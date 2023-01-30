ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Audacity™
4d ago

So all that has to happen for the public to see a change at a vagrant camp is for somebody there getting shot? Alright. 🤣🤣😃

Reply(1)
3
 

KOMO News

Fire breaks out at Seattle encampment under I-5

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters responded to an encampment fire under Interstate 5 Friday morning. The fire started inside an encampment at 10th Avenue South and South King Street in the Chinatown-International District area. A KOMO News photographer captured footage of the fire and smoke billowing up from the encampment.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle mayor to take homeless encampment concerns to state lawmakers

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is calling for action and describing the problematic homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle as a "high priority." On Wednesday, the mayor told KOMO News that he’s ready to go to Olympia to meet with state agencies about it....
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KOMO News

Redmond police test deployable GPS trackers to de-escalate car chases

REDMOND, Wash. — As the fate of Washington's controversial law restricting police pursuit laws is decided in the state legislature, Redmond police are now testing a new tool that would allow them to remotely track vehicles that flee from officers. The department is now using the 'StarChase' system on...
REDMOND, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda running for King County Council

SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda announced Thursday that she will run for the King County Council District 8 seat. Mosqueda, a Democrat and West Seattle resident, seeks to replace retiring King County Councilmember Joe McDermott. Her candidacy may also have ramifications for the future of the Seattle City Council.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woman injured in shooting at a Parkland encampment

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night at an encampment along the off-ramp of eastbound State Route 512 to State Route 7 in Parkland. The WSP responded to the scene just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to WSP Trooper...
PARKLAND, WA
KOMO News

LISTEN: Why are so many Seattle City Council members quitting?

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Four Seattle City Council members have said or implied they won't seek re-election. And this week, Teresa Mosqueda announced she's hoping for higher office and running for the King County Council. It's entirely possible that in January of 2024 there will be five brand new faces on the nine-member council. So what's with the mass exodus?
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s New Prosecuting Attorney Making Policy Changes

The new prosecuting attorney is Leesa Manion and she is ready to go with some policy changes. She was elected in November to replace Dan Satterberg. She recently laid out her policy and practice changes for her new administration. There will be the creation of a new division focused on gender-based violence. She will also put money into tackling economic crimes and wage theft.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder

SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Boat Show one of several events bringing in tax dollars

SEATTLE — Non-boaters might not see the benefit of the Seattle Boat Show, which kicked off Friday and they may not stop to think about the revenue being generated there which benefits all of King County. "Community events add vitality and economic activity for our community. They’re hugely important,"...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA

