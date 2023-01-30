Read full article on original website
Related
VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County
Virginia State Police Trooper P. Sprouse is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 30) on Interstate 81 at the 208-mile marker. A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it struck head-on a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck. The impact of the crash sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions. The driver of the Honda, Ronald E. Trick Jr., 59, of Sunbury, Penn., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Chevrolet, William K. Burns, 51, of Clifton Forge, Va., died at the scene. Passenger, Sandra K. Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, Va., died en route to the hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation. It is undetermined at this time where/how the Honda ended up going the wrong way on I-81. The post VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSLS
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg, authorities say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night, says the department in a news release posted to its Facebook page. The department says the incident started in the 700 block of Grady Street, where multiple gunshots were reported. The department then says...
WSET
'Hoping for closure': 18-year-old identified after deadly car crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday Virginia State Police identified the latest victim found from a submerged car accident in December which left five dead, one of whom is still missing. On January 27, divers recovered the body of Myson Sylvestre. One other person is still missing as...
wfxrtv.com
VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
cbs19news
UPDATE: Sheriff's office missing man from Afton/Waynesboro area has been found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man from the area around Afton and Waynesboro. According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Matthew Corey Koplen was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing Tuesday night by a family member.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County authorities investigating attempted armed robbery on Route 262
A man reported to Augusta County authorities that a vehicle stopped in front of him as he was driving on Route 262 outside of Staunton on Thursday to begin an attempted armed robbery. The victim, who was not injured in the incident, told authorities that three black males in a...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities seek information on missing man last seen in Waynesboro
Update: Wednesday, 5:36 p.m. Matthew Corey Koplen has been located, according to a report from The Aware Foundation. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen in the Waynesboro area on Tuesday. Matthew Corey Koplen, 38, is...
WHSV
Missing Waynesboro man found safe
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Matthew Corey Koplen has been found safe. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s help finding a missing 38-year-old man. Matthew Corey Koplen was last seen in the Waynesboro area on January 31. Mr. Koplen could possibly be driving a...
YAHOO!
Man robbed while trying to exit Woodrow Wilson Parkway
STAUNTON — A man said he was trying to exit Va. 262 on Thursday afternoon in Staunton when he was robbed, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and Va. 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway). The 38-year-old victim said three men in a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting Va. 262.
WHSV
Deputies respond to alleged armed robbery in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man was reportedly robbed on Old Greenville Avenue in Staunton on Feb. 2, by three men according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) The ACSO says that Augusta County Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and State Route 262. The man activated 911 and reported that three black males driving a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting RT 262. The man reported that the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash.
WHSV
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash near Stuarts Draft on Jan. 29. According to the VSP, at 6:55 a.m. Sunday they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 1300 block of White Hill Rd. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided and one person was killed, according to the VSP.
WSLS
Bedford community reacts one week after downtown fire
BEDFORD, Va. – It’s been one week since a fire swept through a few downtown Bedford businesses. The blaze destroyed one small business — Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café. Sam Boone owns and operates The Well, a natural supplement store, just across the street...
Augusta Free Press
Details on the wrong-way interstate crash in Augusta County that killed three people
A Pennsylvania man driving the wrong way on Interstate 81 in Augusta County hit another vehicle head-on, and three people are dead as a result. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. Monday at the 208 mile marker, according to Virginia State Police. It’s not been determined yet how long the...
WHSV
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
WHSV
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people involved in the crash that killed one person near Stuarts Draft on January 29. According to the VSP, a 2016 Ford F-350 was heading south on White Hill Road when it reportedly crossed...
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
The university has not released the number, or identities, of the students involved in the crash, but says families have been notified.
cbs19news
Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Sunday at 6:55 a.m. that took the life of one of the people involved. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided in the 1300 block of White Hill Road. There was one confirmed fatality. The crash remains...
cbs19news
Greene County man charged in church arson case
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been charged with the arson of a church in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports David Netting of Stanardsville is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring or damaging any property, monument, etc.; and burning or destroying a dwelling house, etc.
Augusta Free Press
Developing: Three confirmed dead in head-on crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are reporting that there are three confirmed dead in a Monday afternoon head-on crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 210 mile marker, according to VSP. The crash remains under investigation at this time.
Comments / 0