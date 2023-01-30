ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Is climate change the reason for winter freezes in Texas?

WACO, Texas — Another winter freeze in Texas begs the question: Why is Texas seeing these extreme winter weather events as frequently as it has?. Baylor Geoscience Professor Dan Peppe says his research suggests climate change plays a role. "For the last 150 years and even further back in...
Tow operators prepare ahead of winter weather in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — As more winter weather begins to move through Texas, road conditions continue to worsen. The biggest piece of advice is for drivers to stay off the roads, but for some, that is not possible. That's why tow operators and TxDOT crews are preparing themselves and the roads for what's to come.
H-E-B closes Central Texas stores early due to winter weather

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is closing its Central Texas stores early on Wednesday night as the area expects another round of freezing rain to move in overnight. The Texas grocery chain said the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m.:
Updates: Icy conditions causing closures, crashes on Central Texas roads

AUSTIN, Texas — Freezing rain has brought icy road conditions to Central Texas, forcing road closures and causing crashes. Schools and businesses have also shut down as the region deals with icing and cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began pretreating bridges and overpasses on major Austin...
Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring

KATY, Texas — Although the majority of the country watches a groundhog predict the timing of the spring season, Texas does things a little different. In our state, everything is bigger and we predict the seasons with a Texas icon: an armadillo. Bee Cave Bob has been predicting the...
How does TxDOT treat roads ahead of winter weather?

AUSTIN, Texas — The majority of Central Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning for the first half of the workweek. We're tracking a big drop in temperatures and the chance for some freezing rain and icy roads. While experts with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) encourage staying...
Does insurance cover fallen tree branches? Here's what you need to know

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Central Texans are dealing with damage after ice-heavy trees crashed ono their cars or homes, as winter weather continues to affect our area. Now, those affected may be asking: Does insurance cover fallen tree branches?. According to the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI), you can...
How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
Cancer-related death rates trending down in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The rate of people dying from cancer in the U.S. has declined over the past three decades, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society. The U.S. cancer death rate has fallen 33% since 1991, and Texas is also seeing this downward trend. "As...
Austin local news

