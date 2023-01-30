Report: Brock Purdy suffered torn UCL in NFC Championship

The 49ers got the news they feared on Monday afternoon.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete tear of his UCL in his right arm and is expected to miss six months after undergoing an MRI. Purdy is reportedly seeking second medical opinions to avoid Tommy John surgery, which is common among MLB pitchers, in an effort to still be ready for training camp.

NFL training camps usually begin in the third week of July, but it sounds like Purdy will miss some crucial on-field development time in offseason team activities (OTAs).

This is an absolute gut-wrenching way for the season to end for the 49ers, as their quarterback room was wiped out due to major injuries. The 23-year-old Purdy, who was the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, led the Niners to eight straight victories after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13.

According to 95.7 The Game contributor Dr. Nirav Pandya, Tommy John surgery could sideline Purdy for up to a year. So the status of Purdy's second season appears to be in doubt.

Garoppolo started 10 games after quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending foot/ankle injury in Week 2.

Now the 49ers could potentially enter training camp with two young talented quarterbacks coming off of serious injuries, with Lance and Purdy. Garoppolo is expected to go elsewhere in free agency to pursue a starting job.

Purdy put up 18 total touchdowns and just three turnovers during his miraculous run to the NFC Championship, but he got hurt on just the sixth play of the game when Haason Reddick batted the ball out of his hand after getting past tight end Tyler Kroft. Purdy re-entered the game early in the third quarter after fourth-stringer Josh Johnson suffered a concussion. The 49ers quarterbacks were cursed this season.

After the game, Purdy described the extent of his injury. He only attempted two short pass plays in the game after feeling a lot of pain while attempting throws on the sideline.

“My arm just felt like it stretched out,” Purdy said. “Just felt like really a lot of shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist, front and back. Just pain, really, all over.”

Purdy said he was “sad” that he couldn’t help the 49ers veterans like Trent Williams, George Kittle and Fred Warner make the Super Bowl.

“He ain't got nothing to be sad about," Warner said. "He came in and did a heck of a job. He's the reason we're here right now."