Americus, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Burwell leads GWW Hurricanes to win at Clayton State

MORROW, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) bounced back after losing its last game with a 75-71 victory over Clayton State in the Mason Barfield Court on the CSU campus. GSW junior guard Phillip Burwell had the best game of his career, scoring...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County Boys’ Soccer Team opens season with two straight wins

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Soccer Team (SCHS) started its season off with a bang with an 11-1 rout of the Dougherty Trojans (DHS) on Wednesday, February 1 at Alton Shell Stadium. The very next day, the Panthers went down and unleashed another fury of goals and shellacked the Monroe Tornados by the score of 9-0 in wet and rainy weather.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Panthers’ Soccer Team opens season with 10-0 rout of Monroe

ALBANY – The Sumter County Varsity Girls’ Soccer Team (SCHS) opened the 2023 season on a positive note when they went down to Albany and routed the Monroe Lady Tornadoes 10-0 on Thursday, February 2. Ebelin Chavez led the Lady Panthers’ attack with five goals, Victoria Aguirre had...
MONROE, GA
Albany Herald

Naval Academy quarterback, local players among 20-plus signees for Albany State football

ALBANY - Albany State's new head coach Quinn Gray said in his first press conference that you would be impressed with his first recruiting class and the coach was right. On the job just a few weeks, Gray and his staff pulled 22 plus new football players into the Albany State football family. Not only did the Rams get 17 high school letters of intent, they also added seven players who are transferring from other colleges. One of the most interesting recruits might be quarterback Isaiah Knowles who is transferring from the Naval Academy.
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Mitchell’s performance at both ends gets it done for Lady Raiders against Terrell

AMERICUS – Southland Academy (SAR) senior guard Riley Mitchell showed why she has been a four year starter at Southland Academy and why she is among the best players in the state at the GIAA level by forcing turnovers on defense and leading the Lady Raiders on offense with 18 points in their 37-28 victory over Terrell Academy (TA) on Tuesday, January 31 at the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Jets drop 67 – 60 decision to Andrew College

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Jets tried to stage a last second comeback against the third-ranked Andrew College Fighting Tigers but fell short and gave up a 67 – 60 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association decision to fall to 2 – 6 and 5 – 16 on the season.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Bad third quarter leads to loss for Lady Wildcats at Manchester

MANCHESTER, GA – the Schley County Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team (SCHS) went up to Manchester, GA on Tuesday, January 31 with hopes of extending their winning streak to four games with a win over the Lady Blue Devils, but after one half that saw the Lady Wildcats leading 17-16, MCH exploded in the third quarter and outscored SCHS 17-3. That third quarter domination by the Lady Blue Devils set the tone the rest of the way. Though SCHS outscored MCH in the fourth quarter 15-12, the Lady Wildcats could not make up their deficit and went on to lose to the Lady Blue Devils 49-31.
MANCHESTER, GA
Albany Herald

Former Lee County star Baron Hopson transfers

KENNESAW - Former Lee County football star Baron Hopson is coming back to Georgia. An announcement from Kennesaw State football showed that Hopson has signed to continue his college playing days for the Owls at the university near Atlanta. As a linebacker at Jackson State, he played in all thirteen...
KENNESAW, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Dooly County’s John “Fred” Brown signs with McPherson College

TODAY IS NATIONAL SIGNING DAY. to our very own Dooly County High School Senior, John “Fred” Brown, who signed to McPherson College this morning. He will be playing football at McPherson as a free safety. Founded in 1887, McPherson College is a four-year liberal arts college located in...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Albany Area football players sign scholarship offers

ALBANY — National Signing Day didn’t bring too many surprises in Albany except that two of Albany’s best running backs did not ink letters of intent. Dougherty’s Jacob Stallworth and Westover’s Aiden Griffin were not among the athletes who made their college decisions Tuesday. At...
ALBANY, GA
Bossip

Golden Rams Reversal: Albany State Head Coach Apologizes For HBCU Offering Scholarship To White Teen Who Used Racial Slur

Back in November, it was reported that Caucasian student football player Marcus Stokes lost his scholarship to the University of Florida because—despite all the news stories we constantly see about white people paying consequences after videos of them using racial slurs went viral, Stokes decided it was a good idea to post a two-second clip of him rapping, “Welcome back, n***a.”
ALBANY, GA
uga.edu

Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year

Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
GEORGIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Albany Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia

Albany Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Albany, Georgia. Opened in 1976, it features Belk, JCPenney, Dillard's, Old Navy, and Books-A-Million as its anchor stores. It is managed by Aronov Realty.
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Exclusive: Columbus police officer shares insight on low patrol division numbers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 was able to get a copy of a fairly new assessment of the Columbus Police Department, which is making its rounds in the community. It’s a confidential document funded by a group of businesses in Columbus. They paid a consultation company to investigate issues within the department. It points out the good, the bad and the ugly.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Albany development: What’s next?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of downtown Albany has been an ongoing discussion for decades. WALB spoke to a few people who talked about their experiences and what they would want down in the Good Life City. When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich...
ALBANY, GA

