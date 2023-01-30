Nearly 2 weeks after his death in their custody, Raleigh police haven’t filed to release video of Darryl Williams

Read full article on original website
North Carolina man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
rrspin.com
HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
cbs17
Man injured in Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot Friday. Raleigh police were called at 11:36 a.m. to Crosslink Mart Groceries, at 1109 Crosslink Road, in reference to a shooting. Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
cbs17
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.
cbs17
3rd woman charged with trespassing on school bus in Cumberland County in less than a month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is the third person in less than a month to be charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Alexis Nideyah Beard, 22, was arrested and charged at 9:51 a.m. on Friday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Beard...
cbs17
Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
Raleigh police receive four reports of human trafficking in January as survey shows survivors continue facing barriers
Police received a call Saturday to the Extended Stay on Wake Forest Road. Christopher Pierce, 36, was charged with simple assault, human trafficking and involuntary servitude and drug paraphernalia, according to records WRAL News received through a public information request. That call came about 24 hours after a similar call...
Nash County town terminates police chief
Officials in Bailey told ABC11 that the Board of Commissioners voted earlier this week to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan.
WRAL
Flock of cameras across Raleigh helps police find violent criminals
In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder. In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder.
foxwilmington.com
Warrants: Former Granville sheriff had vehicles confiscated from crime scenes on his property
OXFORD, N.C. (WRAL) – Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building. On Wednesday, WRAL News obtained search warrants that show agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched his farm and found various vehicles and equipment confiscated from Granville County crime scenes there. Some of the equipment dates to crimes committed years ago.
cbs17
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
cbs17
Nash County town’s ex-police chief says she will appeal decision to fire her
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Bailey’s police chief has been fired, Town Administrator Joel Killion told CBS 17 in an email Thursday. The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners made the decision to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan for failure to meet town standards, Killion said. The board’s decision...
WITN
Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they seized a million dollars worth of heroin after a traffic stop on an Eastern Carolina highway. Miguel Canela, of Baltimore, Maryland is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of narcotics. Nash County deputies say around 9:00 a.m....
cbs17
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Thursday after human remains were found inside of a barrel, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 25, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford and a connecting part of land that contains 1741 and 1745 Farrell Road.
cbs17
Lockdowns at 4 Wake County schools lead to dismissal, altered schedule for some students
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple schools in Wake County went on lockdowns Friday. Zebulon and East Millbrook magnet middle schools were placed under Code Red lockdowns in the morning because of threats that were made on social media. Parents confirmed to CBS 17 that Broughton High and Oberlin Middle...
cbs17
Victims identified as Durham men in quadruple shooting that left 2 dead
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has identified the two victims in a fatal double shooting. Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Sudbury Road on Tuesday just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found four men has been shot. Police said 34-year-old...
cbs17
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
cbs17
Indicted ex-Wendell high school student resource officer, wife turn themselves in
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A former school resource officer and his wife turned themselves in at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after they were indicted by a grand jury last week on sex charges involving a high school student. Michael and Ami Medlin were initially each given...
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask public to ID vehicle involved in shootings hours apart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and or locating a vehicle that was believed to be involved in two shootings into an occupied building. Police said the shootings happened on Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of North...
cbs17
Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
