Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts
Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
Beaumont man facing multiple felony charges after investigators find drugs, stolen guns at residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old Beaumont man is facing multiple felony charges after law enforcement found stolen guns and drugs at an area residence. It happened Friday, February 3, 2021. Beaumont Police Narcotic Investigators executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot Street. Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU,...
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
Sheriff provides update on two recent criminal cases
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Thursday gave an update regarding two criminal cases in the past week. One was a burglary that occurred at about 1:30 Monday morning at Angelina Grocery on Highway 63 West. In that case a woman was captured on security camera video as she broke in and stole several cartons of cigarettes and also lottery tickets.
ATV rider found guilty in Tyrell Park child death
A Jefferson County jury on Friday convicted a man on a manslaughter charge in the May 6th, 2021 death of a child in Tyrell Park. Prosecutors successfully argued that Darrell Wayne Brown was operating an all-terrain vehicle in Tyrell Park – which was prohibited – when he hit 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The child died a short time later in a Beaumont hospital.
Accused Tyler County burglar arrested
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford announced Wednesday that an accused burglar has been arrested. According to Weatherford, the crime occurred on December 19th at the Family Dollar Store in Spurger. The sheriff said security camera video helped them to identify the suspects, one of whom was Devon Ray Moucheron, 27,...
BPD looking for suspects accused of strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall Dillard's
Beaumont — Beaumont Police are searching for three suspects accused of a strong arm robbery at the Parkdale Mall Dillard's that left an employee with minor injuries. Investigators say the suspects stole several purses at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, and an employee received minor injuries. Detectives believe...
Meth lands Colmesneil man in jail
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a driver had no driver’s license, no insurance, and no valid registration, but what he did have was methamphetamine and that’s what landed him in jail on Monday evening. According to Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, his deputies encountered 63-year-old John Phillip Spearman,...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of theft suspect
SPURGER — Deputies responded to a theft at the Spurger Family Dollar store. Tyler County Investigators worked with Crime Stoppers to identify the suspect through surveillance footage. Multiple tips were submitted that helped identify Devon Moucheron and others seen in the surveillance video. Devon Ray Moucheron was arrested in...
Federal trial over Jasper jail cell death begins Monday in Beaumont
A federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the Jack Brooks Federal Building in Beaumont. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Steven Mitchell Qualls, filed the lawsuit after Qualls was found dead in a jail cell at police headquarters on January 30th, 2019.
Trial set for one of two men accused of shooting and robbing another man
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says her office is ready to take one of two men to trial who are accused of shooting and robbing a man. The crime occurred during the early morning hours of July 30th, 2021 on Suncrest Circle in east Jasper. James Castille, 23, and...
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
Alleged Cameron Parish fraudster arrested in Sabine County
An alleged fraudster out of Cameron Parish has been arrested in Sabine County. Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department records say that 48-year-old Bobby Lee Spoonmore, of Sulphur, was wanted on felony charges of Residential Contractor Fraud, Money Laundering, Misappropriation of Fiduciary or Financial Property, and Exploitation of Disabled or Elderly.
Buna man sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for selling meth
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Buna man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for a drug crime. Prosecutor Brit Featherston says Larry Wayne Free, 40, entered a guilty plea in June of 2022 on a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and the sentenced was handed down by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on Thursday.
Feds quickly garner indictment on armed man casing a school and synagogue
Federal officials wasted no time in seeking an indictment from a Grand Jury on a New York man arrested over the weekend in Beaumont. U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston has announced that 26-year-old Ahmed Abdalla Allam has been indicted on one count of Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone.
Sheriff asks for help in finding man who stole catalytic convertor
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies are asking for help in identifying and locating a man who they say is responsible for the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle on the south side of town. Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said a camera located at the home...
Arrest Reports for 01/31/23
37037 CJ-2023-0032 FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL.
Grand Jury indicts Newton man on timber theft charges
The Texas A&M Forest Service has announced that a Newton man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on allegations that he took timber from two different properties and then sold it to a sawmill. The report says 42-year-old Brian Christopher Martin is charged with two counts of Unauthorized Harvest...
Orange County Constable Matt Ortego announces a “Valentines Special”
Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego, who is a former Jasper County deputy, has announced a “Valentines Special”, which he says is running through the month of February. Ortego says if you have an ex-valentine with warrants, or is driving with drugs in their car, you can...
Amber Alert discontinued for small boy and girl reportedly kidnapped in Silsbee, Texas
The alert sent out throughout the state Wednesday was for a 4-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl who went missing a week ago.
