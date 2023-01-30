Read full article on original website
Into the woods! PCS seventh-graders experience adventure camp
Seventh-grade students from Plumas Charter School traded in frosty mountain temperatures for the milder winter weather in Sonoma County when they spent a week at Westminster Woods adventure camp in January. Nestled in a forest of coastal redwoods, Westminster Woods hosts a variety of camps, group retreats and students year round. Their mission is to foster the development of character, community and science literacy in students through experiential outdoor education.
Deadline approaching to enter Rotary speech contest
The deadline is drawing near to enter the Quincy Rotary’s Speech Contest for 9th-12th graders. Entries are due this Monday, Feb. 6 and thus far there is only one entry. The contest includes a free lunch on Monday, Feb. 27 at noon at the PUSD District Office. Speeches should be between 5 to 7 minutes. This year’s topic is “How have you Imagined Working Together to better the lives of others, and how did you implement your idea?”
