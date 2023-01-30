ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNX 1070 News Radio

Walk of Fame star for the Jonas Brothers unveiled

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axAZC_0kWbvqQ700

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled today honoring the Grammy-nominated multi-platinum pop rock band the Jonas Brothers.

The group -- Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas -- gave a shout-out to their fans, a large contingent of whom gathered for the ceremony at 7060 Hollywood Blvd., between La Brea and Sycamore avenues and near The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.

"You have been the driving force behind everything we do, and we could not have done this without you, so thank you," Kevin Jonas told the crowd.

The brothers' wives -- Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra -- were among those on hand for the ceremony. Chopra's appearance generated some excitement, since she was holding year-old Malti Marie, marking the first public appearance of her daughter with Nick Jonas.

The star is the 2,745th star since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

"Honestly it's been an amazing ride," Joe Jonas said. "And we'll be here in 30 more years because this is just the beginning."

The band released its first of five studio albums, "It's About Time," in 2006. It sold 123,000 copies and reached 91st on the Billboard charts. Its second, "Jonas Brothers," released Aug. 7, 2007, sold more than 2 million copies and was certified as platinum by the music industry trade group, the Recording Industry Association of America.

Two of its other studio albums, "A Little Bit Longer," released in 2008, and "Happiness Begins," released in 2019, were also certified as platinum and reached the top of the charts. The band's other studio album, "Lines, Vines and Trying Times," also reached the top of the charts, sold 757,000, receiving gold record status, falling short of the 1 million mark needed for platinum certification.

The band received a best new artist Grammy nomination in 2008, honoring work released Oct. 1, 2007 though Sept. 30, 2008, losing to the English singer-songwriter Adele. It also received a best pop duo/group performance nomination in 2019 for "Sucker," losing to Lil Nas X's recording of "Old Town Road," which featured Billy Ray Cyrus.

The brothers also starred in the 2008 Disney Channel movie "Camp Rock," and its 2010 sequel, "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam" and the 2009-10 Disney Channel comedy "Jonas," retitled "Jonas LA" for its second season.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Nick Jonas was ‘impressed’ with daughter Malti’s ‘chill’ demeanor during debut

Calm, cool and collected. Nick Jonas was “impressed” by his daughter Malti’s “chill” composure as she made her debut at his Walk of Fame ceremony Monday. “She was super chill the whole time,” the Jonas Brothers member told Access Hollywood after the event honoring himself and brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. “I was very impressed,” Nick, 30, continued. “It was wonderful to have her and my wife, [Priyanka Chopra], out. My mother-in-law was here too, in addition to [my] parents.” The “Jealous” singer joked that the “family affair” felt “like a wedding.” Chopra carried their 1-year-old at the ceremony, and Nick sent her a...
WHAS 11

Joe Jonas Jokes About What Happens To Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame Star if They Break Up Again

Joe Jonas has questions about the Jonas Brothers’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Monday, the "Sucker" singer and his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, were celebrated with the honor for their work in music and entertainment. Following the ceremony, Joe wanted to know about the status of their star -- should the group ever disband again.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Ashlee Simpson reveals what makes mother-in-law Diana Ross ‘nerve-wracking’

When your mother-in-law is such a legendary diva that she is known as “The Boss,” it can be one hard act to follow. Just ask Ashlee Simpson, 38, who’s been happily hitched to Diana Ross’ 34-year-old son Evan since 2014. Even though the “Pieces of Me” singer found pop stardom long before she married into the Ross family, she still gets intimidated when it comes to playing her music for the supreme Supreme. “It’s nerve-wracking at first, playing music: A, for anyone, when it’s new, but definitely her,” Simpson said during an appearance with her husband on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Tuesday....
musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song

Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
netflixjunkie.com

“That’s all I’m asking” – Hugh Jackman Continues to Invalidate Ryan Reynolds as a Singer, Is Adamant About ‘Spirited’ Nominations

Although both the actors are going to appear together in their upcoming film, Deadpool 3; Hugh Jackman seems to continue the rivalry with Ryan Reynolds. The feud between the actors was solved, and they became buddies again. However, people around Ryan Reynolds surely act like him. With a sense of humor and a lot of fun, Logan once again talked about Reynolds’ Spirited nominations.
HollywoodLife

Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend

Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stereogum

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her

Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
HollywoodLife

Priyanka Chopra Cradles Baby Malti At Jonas Brothers Walk Of Fame Ceremony: Photos

Ever the supportive wife, Priyanka Chopra showed up with a smiling face and her beautiful daughter for husband Nick Jonas, as the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In photos taken at the January 30 ceremony, Priyanka, 40 cradled one year old Malti Marie as she wore a striking brown high-necked top and accessorized with hoop earrings. Baby Malti was adorable in her first public appearance with a white bow and tiny stud earrings as mom cradled her.
Page Six

Shania Twain rocks a sky-high mohawk and edgy corset for InStyle

Shania Twain’s latest magazine cover is positively hair-raising. The 57-year-old country icon fronts InStyle wearing a towering jet-black mohawk, matching Agent Provocateur corset and avant-garde ONRUSHW23FH gown — a sharp departure from the leopard prints and velvets for which she’s known. And Twain loved her edgy makeover so much, she joked about incorporating it into her upcoming tour during her interview. “I love it. I’m so up for it. I’m so ready for it,” she said. “I’m way more fearless than I would’ve been [before]. Years ago, I would’ve been more conscientious about, ‘Is this too over-the-top?’ I’m more adventurous now and I’m just excited...
People

Everything to Know About the Jonas Brothers' The Album

The Jonas Brothers are releasing their anticipated sixth album later this year The Jonas Brothers have new music on the way! During their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Jan. 30, Kevin, Joe and Nick announced that their anticipated sixth album will be released in May of this year. "It's nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today but we're looking towards the future," Nick said, before he and his brothers announced their next project, an album called The Album. Shortly after the ceremony,...
Sea Coast Echo

Miley Cyrus 'endlessly thankful' to fans for Flowers' global chart domination

Miley Cyrus is "endlessly thankful" to her fans after 'Flowers' was the global number one single for a second week running. The pop megastar has seen a chart resurgence worldwide since releasing the disco pop single - which appears to be a veiled swipe at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, and the 'Malibu' singer is loving seeing the song connect with listeners in "such a positive way".
iheart.com

Beyoncé! Harry Styles! Trevor Noah Teases a Can't Miss Grammys This Sunday

Sunday is the 65th annual Grammy awards and host Trevor Noah shared with Ryan Seacrest this year's award show is a must-see!. The 2023 ceremony will feature a bevy of our favorite artists, with Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Harry Styles among the top nominees. "To be in the...
Variety

Grammy Voters Reveal Secret Ballots: Why Industry Pros Did or Didn’t Go for Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Adele, Lizzo and Other Front-Runners

Do Grammy voters go with their heads or their hearts? Do they pick by personal preference or strategically? Do they even know who the nominees are? To get inside the voting body’s mind, Variety spoke with five industry figures, on the condition of anonymity, to find out how Recording Academy members really made their decisions about the contenders in the top four categories this year. Voter 1:  A music manager who has been a Grammy voter for 15-plus years Record of the year: “I picked Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ for both record and song. It’s pop music that doesn’t sound like any other pop music —...
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy