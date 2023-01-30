ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

capcity.news

Wyoming House of Representatives to finish budget bill debate today

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, the Wyoming House of Representatives will finish debate on HB0001, also known as the Supplemental Budget bill, which makes significant investments in Wyoming’s people, the state economy, Wyoming’s children and the state’s future. “With this bill, the House Republicans are focused on...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Educational Freedom Act to be deliberated on by the House

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An act that would require instruction in public K–12 schools to be consistent with the principles of individual freedom has cleared the Wyoming Senate and will now be deliberated on by the House. Senate File 130 would require school districts to adopt instruction procedures and...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application is now available

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application is now available. Applications for the grant must be submitted by March 3. The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant package can be found on the Wyoming Department of Agriculture website at agriculture.wy.gov. The Emergency Insect Management Program was enacted...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

FBI: Dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming

CASPER Wyo. — The FBI says an armed and dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming, specifically Jackson Hole. According to a release Thursday, FBI agents are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On...
JACKSON, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming lands world’s largest vertical farming research facility

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has announced a historic economic development investment, as the State Loan and Investment Board approved a grant to support development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The project will support the retention and creation of...
LARAMIE, WY
Alt 95.7

Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim

We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
MISSOULA, MT
K2 Radio

Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Denver FBI warns of crypto investment scams affecting the area

DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Division of the FBI is warning about crypto investment scams, especially involving Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), that have been affecting mature adults. In a common scenario, the victim is approached on a social media platform, dating app, or discussion forum with a...
DENVER, CO
capcity.news

F.E. Warren Air Force Base cancels 2023 air show

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren air show due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Eight Feet Of Snow, 50 Below Zero, And Every Road Closed: Welcome To Wyoming!

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. This last cold snap was a big one. But, not an odd one. After all, this is Wyoming. But how’s this to end the month? In some parts of the state, the temperature got down to nearly 50 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning and in another part of the state, almost eight feet of snow fell.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning

While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
890kdxu.com

Utah New Driver License Law In Effect

There is a big change this year for driver license exams in the state of Utah. You don't have to take the exam in English. The new law went into effect Jan 1, 2023 and it states that those with minimal English skills may take the test in another language.
UTAH STATE

