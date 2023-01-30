Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Wyoming House of Representatives to finish budget bill debate today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, the Wyoming House of Representatives will finish debate on HB0001, also known as the Supplemental Budget bill, which makes significant investments in Wyoming’s people, the state economy, Wyoming’s children and the state’s future. “With this bill, the House Republicans are focused on...
capcity.news
Wyoming House’s Travel Committee supports bill to increase nonresident hunting license fees
CASPER, Wyo. — Nonresident hunters looking to take some Wyoming wildlife may find increased fees, some more than double, in 2024 if lawmakers continue to support House Bill 0200. The bill, introduced by Rep. David Northrup (R), found 7–2 support among Wyoming House Travel Committee members this week. On...
capcity.news
Governor’s push to restore management of grizzly bears to state clears key hurdle
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In January 2022, the State of Wyoming, under Governor Mark Gordon’s leadership, petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to delist the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, or GYE, grizzly bear population. Today, the service has completed its initial review of that petition and found that the...
capcity.news
Educational Freedom Act to be deliberated on by the House
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An act that would require instruction in public K–12 schools to be consistent with the principles of individual freedom has cleared the Wyoming Senate and will now be deliberated on by the House. Senate File 130 would require school districts to adopt instruction procedures and...
capcity.news
Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application is now available
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application is now available. Applications for the grant must be submitted by March 3. The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant package can be found on the Wyoming Department of Agriculture website at agriculture.wy.gov. The Emergency Insect Management Program was enacted...
county17.com
FBI: Dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming
CASPER Wyo. — The FBI says an armed and dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming, specifically Jackson Hole. According to a release Thursday, FBI agents are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Sheep Rancher Says Wolves Decimated Family Business, Pushes For Compensation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s tough to get compensation for the sheep wolves kill when all that’s left for wildlife agents to find is “a little bit of wool in the brush,” said rancher Laura Pearson. Wolves have all but ruined...
eastidahonews.com
‘Dateline NBC’ to feature story of eastern Idaho native who committed one of Montana’s most notorious crimes
IDAHO FALLS — ‘Dateline NBC’ correspondent Keith Morrison has seen a lot in his career but a police pursuit featuring a man born and raised in eastern Idaho “is the most dramatic conclusion to a chase” he’s ever witnessed. “What happens there on video...
capcity.news
Wyoming lands world’s largest vertical farming research facility
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has announced a historic economic development investment, as the State Loan and Investment Board approved a grant to support development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The project will support the retention and creation of...
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
capcity.news
Denver FBI warns of crypto investment scams affecting the area
DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Division of the FBI is warning about crypto investment scams, especially involving Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), that have been affecting mature adults. In a common scenario, the victim is approached on a social media platform, dating app, or discussion forum with a...
capcity.news
Laramie-based vertical garden project to bring fresh produce, boost Wyoming economy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the installation of the world’s largest vertical garden research center in Laramie, Wyomingites will have easy access to fresh produce and see a boost in the state’s economy, project leaders said during a noon press conference. Governor Mark Gordon announced today that the...
capcity.news
F.E. Warren Air Force Base cancels 2023 air show
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren air show due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
cowboystatedaily.com
Eight Feet Of Snow, 50 Below Zero, And Every Road Closed: Welcome To Wyoming!
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. This last cold snap was a big one. But, not an odd one. After all, this is Wyoming. But how’s this to end the month? In some parts of the state, the temperature got down to nearly 50 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning and in another part of the state, almost eight feet of snow fell.
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning
While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
Is the Idaho housing market finally cooling down?
Around this time last year, the housing market in Eastern Idaho was hot in a seller's market, but that has since changed a little bit.
890kdxu.com
Utah New Driver License Law In Effect
There is a big change this year for driver license exams in the state of Utah. You don't have to take the exam in English. The new law went into effect Jan 1, 2023 and it states that those with minimal English skills may take the test in another language.
