ALBANY - Albany State's new head coach Quinn Gray said in his first press conference that you would be impressed with his first recruiting class and the coach was right. On the job just a few weeks, Gray and his staff pulled 22 plus new football players into the Albany State football family. Not only did the Rams get 17 high school letters of intent, they also added seven players who are transferring from other colleges. One of the most interesting recruits might be quarterback Isaiah Knowles who is transferring from the Naval Academy.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO