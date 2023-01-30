The deadline is drawing near to enter the Quincy Rotary’s Speech Contest for 9th-12th graders. Entries are due this Monday, Feb. 6 and thus far there is only one entry. The contest includes a free lunch on Monday, Feb. 27 at noon at the PUSD District Office. Speeches should be between 5 to 7 minutes. This year’s topic is “How have you Imagined Working Together to better the lives of others, and how did you implement your idea?”

2 DAYS AGO