Nashville, TN

More than 1,100 flights already canceled for Tuesday, dozens at BNA

By Alex Denis
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN ) – It’s a warning for air travelers expecting to take to the skies Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“We encourage our passengers to check with the airlines before arriving at BNA,” says Stacey Nickens, Asst. VP of Corporate Communication at Nashville International Airport.

The possible ice storm is expected to create treacherous conditions with some reports showing up to a half inch of ice dumped across the Tennessee Valley.

“We’re not seeing a lot of precipitation here around the airport area,” Nickens explains. “However, we prep every area from our airfields, our passenger walkways, our garages, again, we want to make sure that the area is completely safe, and that planes can get in and out of here on time.”

The flight-tracking website FlightAware shows more than 1,600 flights canceled nationwide Monday, and Tuesday is no different with more than 1,100 canceled as of 3:30 pm CST.

Most of Monday’s cancellations were felt in Texas and on Southwest Airlines, more than 400 flights. The airline, based in Dallas, has faced multiple issues following the holiday debacle that saw more than 2,000 flights canceled and passengers stranded for days.

At the time this article was published, more than 50 flights both arriving and departing, were canceled Tuesday at BNA. Airport officials tell News 2 crews are standing by tonight.

“We have the snow plows readily available, but we have a huge maintenance team that runs those machines,” Nicken says, “so what we do is just have them here. It’s just extra people on staff.”

