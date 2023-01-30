ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

UMMC spotlights women’s heart health in February

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Hw1Z_0kWbwLSj00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – February is American Heart Month , a federally designated observance that encourages Americans to focus on their heart health. Coupled with that is the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women observance, which raises awareness for heart disease and stroke in women.

Although cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, it claims more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined, the AHA says. Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women – yet most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented with education and healthy lifestyle changes.

Merit Health Central CEO, like many of its services, exits for the suburbs

“The No. 1 cause of death in the maternal population is cardiovascular as well,” said Alexander Nickens, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). “Most people don’t realize that pregnancy is a stressor. The incidence of cardiovascular disease is especially higher in the African American population across the nation because of preeclampsia and hypertension in pregnancy.”

Likewise, there’s an increased risk of SCAD in pregnant and postpartum women, Alexander Nickens said.

“And women who have problems during pregnancy are at increased risk later in life of heart disease. If they have hypertension during pregnancy, there’s a good chance they’ll have it 10 or 20 years later.”

The AHA recommends anyone having signs and symptoms of a heart attack to call 911 and get to a hospital immediately. The warning signs include:

  • Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the center of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes, or goes away and comes back.
  • Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw and stomach.
  • Shortness of breath, with or without chest discomfort.
  • Breaking out in a cold sweat, being lightheaded or being nauseated.

Emergency care also is warranted for possible stroke. Those warning signs include sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on just one side of the body; sudden confusion and trouble speaking; trouble seeing or walking; dizziness or loss of balance; and sudden severe headache.

Hearing held on Mississippi’s struggling healthcare system

Most signs and symptoms of heart attack are the same in men and women – but not all. That can leave some women dismissing symptoms they shouldn’t. Women are somewhat more likely than men to experience shortness of breath, nausea and vomiting, and back or jaw pain.

“As a busy mom, I know that we aren’t always the best about taking care of ourselves,” said Jennifer Hopping, executive director of the American Heart Association Metro Jackson office. “We take care of our families, but we don’t get ourselves to the doctor for a checkup.

“One in three women will be affected by heart disease,” Hopping said. “When I talk to my friends, I say that this is absolutely a women’s issue, and to be aware of your body. If you’re not feeling well, don’t ignore the signs and symptoms.”

University Heart and the Office of Well-being are teaming to present heart-healthy activities for students and employees during the month of February. They include wearing red on Feb. 3, the day of a noon-1 p.m. walking event in the University Heart circle; a hands-only basic CPR class Feb. 7 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Simulation Center on the third floor of the School of Medicine; and blood pressure screenings and pet therapy by the UMMC Business Office across from the University Heart back hallway, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 8 and Feb. 16.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Mississippians encouraged to donate blood for ‘Go Red’ campaign

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) are encouraging everyone to “Go Red for Women” by donating blood on Friday, February 3. Donors can give blood at the MBS Main Center in Flowood. According to MBS, they will make a $5.00 contribution for every donor to the American Heart Association’s Go Red […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
JACKSON, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi

Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

MDWFP works to keep invasive carp out of the Rez

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) are working to keep invasive carp out of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. The Northside Sun reported the agency plans to keep four invasive carp species out of the reservoir by passing a new regulation. When people harvest baitfish from the spillway, they […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for Chipotle to be held in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony for Chipotle Mexican Grill will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. in Madison. The restaurant will be located at 164 Grandview Boulevard, which is south of Zaxby’s. Chipotle is an American chain of fast casual restaurants specializing in bowls, tacos and burritos made to order […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Co-Lin president to retire after 34 years in education

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After more than 34 years in education, Copiah-Lincoln Community College President Dr. Jane Hulon Sims has announced her retirement. Hulon Sims’ retirement will be effective June 30, 2023. “It has been a blessing for me to serve as the eighth president of Copiah-Lincoln Community College for the past five years,” […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Forest Hill remains virtual due to heating issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Forest Hill High School students will remain virtual on Friday, February 3 due to heating issues at the school. Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said crews were unable to restore sufficient heat inside the school building on Thursday. Breakfast and lunch will still be served from 8:00 a.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Chipotle Mexican Grill to break ground in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love burritos, quesadillas, and tacos, keep reading. Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to break ground in Madison, February 15. The city broke the news on its official Facebook page. Currently, there are three Chipotle locations in the state, one each in Oxford, Southaven, and...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Popular restaurant chain bringing its made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos to fourth Mississippi location

A chain of fast-casual restaurants will soon be serving its made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls to a fourth location in Mississippi. The City of Madison announced on social media the groundbreaking for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains with more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police provide statement on Michael Ouzts case

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home in January 2023. Police said the following suspects have been arrested in connection to this case: Police said this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana. These individuals face charges within […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Some Jackson neighborhoods overwhelmed by trash problem

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Driving down Hickory Drive in Jackson’s Ward 5 is a real wakeup call that the area needs help. “What happened here is we have two major thoroughfares that this road connects, and folks drive down this road. Easy dump and just keep going. Some of the residents have chosen to hoard. […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Breathe and turn it all over to God

– Psalm 56:3-4 Feeling overwhelmed, alone and scared can happen to each of us. Whether it is work, issues with family or friends or with a relationship, we can feel alone and helpless. These are the times we need to stop – breathe and turn it all over to God....
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Henley-Young director resigns to run for sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center Director Marshand Crisler announced on February 2 that he has resigned from his position to run for the position of Hinds County sheriff. “Today, I officially resigned from my position as Director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, as a demonstration of my commitment in seeking […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman lost her life in a single-vehicle accident in Covington County on Thursday evening. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. The driver of a Nissan Murano...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

51K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy