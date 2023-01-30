ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

N. Carolina bill would ban treatment for transgender minors

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has joined a growing list of states considering bans on gender-affirming medical procedures for transgender minors. A bill filed late Wednesday in the state House would ban hormone treatments and surgeries for anyone younger than 18 and make it illegal for medical professionals to help a minor “present or appear in a manner that is inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

When can ex-felons vote in NC? High court hears arguments in voting rights case

RALEIGH, N.C. — The state Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a case that may ultimately decide when people convicted of a felony can vote again in North Carolina. Ex-felons are allowed to vote in the state only after they finish probation and parole and pay off court fees. Activists say voting rights should be restored as soon as someone finishes their prison sentence, and that North Carolina law discriminates against Black people, who are more likely to have a felony conviction, and against people without enough money to pay fines.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

NC bills targeting LGBTQ kids latest in national culture war

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two bills filed by Republican state legislators this week targeting LGBTQ children are part of a broader culture-war trend in statehouses around the country. More than 200 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed nationwide so far this year, including some similar to the bills filed here in North Carolina, according to advocates for the LGBTQ community.
TENNESSEE STATE
WRAL News

Experts warn NC bill could harm LGBTQ youth mental health

RALEIGH, N.C. — Critics of a North Carolina bill that advanced Thursday in the state Senate say it could jeopardize the mental health and physical safety of LGBTQ students who could be outed to their parents without consent. Promoted by the sponsors as a means of granting parents greater...
WRAL News

NC committee passes bill to restrict teaching on gender, sexuality

A key state Senate committee passed a bill Wednesday that would limit the discussion of gender and sexuality in elementary schools. A key state Senate committee passed a bill Wednesday that would limit the discussion of gender and sexuality in elementary schools. Reporter: Laura LeslieWeb Editor: Ryan BisesiPhotographer: Josie Zimmer.
WRAL News

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in their homes Thursday after more than a day without power, including many in the state capital, as an icy winter storm that has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths lingered across much of the southern U.S. A warming...
AUSTIN, TX
WRAL News

Vessel strike blamed for humpback whale's death in New York

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. — A humpback whale that washed ashore on a New York beach this week was likely killed by a vessel, federal authorities said Wednesday. A necropsy will determine the exact cause of death for the whale, a male named Luna that was more than 40 years old and had been tracked by marine biologists for decades, said officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
MAINE STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy