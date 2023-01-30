ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miami.edu

Theatre arts program paves paths for student

Yash Ramanujam shares the journey that led him from the Midwest to the University of Miami’s Department of Theatre Arts. Growing up in Illinois, Ramanujam saw South Asian American characters depicted in stereotypical roles only. He discovered that acting paved a viable personal and professional path that not only helped him to open up but to represent his South Asian culture.
CORAL GABLES, FL
miami.edu

Student symposium focuses on mental health as ‘mental wealth’

Cassandra Michel recalls the first Students of Color Symposium (SOCS) she attended. As a newly enrolled student, she left the daylong event with a feeling of immense fulfillment and purpose. “I realized then that [the Students of Color Symposium] is a really transformative experience,” said Michel, a senior studying psychology...
CORAL GABLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy