Crawford County, IL

Unemployment down here in December

By By Randy Harrison
 4 days ago

Crawford County ended 2022 with another drop in its unemployment rate.
According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, 3.4 percent of the county’s work force was unemployed in December. This was down slightly from 3.9 percent in December 2021 and 3.7 percent in November.
Meanwhile, Clark and Jasper counties posted slightly higher jobless rates during the month, while Lawrence County saw no change over the year.
In Clark County, the rate was 4 percent in December. This was up from 3.9 percent a year earlier and unchanged from November.
Jasper County’s rate was 3.4 percent, up fromn 3.1 percent last December and unchanged from the previous month.
The Lawrence County unemployment rate in both December 2022 and 2021 was 4.5 percent. The November rate was 4.8 percent.
Statewide, the December jobless rate was 4.2 percent. This was down from 4.3 percent last year and 4.4 percent a month earlier.
“As payroll and the unemployment rate remains steady throughout the state, Illinois is focused on continued job expansion and engaging jobseekers into the strengthening economy,” said Deputy Gov. Andy Manar.
“As they have done since the beginning of the recovery effort, IDES continues to assist workers, employers, and businesses with the resources they need to actively participate in the labor market.”
“Illinois’ stable employment market coupled with long-term improvements over the past two years serve as a testament to the State’s strong recovery efforts,” said Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Acting Director Kristin A. Richards.
“Looking ahead, DCEO remains committed to creating a strong environment for job creators while supporting job seekers with training and support services.”
Across the state line in Indiana, Vigo County posted a 2.9-percent jobless rate in December. This was up from 1.7 percent in December 2021 but down from 3.4 percent in November.
Sullivan County’s rate was 2.9 percent, up from 1.6 percent a year earlier but down from 3.3 percent the previous month.
The Knox County rate in December was 2.1 percent. It was 1 percent in December 2021 and 2.6 percent in November.
Nationally, unemployment was 3.3 percent. It was down from 3.7 percent a year earlier and 3.4 percent in November.

Comments / 0

