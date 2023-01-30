The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Buna man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for a drug crime. Prosecutor Brit Featherston says Larry Wayne Free, 40, entered a guilty plea in June of 2022 on a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and the sentenced was handed down by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on Thursday.

BUNA, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO