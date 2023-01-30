Read full article on original website
Cleanup assistance programs available in Central Texas after winter storm
CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans will spend several days cleaning up debris from the winter storm that slammed the area this week. For those who have physical and financial limitations, the restoration process can be difficult. The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is teaming up with Travis County and the City of Austin to help.
Is climate change the reason for winter freezes in Texas?
WACO, Texas — Another winter freeze in Texas begs the question: Why is Texas seeing these extreme winter weather events as frequently as it has?. Baylor Geoscience Professor Dan Peppe says his research suggests climate change plays a role. "For the last 150 years and even further back in...
Tow operators prepare ahead of winter weather in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — As more winter weather begins to move through Texas, road conditions continue to worsen. The biggest piece of advice is for drivers to stay off the roads, but for some, that is not possible. That's why tow operators and TxDOT crews are preparing themselves and the roads for what's to come.
Freezing rain accumulations exceed a half-inch for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Whew! Wednesday has been quite the eventful day so far, with many areas seeing tree and powerline damage, resulting in numerous power outages across the Austin metropolitan area. Several areas have seen significant icing, with many receiving a quarter of an inch to a half an...
Icing threat has ended for Central Texas; much warmer this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — The icing threat for Central Texas has finally come to an end. Temperatures warmed above freezing for the first time in several days Thursday afternoon, and a large warming trend is in store for the weekend. Sunshine returns in full force on Friday, and will quickly...
H-E-B closes Central Texas stores early due to winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is closing its Central Texas stores early on Wednesday night as the area expects another round of freezing rain to move in overnight. The Texas grocery chain said the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m.:
Updates: Icy conditions causing closures, crashes on Central Texas roads
AUSTIN, Texas — Freezing rain has brought icy road conditions to Central Texas, forcing road closures and causing crashes. Schools and businesses have also shut down as the region deals with icing and cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began pretreating bridges and overpasses on major Austin...
Power lines down across Central Texas Wednesday evening
Power lines are causing dangerous situations on Central Texas roads. KVUE's Erica Proffer has been monitoring conditions in South Austin.
Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring
KATY, Texas — Although the majority of the country watches a groundhog predict the timing of the spring season, Texas does things a little different. In our state, everything is bigger and we predict the seasons with a Texas icon: an armadillo. Bee Cave Bob has been predicting the...
How does TxDOT treat roads ahead of winter weather?
AUSTIN, Texas — The majority of Central Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning for the first half of the workweek. We're tracking a big drop in temperatures and the chance for some freezing rain and icy roads. While experts with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) encourage staying...
Does insurance cover fallen tree branches? Here's what you need to know
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Central Texans are dealing with damage after ice-heavy trees crashed ono their cars or homes, as winter weather continues to affect our area. Now, those affected may be asking: Does insurance cover fallen tree branches?. According to the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI), you can...
How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
LIST: Central Texas schools announce cancellations amid Winter Storm Warning
AUSTIN, Texas — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the majority of the Central Texas area until noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1. This weather will create the potential for black ice on roads, overnight lows in the 30s and freezing rain. As a result of the weather,...
Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
State Rep. Sheryl Cole files bill to prevent gun tragedies on Texas movie sets
AUSTIN, Texas — Amid news following the fatal shooting on the set of the west film "Rust" in New Mexico, State Rep. Sheryl Cole has filed a bill that would push for heavier gun training on Texas movie production sets. House Bill 1471 would require anyone handling or discharging...
Cancer-related death rates trending down in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The rate of people dying from cancer in the U.S. has declined over the past three decades, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society. The U.S. cancer death rate has fallen 33% since 1991, and Texas is also seeing this downward trend. "As...
Gov. Greg Abbott joins Texas Rally of Life at the State Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at the Texas State Capitol for the Texas Rally of Life. This is the first rally since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion case. Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated that decision and what his office has been able...
