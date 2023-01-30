ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoo wants you to name a cockroach after your ex this Valentine’s Day

By Laura Morrison, Anna Ashcraft
ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com/WJW) — With Valentine’s Day approaching, the Erie Zoo is once again offering you a chance to name an ex … but also someone you still like … after a cockroach.

The Name a Cockroach fundraiser offers two different packages this year — Valentine’s Day or Un-Valentine’s Day — for people to name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after their Valentine or “unwanted pest.”

How to score free burritos on Groundhog Day

For both Valentine’s and Un-Valentine’s Day packages, you can choose either a $10 digital package, which includes a digital certificate with the named cockroach listed, or a $20 mailed package, which comes complete with a bonus rubber hitchhiker.

The purchase supports the conservation efforts of the zoo, which is closed for the winter, reopening in March.

The zoo is not the only one around the country offering the

