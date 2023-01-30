Nearly 2 weeks after his death in their custody, Raleigh police haven’t filed to release video of Darryl Williams

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.

NASH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO