of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, they need to consider the Class F Felony of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. If they cannot convict on either count, they were told to return a verdict of not guilty.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect in nationwide fraud scheme arrested, used stolen IDs throughout Wisconsin

BLACKSTONE, Ma. (WFRV) – A woman who allegedly used a similar fraud scheme across the United States, including Wisconsin, was arrested in Maine on Wednesday. A release provided by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office states that Kimberly Maine was arrested by Blackstone Police and is being held on fraud charges and will be receiving federal wire fraud and identity fraud charges on February 14.
BLACKSTONE, MA
WBAY Green Bay

Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman suspected in nationwide fraud and theft cases arrested

MAINE (WBAY) - A woman suspected of using stolen identities in several communities in Northeast Wisconsin has been arrested in Massachusetts. Kimberly Maine was taken into custody Wednesday by the Blackstone Police Department. Maine came on the radar in Wisconsin last October when she allegedly broke into vehicles and stole...
BLACKSTONE, MA
WBAY Green Bay

Driver from Brown County dies in crash

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of setting house on fire while ex-husband was inside, charged with arson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing two charges nearly one year after she allegedly started a fire in her own home while her ex-husband was inside. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 60-year-old Tracey Lynch was charged with arson and first degree endangering safety after allegedly starting a fire in her own home. Back in February 2022 around 10:30 p.m., a call came in about a suspicious situation in the area of Goodell Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Person of interest in Green Bay double homicide identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side and was arrested in Arkansas has been identified. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is facing four charges after allegedly tossing his electronic monitoring device. Sotka is the man who was taken into custody in Arkansas as a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing intoxicated homicide charge after woman dies from shooting incident

WYOMING, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southwest Wisconsin is facing a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon after a woman died in a shooting incident. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 8:45 p.m., a call came in about a possible shooting at the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Road. A woman was sent to a local hospital.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2-3-23 fdl county high speed chase

Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started about 9pm Wednesday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on northbound Interstate 41 near Church Road. The chase ended shortly after the vehicle exited 41 at Hickory Street in the city of Fond du Lac and the driver, a 25 year old Milwaukee man was arrested at gunpoint.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’

Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
WISCONSIN STATE

