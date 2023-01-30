Read full article on original website
N. Carolina bill would ban treatment for transgender minors
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has joined a growing list of states considering bans on gender-affirming medical procedures for transgender minors. A bill filed late Wednesday in the state House would ban hormone treatments and surgeries for anyone younger than 18 and make it illegal for medical professionals to help a minor “present or appear in a manner that is inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”
When can ex-felons vote in NC? High court hears arguments in voting rights case
RALEIGH, N.C. — The state Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a case that may ultimately decide when people convicted of a felony can vote again in North Carolina. Ex-felons are allowed to vote in the state only after they finish probation and parole and pay off court fees. Activists say voting rights should be restored as soon as someone finishes their prison sentence, and that North Carolina law discriminates against Black people, who are more likely to have a felony conviction, and against people without enough money to pay fines.
NC bills targeting LGBTQ kids latest in national culture war
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two bills filed by Republican state legislators this week targeting LGBTQ children are part of a broader culture-war trend in statehouses around the country. More than 200 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed nationwide so far this year, including some similar to the bills filed here in North Carolina, according to advocates for the LGBTQ community.
Puberty blockers, transgender treatment targeted in new NC bill
North Carolina could become the latest state to block transgender minors from receiving the treatment they seek. Five Republican lawmakers on Wednesday filed a bill that would outlaw hormone treatments and puberty blockers for anyone under 18-years-old. House Bill 43 would make it illegal for any medical professional “to facilitate...
Experts warn NC bill could harm LGBTQ youth mental health
RALEIGH, N.C. — Critics of a North Carolina bill that advanced Thursday in the state Senate say it could jeopardize the mental health and physical safety of LGBTQ students who could be outed to their parents without consent. Promoted by the sponsors as a means of granting parents greater...
NC committee passes bill to restrict teaching on gender, sexuality
A key state Senate committee passed a bill Wednesday that would limit the discussion of gender and sexuality in elementary schools. A key state Senate committee passed a bill Wednesday that would limit the discussion of gender and sexuality in elementary schools. Reporter: Laura LeslieWeb Editor: Ryan BisesiPhotographer: Josie Zimmer.
New business creation in NC off to sizzling start in 2023, says Secretary of State
RALEIGH – A slowing economy hindered by high inflation and the prospects of a recession later this year is not deterring entrepreneurs in North Carolina with new business creation setting a record in January. So says the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office. Nearly 16,000 new business filings...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in their homes Thursday after more than a day without power, including many in the state capital, as an icy winter storm that has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths lingered across much of the southern U.S. A warming...
Michigan man says son, 6, ordered $1K in food from Grubhub
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. — A Michigan man says he was left with a $1,000 bill after his 6-year-old son ordered a virtual smorgasbord of food from several restaurants last weekend, leading to a string of unexpected deliveries — and maybe a starring role in an ad campaign. Keith...
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
Vessel strike blamed for humpback whale's death in New York
LIDO BEACH, N.Y. — A humpback whale that washed ashore on a New York beach this week was likely killed by a vessel, federal authorities said Wednesday. A necropsy will determine the exact cause of death for the whale, a male named Luna that was more than 40 years old and had been tracked by marine biologists for decades, said officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Kentucky first to offer Northeast Guilford freshman Aaryn Tate
McLeansville, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High School freshman Aaryn Tate has reported an offer from the University of Kentucky. It is the first verbal offer for the class of 2026 athlete. Tate is listed at 5-foot-10. Tate shared the news to his Twitter account last night. Tate does not...
