Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Magazine: The Best Bars Issue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bar is more than just a place to throw back a drink. In this month’s issue, Raleigh Magazine has their annual “best bar” survey and shares some of the must-have drinks and where to find them. Plus, plans for Fayetteville Street...
UNC Rex baby born on 2/3/23 had ‘impeccable timing’

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby born at UNC Health Rex in Holly Springs on Friday morning had “impeccable timing.”. According to UNC Health, Elizabeth and Kenneth Spivey, of Sanford, welcomed their baby, Dominic, at 2:03 a.m., which is “02/02/2023 @ 0203.”. Dominic weighed seven pounds,...
Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
Getting Answers: What areas have the most (and worst) crashes in Durham?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
Lanes on I-40 westbound reopen after crash in Raleigh area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three lanes of westbound I-40 near Harrison Avenue were blocked due to a crash Friday morning. The crash was first reported by NCDOT around 6:19 a.m. Friday. NCDOT said in a release just before 8 a.m. that “[a]ll lanes of I-40 West have reopened at...
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
Community celebrates Lunar New Year in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A large crowd gathered for the Lunar New Year Gala in Cary Tuesday evening. Several community and state leaders joined families for speeches as well as food, music, dancing and more to celebrate Asian culture. The event is the first in-person celebration that organizers have...
Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
Durham civil rights activist, poet to be featured on U.S. quarter

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States Mint announced on Wednesday that a Durham civil rights activist will be featured on the 2024 American Women Quarters. Pauli Murray was a civil rights activist, poet and lawyer. According to the Associated Press, Murray was the first Black woman to be ordained in the Episcopal Church.
Man injured in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot Friday. Raleigh police were called at 11:36 a.m. to Crosslink Mart Groceries, at 1109 Crosslink Road, in reference to a shooting. Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
