BREAKING: Ben Simmons' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (knee) ruled out Monday."

The three-time NBA All-Star also missed Saturday's 122-115 over the New York Knicks, so this will be his second straight game out of the starting lineup.

On the year, he is averaging 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

This is his first season playing for the Nets (he was injured all of last year), and he has helped them become one of the best teams in the league over the last few months.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-19 record in 49 games.

That said, the Nets are 4-6 in their last ten games, so they haven't been as good as of late.

At home, they are a solid 14-8 in the 22 games they have hosted at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

As for the Lakers, they are 23-27 in 50 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 10-15 in the 25 games they have played on the road.

Earlier this season, the Lakers beat the Nets 116-103 at home in Los Angeles, California.

Simmons was (also) not available for the game.

