Wounded White Bear Lake officer receiving help from organization he serves as a board member

White Bear Lake Police Officer Ryan Sheak continues his recovery in a Twin Cities hospital after he was shot and wounded while trying to arrest a man wanted on charges related to a previous domestic assault last week.

Sheak has served since last year on the board of a non-profit called The Front Line Foundation, which provides benefits to the families of officers or first responders who were killed in the line of duty.

“When somebody loses their life, we provide a benefit to their family, and that goes a long way to building relationships,” said Brent Rohlik, who helped start the foundation and is chairman of its board.. “Those families feel good about having somebody there that has their back.”

Rohlik asked Sheak to join the board. Now, the board has decided to extend benefits to Sheak’s family.

“We want to show him as much support as we possibly can–as we would anyone in this situation,” said Rohlik. “Thank God he made it through the night and he’s surviving, and it’s a tough road.”

Rohlik said the foundation holds fundraisers, including a 9/11 golf tournament, and takes donations year-round.

“I talk to people every day that support our front-line workers and our first responders,” he said. “They don’t know they can be involved with small amounts of money, giving to a 501c3 that supports these people and these families.”