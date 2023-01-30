ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian Review

VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County

Virginia State Police Trooper P. Sprouse is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 30) on Interstate 81 at the 208-mile marker. A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it struck head-on a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck. The impact of the crash sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions. The driver of the Honda, Ronald E. Trick Jr., 59, of Sunbury, Penn., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Chevrolet, William K. Burns, 51, of Clifton Forge, Va., died at the scene. Passenger, Sandra K. Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, Va., died en route to the hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation. It is undetermined at this time where/how the Honda ended up going the wrong way on I-81. The post VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg, authorities say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night, says the department in a news release posted to its Facebook page. The department says the incident started in the 700 block of Grady Street, where multiple gunshots were reported. The department then says...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
WHSV

Missing Waynesboro man found safe

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Matthew Corey Koplen has been found safe. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s help finding a missing 38-year-old man. Matthew Corey Koplen was last seen in the Waynesboro area on January 31. Mr. Koplen could possibly be driving a...
WAYNESBORO, VA
YAHOO!

Man robbed while trying to exit Woodrow Wilson Parkway

STAUNTON — A man said he was trying to exit Va. 262 on Thursday afternoon in Staunton when he was robbed, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and Va. 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway). The 38-year-old victim said three men in a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting Va. 262.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Deputies respond to alleged armed robbery in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man was reportedly robbed on Old Greenville Avenue in Staunton on Feb. 2, by three men according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) The ACSO says that Augusta County Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and State Route 262. The man activated 911 and reported that three black males driving a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting RT 262. The man reported that the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash near Stuarts Draft on Jan. 29. According to the VSP, at 6:55 a.m. Sunday they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 1300 block of White Hill Rd. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided and one person was killed, according to the VSP.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WSLS

Bedford community reacts one week after downtown fire

BEDFORD, Va. – It’s been one week since a fire swept through a few downtown Bedford businesses. The blaze destroyed one small business — Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café. Sam Boone owns and operates The Well, a natural supplement store, just across the street...
BEDFORD, VA
WHSV

Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
GREENVILLE, VA
WHSV

Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people involved in the crash that killed one person near Stuarts Draft on January 29. According to the VSP, a 2016 Ford F-350 was heading south on White Hill Road when it reportedly crossed...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
cbs19news

Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Greene County man charged in church arson case

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been charged with the arson of a church in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports David Netting of Stanardsville is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring or damaging any property, monument, etc.; and burning or destroying a dwelling house, etc.
MADISON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy