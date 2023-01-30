ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Family Handyman

How To Get Rid of Those Shower Drain Smells

A hot shower invigorates first thing in the morning and soothes aching muscles after a long day. Whether you jump in for five minutes or linger under a luxurious spa shower, the last thing you want to deal with is a gross, smelly shower drain. When I moved into my...
homedit.com

How to Clean a Brick Fireplace and Remove Soot

Cleaning a brick fireplace requires elbow grease, but if you follow these steps, it’s a DIY job you can tackle yourself. Even if you stay on top of sweeping ashes and keeping your hearth clean, it’s inevitable – your brick fireplace will develop soot. Depending on the severity, there are many methods to eliminate the blackening around your fireplace.
Family Handyman

How to Make Your Bathroom Shine With a Drill Brush Attachment

Cleaning your bathroom—especially scrubbing around the shower, toilet and sink—can be a dreaded, time-consuming task. But it doesn’t have to be. Using a cordless drill and drill brush attachment for hard-to-reach bathroom spots cuts down on the amount of time and effort you spend cleaning. More than that, you can get a deeper clean with a drill, brush attachments and basic household cleaning products than with a towel or hand-held scrubber.
CNET

Best Electric Space Heater for 2023

One way to save on your winter energy bill is to keep the thermostat set to this temperature. Another is with a space heater. These inexpensive appliances aren't just a means of staving off literal cold feet during the winter months, a space heater can trim serious money from your energy bill by reducing your reliance on a centralized, whole-home heat and creating cozy, ambient heat in whatever room you're actually occupying.
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy