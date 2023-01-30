Read full article on original website
Audacity™
4d ago
So all that has to happen for the public to see a change at a vagrant camp is for somebody there getting shot? Alright. 🤣🤣😃
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Payments of up to $1200 available to American families - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanWashington State
What is Seattle Washington famous for?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Fire breaks out at Seattle encampment under I-5
SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters responded to an encampment fire under Interstate 5 Friday morning. The fire started inside an encampment at 10th Avenue South and South King Street in the Chinatown-International District area. A KOMO News photographer captured footage of the fire and smoke billowing up from the encampment.
KOMO News
Everett man sentenced to prison for stealing police rifle during downtown Seattle protest
SEATTLE — A 26-year-old Everett man was sentenced to 16 months in prison Friday for taking a high-powered rifle from a police vehicle during a protest in downtown Seattle in May 2020. Jacob D. Little was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession of a stolen firearm. U.S. Attorney...
KOMO News
Seattle mayor to take homeless encampment concerns to state lawmakers
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is calling for action and describing the problematic homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle as a "high priority." On Wednesday, the mayor told KOMO News that he’s ready to go to Olympia to meet with state agencies about it....
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
KOMO News
Man arrested for barricading himself in stranger's Seattle home held on $30K bail
SEATTLE — A man accused of locking himself inside a Wallingford home for hours, destroying property inside while in an hours-long standoff with police waived his first appearance in court Friday afternoon. A judge set bail at $30,000. Seattle police were called to the 1900 block of North 46th...
KOMO News
Redmond police test deployable GPS trackers to de-escalate car chases
REDMOND, Wash. — As the fate of Washington's controversial law restricting police pursuit laws is decided in the state legislature, Redmond police are now testing a new tool that would allow them to remotely track vehicles that flee from officers. The department is now using the 'StarChase' system on...
KOMO News
Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda running for King County Council
SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda announced Thursday that she will run for the King County Council District 8 seat. Mosqueda, a Democrat and West Seattle resident, seeks to replace retiring King County Councilmember Joe McDermott. Her candidacy may also have ramifications for the future of the Seattle City Council.
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Seattle: Structural Racism Blamed for 40% Spike in Drug Overdoses and Deaths
Seattle Public Health has linked the rise in drug overdoses and deaths in Seattle and King County to structural racism, according to a statement by Sharon Bogan, a communications specialist at Seattle Public Health. The statement acknowledged that there was a 40% increase in overdose deaths between 2021 and 2022, with fentanyl being a key factor.
KOMO News
Woman injured in shooting at a Parkland encampment
PARKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night at an encampment along the off-ramp of eastbound State Route 512 to State Route 7 in Parkland. The WSP responded to the scene just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to WSP Trooper...
KOMO News
LISTEN: Why are so many Seattle City Council members quitting?
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Four Seattle City Council members have said or implied they won't seek re-election. And this week, Teresa Mosqueda announced she's hoping for higher office and running for the King County Council. It's entirely possible that in January of 2024 there will be five brand new faces on the nine-member council. So what's with the mass exodus?
lynnwoodtimes.com
Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
Man shot in White Center Wednesday night; 2 suspects escape
On Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2023, just before 11 p.m,, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9700 block of 8th Place SW in White Center. Deputies arrived and located a male adult victim with gunshot injuries, who was transported to Harborview...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s New Prosecuting Attorney Making Policy Changes
The new prosecuting attorney is Leesa Manion and she is ready to go with some policy changes. She was elected in November to replace Dan Satterberg. She recently laid out her policy and practice changes for her new administration. There will be the creation of a new division focused on gender-based violence. She will also put money into tackling economic crimes and wage theft.
Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder
SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.
KING-5
BREAKING: SWAT teams surround Seattle home after intruder locks homeowners out
Some Seattle homeowners found themselves locked out after an intruder slipped inside while they were outside checking on some raccoons. A standoff with police ensued.
KOMO News
Seattle Boat Show one of several events bringing in tax dollars
SEATTLE — Non-boaters might not see the benefit of the Seattle Boat Show, which kicked off Friday and they may not stop to think about the revenue being generated there which benefits all of King County. "Community events add vitality and economic activity for our community. They’re hugely important,"...
KOMO News
Kent to begin safety improvements after alarming number of railroad crossing deaths
KENT, Wash. — A disturbing number of deaths at railroad crossings has the city of Kent prepping for safety improvements. An even bigger issue is trespassers along the tracks, which the city also plans to address. Between 2019 and 2022, 18 people were killed by trains in Kent, according...
KOMO News
Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
Marysville woman sentenced after using son to traffic drugs outside restaurant
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Marysville woman was sentenced to prison Thursday, three years after an investigation unveiled a drug trafficking operation involving her Lake Stevens restaurant of which she and her husband are former co-owners. Laura Rodriguez-Moreno, 46, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine,...
Comments / 11