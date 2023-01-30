Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh Magazine: The Best Bars Issue
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bar is more than just a place to throw back a drink. In this month’s issue, Raleigh Magazine has their annual “best bar” survey and shares some of the must-have drinks and where to find them. Plus, plans for Fayetteville Street...
UNC Rex baby born on 2/3/23 had ‘impeccable timing’
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby born at UNC Health Rex in Holly Springs on Friday morning had “impeccable timing.”. According to UNC Health, Elizabeth and Kenneth Spivey, of Sanford, welcomed their baby, Dominic, at 2:03 a.m., which is “02/02/2023 @ 0203.”. Dominic weighed seven pounds,...
Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
Getting Answers: What areas have the most (and worst) crashes in Durham?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
Fayetteville Salvation Army activates ‘White Flag Status’ for below-freezing temperatures
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced the Salvation Army activated a “White Flag Status” for Friday night. The department said the Salvation Army activated the status due to below-freezing temperatures in the area overnight. If anyone needs shelter, proceed to the Salvation Army located...
Lanes on I-40 westbound reopen after crash in Raleigh area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three lanes of westbound I-40 near Harrison Avenue were blocked due to a crash Friday morning. The crash was first reported by NCDOT around 6:19 a.m. Friday. NCDOT said in a release just before 8 a.m. that “[a]ll lanes of I-40 West have reopened at...
Lockdowns at 4 Wake County schools lead to dismissal, altered schedule for some students
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple schools in Wake County went on lockdowns Friday. Zebulon and East Millbrook magnet middle schools were placed under Code Red lockdowns in the morning because of threats that were made on social media. Parents confirmed to CBS 17 that Broughton High and Oberlin Middle...
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
Community celebrates Lunar New Year in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A large crowd gathered for the Lunar New Year Gala in Cary Tuesday evening. Several community and state leaders joined families for speeches as well as food, music, dancing and more to celebrate Asian culture. The event is the first in-person celebration that organizers have...
Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
Durham civil rights activist, poet to be featured on U.S. quarter
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States Mint announced on Wednesday that a Durham civil rights activist will be featured on the 2024 American Women Quarters. Pauli Murray was a civil rights activist, poet and lawyer. According to the Associated Press, Murray was the first Black woman to be ordained in the Episcopal Church.
Here’s what businesses can do to fight crime in Durham, according to a school board member
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A member of Durham Public Schools Board of Education is calling on businesses to help prevent crime in the community. Millicent Rogers didn’t plan to run for a seat on the board, but wanting to advocate for her son changed that. “I ran based...
Cary 4-car crash with fire causes traffic problems along Tryon Road near US 1
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A chain-reaction car wreck in Cary late Friday afternoon caused rush-hour traffic problems. The four-car wreck happened around 5:20 p.m. along Tryon Road at New Waverly Place, which is just east of the intersection with Kildaire Farm Road and near U.S. 1. One car had...
Crews plug 2,800-gallon sewage spill in Knightdale, water officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Roughly 2,800 gallons of sewage overflowed earlier this week in Knightdale, officials say. Raleigh Water said Thursday that staff was notified of the spill at around 7 a.m. Tuesday near 4345 S. Smithfield Road. The overflow was caused by a failed sewer force main affecting...
Man injured in Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot Friday. Raleigh police were called at 11:36 a.m. to Crosslink Mart Groceries, at 1109 Crosslink Road, in reference to a shooting. Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.
Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
Fayetteville CBD shop owner reassuring clients safety of product despite busts of other stores in town
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – CBD shops are popping up almost everywhere and recent investigations of some shops in multiple states are creating some concerns. “CBD is a cousin of THC. So, it’s the health without the high,” Sirsha Davis, the Owner of Your CBD Store Fayetteville said.
Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
