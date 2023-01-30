ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts

Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
JASPER, TX
East Texas News

Suspect sought in Tyler County

A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Sheriff provides update on two recent criminal cases

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Thursday gave an update regarding two criminal cases in the past week. One was a burglary that occurred at about 1:30 Monday morning at Angelina Grocery on Highway 63 West. In that case a woman was captured on security camera video as she broke in and stole several cartons of cigarettes and also lottery tickets.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

ATV rider found guilty in Tyrell Park child death

A Jefferson County jury on Friday convicted a man on a manslaughter charge in the May 6th, 2021 death of a child in Tyrell Park. Prosecutors successfully argued that Darrell Wayne Brown was operating an all-terrain vehicle in Tyrell Park – which was prohibited – when he hit 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The child died a short time later in a Beaumont hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Accused Tyler County burglar arrested

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford announced Wednesday that an accused burglar has been arrested. According to Weatherford, the crime occurred on December 19th at the Family Dollar Store in Spurger. The sheriff said security camera video helped them to identify the suspects, one of whom was Devon Ray Moucheron, 27,...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Meth lands Colmesneil man in jail

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a driver had no driver’s license, no insurance, and no valid registration, but what he did have was methamphetamine and that’s what landed him in jail on Monday evening. According to Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, his deputies encountered 63-year-old John Phillip Spearman,...
COLMESNEIL, TX
KFDM-TV

Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of theft suspect

SPURGER — Deputies responded to a theft at the Spurger Family Dollar store. Tyler County Investigators worked with Crime Stoppers to identify the suspect through surveillance footage. Multiple tips were submitted that helped identify Devon Moucheron and others seen in the surveillance video. Devon Ray Moucheron was arrested in...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Federal trial over Jasper jail cell death begins Monday in Beaumont

A federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the Jack Brooks Federal Building in Beaumont. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Steven Mitchell Qualls, filed the lawsuit after Qualls was found dead in a jail cell at police headquarters on January 30th, 2019.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Alleged Cameron Parish fraudster arrested in Sabine County

An alleged fraudster out of Cameron Parish has been arrested in Sabine County. Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department records say that 48-year-old Bobby Lee Spoonmore, of Sulphur, was wanted on felony charges of Residential Contractor Fraud, Money Laundering, Misappropriation of Fiduciary or Financial Property, and Exploitation of Disabled or Elderly.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Buna man sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for selling meth

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Buna man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for a drug crime. Prosecutor Brit Featherston says Larry Wayne Free, 40, entered a guilty plea in June of 2022 on a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and the sentenced was handed down by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on Thursday.
BUNA, TX
kjas.com

Grand Jury indicts Newton man on timber theft charges

The Texas A&M Forest Service has announced that a Newton man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on allegations that he took timber from two different properties and then sold it to a sawmill. The report says 42-year-old Brian Christopher Martin is charged with two counts of Unauthorized Harvest...
NEWTON, TX

