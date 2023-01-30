Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Burwell leads GWW Hurricanes to win at Clayton State
MORROW, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) bounced back after losing its last game with a 75-71 victory over Clayton State in the Mason Barfield Court on the CSU campus. GSW junior guard Phillip Burwell had the best game of his career, scoring...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Boys’ Soccer Team opens season with two straight wins
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Soccer Team (SCHS) started its season off with a bang with an 11-1 rout of the Dougherty Trojans (DHS) on Wednesday, February 1 at Alton Shell Stadium. The very next day, the Panthers went down and unleashed another fury of goals and shellacked the Monroe Tornados by the score of 9-0 in wet and rainy weather.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Panthers’ Soccer Team opens season with 10-0 rout of Monroe
ALBANY – The Sumter County Varsity Girls’ Soccer Team (SCHS) opened the 2023 season on a positive note when they went down to Albany and routed the Monroe Lady Tornadoes 10-0 on Thursday, February 2. Ebelin Chavez led the Lady Panthers’ attack with five goals, Victoria Aguirre had...
Albany Herald
Naval Academy quarterback, local players among 20-plus signees for Albany State football
ALBANY - Albany State's new head coach Quinn Gray said in his first press conference that you would be impressed with his first recruiting class and the coach was right. On the job just a few weeks, Gray and his staff pulled 22 plus new football players into the Albany State football family. Not only did the Rams get 17 high school letters of intent, they also added seven players who are transferring from other colleges. One of the most interesting recruits might be quarterback Isaiah Knowles who is transferring from the Naval Academy.
Americus Times-Recorder
Mitchell’s performance at both ends gets it done for Lady Raiders against Terrell
AMERICUS – Southland Academy (SAR) senior guard Riley Mitchell showed why she has been a four year starter at Southland Academy and why she is among the best players in the state at the GIAA level by forcing turnovers on defense and leading the Lady Raiders on offense with 18 points in their 37-28 victory over Terrell Academy (TA) on Tuesday, January 31 at the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium.
Americus Times-Recorder
Jets drop 67 – 60 decision to Andrew College
AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Jets tried to stage a last second comeback against the third-ranked Andrew College Fighting Tigers but fell short and gave up a 67 – 60 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association decision to fall to 2 – 6 and 5 – 16 on the season.
Americus Times-Recorder
Bad third quarter leads to loss for Lady Wildcats at Manchester
MANCHESTER, GA – the Schley County Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team (SCHS) went up to Manchester, GA on Tuesday, January 31 with hopes of extending their winning streak to four games with a win over the Lady Blue Devils, but after one half that saw the Lady Wildcats leading 17-16, MCH exploded in the third quarter and outscored SCHS 17-3. That third quarter domination by the Lady Blue Devils set the tone the rest of the way. Though SCHS outscored MCH in the fourth quarter 15-12, the Lady Wildcats could not make up their deficit and went on to lose to the Lady Blue Devils 49-31.
Albany Herald
Former Lee County star Baron Hopson transfers
KENNESAW - Former Lee County football star Baron Hopson is coming back to Georgia. An announcement from Kennesaw State football showed that Hopson has signed to continue his college playing days for the Owls at the university near Atlanta. As a linebacker at Jackson State, he played in all thirteen...
Cordele Dispatch
Dooly County’s John “Fred” Brown signs with McPherson College
TODAY IS NATIONAL SIGNING DAY. to our very own Dooly County High School Senior, John “Fred” Brown, who signed to McPherson College this morning. He will be playing football at McPherson as a free safety. Founded in 1887, McPherson College is a four-year liberal arts college located in...
Cordele Dispatch
Crisp County’s Mitchell signs with University of Louisiana – Monroe
Crisp County’s football kicker, David Mitchell signed his committment play at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. Mitchell sated that he choose this school because it is a nice schoo, D1,and FBS. “it is a nice campus on the bayou”. When asked what skills he will be bringing to...
Albany Herald
Albany Area football players sign scholarship offers
ALBANY — National Signing Day didn’t bring too many surprises in Albany except that two of Albany’s best running backs did not ink letters of intent. Dougherty’s Jacob Stallworth and Westover’s Aiden Griffin were not among the athletes who made their college decisions Tuesday. At...
Golden Rams Reversal: Albany State Head Coach Apologizes For HBCU Offering Scholarship To White Teen Who Used Racial Slur
Back in November, it was reported that Caucasian student football player Marcus Stokes lost his scholarship to the University of Florida because—despite all the news stories we constantly see about white people paying consequences after videos of them using racial slurs went viral, Stokes decided it was a good idea to post a two-second clip of him rapping, “Welcome back, n***a.”
uga.edu
Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 11-year-old boy last spotted at middle school
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old boy. According to the Columbus Police Department, Desmond Jones-Edwards was last seen Thursday at Baker Middle School on Benning Drive. Desmond is described as 5 feet tall and 85 pounds. He was...
Albany State University student’s design featured in Target stores
ALBANY — Albany State University senior visual and performing arts major Cameron Burnam is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Burnam’s design is featured on T-shirts sold in Target stores nationwide. “The entire ASU campus community celebrates Cameron’s national debut and Target’s recognition...
WTVM
Car crash cleared on I-185 SB in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash is now clear on I-185 southbound. The accident occurred near exit 6 - Macon Road exit - on the interstate.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
ALBANY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Jeremiah Sumbry, 13, was reported missing Sunday, January 29 from his home in Albany. Long Term Forecast: What weather could be in store for Savannah this St....
tourcounsel.com
Albany Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
Albany Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Albany, Georgia. Opened in 1976, it features Belk, JCPenney, Dillard's, Old Navy, and Books-A-Million as its anchor stores. It is managed by Aronov Realty.
WTVM
Exclusive: Columbus police officer shares insight on low patrol division numbers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 was able to get a copy of a fairly new assessment of the Columbus Police Department, which is making its rounds in the community. It’s a confidential document funded by a group of businesses in Columbus. They paid a consultation company to investigate issues within the department. It points out the good, the bad and the ugly.
WALB 10
Downtown Albany development: What’s next?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of downtown Albany has been an ongoing discussion for decades. WALB spoke to a few people who talked about their experiences and what they would want down in the Good Life City. When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich...
