GoFundMe pages set up for victims of Green Bay double homicide
The victims have been identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue.
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
WBAY Green Bay
Victims of double homicide in Green Bay identified by authorities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two women found stabbed to death in a Green Bay duplex have been identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. GoFundMe pages have been set up for Cegelski and O’Connor. “Rhonda would light up any room...
Fox11online.com
Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine
(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
WBAY Green Bay
Double Homicide brings attention to rising domestic violence cases
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -An important conversation about domestic violence is happening in our community, following the deaths of two women in Green Bay. 48-year-old Richard Sotka of Green Bay faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide. Police in Green Bay were dispatched to the residence of 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski on the 1600 block of Elkay Lane last Sunday.
WBAY Green Bay
Jury deliberates Grant Fuhrman's fate in Oshkosh West attack trial
We’ll remain in a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through the midday. These “feel-like temperatures” are cold enough to cause frostbite on your exposed skin in 15 to 30 minutes. Police identify victims, are seeking more information from public.
WBAY Green Bay
Complaint: Man charged in Green Bay killings has history of violence against women
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged with the killings of two women in Green Bay Sunday admitted to a history of violence against women, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday against Richard Sotka: First-Degree Intentional...
WBAY Green Bay
Judge: Jury can consider lesser charge in Oshkosh West attack trial
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury will be allowed to consider a lesser charge when they deliberate the case of a man charged in a 2019 attack at Oshkosh West High School. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett told jurors in the Grant Furhman trial Friday that if they cannot get a unanimous agreement on the Class A Felony of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, they need to consider the Class F Felony of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. If they cannot convict on either count, they were told to return a verdict of not guilty.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in nationwide fraud scheme arrested, used stolen IDs throughout Wisconsin
BLACKSTONE, Ma. (WFRV) – A woman who allegedly used a similar fraud scheme across the United States, including Wisconsin, was arrested in Maine on Wednesday. A release provided by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office states that Kimberly Maine was arrested by Blackstone Police and is being held on fraud charges and will be receiving federal wire fraud and identity fraud charges on February 14.
WBAY Green Bay
Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman suspected in nationwide fraud and theft cases arrested
MAINE (WBAY) - A woman suspected of using stolen identities in several communities in Northeast Wisconsin has been arrested in Massachusetts. Kimberly Maine was taken into custody Wednesday by the Blackstone Police Department. Maine came on the radar in Wisconsin last October when she allegedly broke into vehicles and stole...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver from Brown County dies in crash
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman accused of setting house on fire while ex-husband was inside, charged with arson
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing two charges nearly one year after she allegedly started a fire in her own home while her ex-husband was inside. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 60-year-old Tracey Lynch was charged with arson and first degree endangering safety after allegedly starting a fire in her own home. Back in February 2022 around 10:30 p.m., a call came in about a suspicious situation in the area of Goodell Street.
wearegreenbay.com
Person of interest in Green Bay double homicide identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side and was arrested in Arkansas has been identified. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is facing four charges after allegedly tossing his electronic monitoring device. Sotka is the man who was taken into custody in Arkansas as a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side.
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: Ankle monitor put suspect at scene of Green Bay double murder
An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Prosecutors explain how they knew Richard Sotka was at the scene of the murders -- and how police knew where to find him in Arkansas. Updated:...
WBAY Green Bay
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing intoxicated homicide charge after woman dies from shooting incident
WYOMING, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southwest Wisconsin is facing a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon after a woman died in a shooting incident. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 8:45 p.m., a call came in about a possible shooting at the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Road. A woman was sent to a local hospital.
radioplusinfo.com
2-3-23 fdl county high speed chase
Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started about 9pm Wednesday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on northbound Interstate 41 near Church Road. The chase ended shortly after the vehicle exited 41 at Hickory Street in the city of Fond du Lac and the driver, a 25 year old Milwaukee man was arrested at gunpoint.
Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’
Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
